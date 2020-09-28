Federal judge blocks Trump from banning TikTok downloads

-
Federal judge blocks Trump from banning TikTok downloads7:24 a.m.
-
CDC director overheard blasting Trump's new coronavirus adviser, Scott Atlas8:13 a.m.
-
Biden already has an ad up comparing Trump's $750 in reported income tax to what select U.S. workers pay8:06 a.m.
-
John Oliver concedes sad defeat on the Supreme Court, urges Democrats to go big to save U.S. democracy7:05 a.m.
-
Trump apparently paid 200 times more in taxes to India and the Philippines than U.S. income tax in 20172:46 a.m.
-
Arkansas man learns the 'interesting and shiny' crystal he found is a 9.07-carat diamond2:20 a.m.
-
Most of Trump's charitable tax write-offs are reportedly for not developing property he owns1:25 a.m.
-
Report: Trump's tax write-offs range from Trump Jr.'s Russia-related legal fees to Apprentice haircuts12:11 a.m.
