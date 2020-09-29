See More Speed Reads
Pelosi says Trump debts raise 'national security question'

7:51 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi in Washington
Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats on Monday harshly criticized President Trump over a New York Times report that he paid nearly no federal income tax for more than a decade, accusing him of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) called Trump a "freeloader." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) noted that Trump appeared in the report to be more than $400 million in debt, and said that raised a "national security question" because a foreign lender could have leverage over him. The White House called the Times report a partisan hit job. Trump at first called the report "totally fake news," then shifted and accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining his financial information. Trump also tweeted that he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes." Republican lawmakers were largely silent on the report. Harold Maass

'Sully' Sullenberger savages Trump's 'lethal lies and incompetence' in new Lincoln Project ad

7:32 a.m.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who often plays a hero in the movies, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the weekend, and on Tuesday morning, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, a real-life hero played by Tom Hanks in a movie, urged America to vote President Trump out.

Sullenberger, who famously landed an airliner on the Hudson River in 2009, said in 2018 that while he had been a Republican for "the first 85 percent of my adult life," he was urging voters that year to choose "leaders committed to rebuilding our common values," not the "cowardly, complicit enablers" who were "acting against the interests of the United States, our allies, and democracy." Biden evidently fits in his "common values" camp.

"From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling," Sully said in an ad for VoteVets and The Lincoln Project. "And it's in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now, it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won't have a voice — casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence. Eleven years ago I was called to my moment. Now we are all called to this moment."

"We are in control of this nation's destiny," Sullenberger said. "All we have to do is vote him out." Peter Weber

Late night hosts unpack the nuttiest and most damning parts of Trump's newly unveiled tax records

6:38 a.m.

Few things are as certain in life as "death and Donald Trump not paying his taxes," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Last night we learned The New York Times obtained Donald Trump's taxes for the last 20 years," and it appears "Trump is in some deep W2-doo." Trump evidently paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, thanks to iffy accounting and staggering losses at his core businesses. Worse, "he is personally responsible for loans and other debt totaling $421 million," he added. "Somebody out there — and we don't know who — has got the leader of the free world by the short hairs. If he gets re-elected, Air Force One's gonna end up on Pawn Stars."

"Can I just say if you decided to lend $400 million to Donald Trump, that's on you," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But the possibility of Trump's creditors demanding their $400 million in a second term actually "has me worried, because I don't want the president's decisions for the country getting influenced by his deep financial troubles — and also, because there's a good chance that Trump is gonna pay off his debt by selling off American treasures." Maybe "Trump doesn't actually want to be president, he just really needs that Secret Service protection," he suggested. "If I had $400 million in loans coming due, I'd also be trying to cancel the election."

Still, Noah said, "the craziest thing to me is that he took a $70,000 deduction on his hair! Because to me it now looks like two crimes might have been committed here: One is Trump's tax evasion, and two is whoever swindled Trump into paying $70,000 for what they did to him."

"The crazy part isn't that he spent $70,000 on his hair, it's that clearly $70,000 wasn't enough," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "When it comes to avoiding taxes, Trump knows every loophole. For instance, on next year's taxes he plans on claiming his coronavirus response as a total loss." But "the most damaging part of the report" is it shows Trump's a terrible businessman, Fallon said. "Since 2000, Trump's reported over $300 million in losses just from his golf courses. It would have been a better investment if Trump opened up a Radio Shack inside a Blockbuster inside a Sears."

"Let's just say Melania's gonna be pretty pissed when she learns what half of negative-$431 million is," Late Night's Seth Meyers added. Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump has pinned himself politically on his tax returns

5:50 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a sweeping investigation into many years of President Trump's tax returns, which they obtained from an anonymous source. It turns out Trump has paid no federal income tax for 10 of the last 15 years, and in 2016 and 2017 he paid just $750.

This bombshell reporting poses two serious political problems for Trump. First, he has (as usual) claimed that the reporting is "fake news." He could prove that by releasing his actual returns, but he has resisted doing so for years, probably because he doesn't want people to see them. So either he lets people pick over his returns publicly, or he validates the Times reporting (which has certainly been heavily fact-checked) by acting guilty. A literal billionaire paying less in federal income tax than a single childless adult making $18,000 is bound to be unpopular.

That leads into the second problem — with Trump's image. He has always portrayed himself as an ultra-successful businessman. In reality, for the last 20 years, Trump's main money-making ventures have been pretending to be a successful businessman on The Apprentice, together with branding and endorsement deals. At the same time, he zeroed out his tax liability by losing staggering sums on other businesses he owns. Just on golf courses alone he has lost over $315 million since 2000.

Trump's 2016 campaign relied very heavily on his supposed business acumen. "I'm going to be greedy for the United States," he said in a speech that year. Fewer people would have voted for him if they knew that his most remarkable characteristic was losing truly eye-popping amounts of money — more than any other taxpayer in several prior years. But now, it seems that is an undeniable fact. If Trump returns to private life, perhaps his next TV gig can have a different title. Ryan Cooper

Biden leads Trump by 9 points in must-win Pennsylvania, 2 major polls find

3:57 a.m.

Pennsylvania may turn out to be the keystone in the Electoral College victory of either President Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and two polls released Monday show Biden with a large but not insurmountable lead of 9 percentage points. Biden is ahead of Trump 54 percent to 45 percent among likely voters in a new Washington Post/ABC News survey and 49 percent to 40 percent among likely voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll. Both results are near the edge of the margin of error.

In both polls, Biden's strong support among women and in the Philadelphia suburbs, plus his competitiveness in Pennsylvania's western and northeastern counties, outweigh Trump's bedrock backing in central Pennsylvania. In the Post/ABC poll, Biden has a 23-point lead among women and a 7-point deficit among men; in the Times/Siena poll, he is up 26 points among women and 8 points behind among men. Both results are better for Biden than the exit polls for Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost Pennsylvania to Trump in 2016.

Trump leads narrowly on the economy but trails Biden on every other issue, and 47 percent (Times/Siena) and 49 percent (Post/ABC) of Pennsylvania voters "strongly" disapprove of his job performance overall. In the Post/ABC poll, 8 percent of Trump 2016 voters now back Biden, versus 1 percent of Clinton voters who now back Trump. Trump's rush to push through a new Supreme Court appointment was frowned on by a slight majority of likely voters in each poll, and may have backfired with moderates.

The Post/ABC poll was conducted via phone Sept. 21-26 among a random sample of 702 registered voters and 567 likely Pennsylvania voters, and its margin of sampling error is ± 5 percentage points for likely voters. The Times/Siena poll interviewed 711 likely Pennsylvania voters Sept. 25-27, and its margin of sampling errors ± 4.3 points. RealClearPolitics shows Biden beating Trump by an average of 5.7 points in Pennsylvania; FiveThirtyEight has Biden with a lead of 5.5 points and a 79 in 100 chance of winning the state. Peter Weber

Trump reportedly made tens of millions in the Great Recession by partnering with multilevel marketing companies

2:26 a.m.
Donald Trump in 2007.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Thanks to The Apprentice, President Trump was able to secure $230 million in licensing and endorsement deals, The New York Times reports, doing everything from shilling nearly obsolete video technology to co-writing a book called Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and Life.

When The Apprentice premiered in January 2004, Trump boasted he was able to recover from financial setbacks because of his "brain" and "negotiating skills." Tax records obtained by the Times show that this confidence and ability to market himself attracted several companies. For example, Trump received $7.3 million for showing up to Learning Annex speaking engagements, the Times reports, and earned $1.4 million in royalties for his Think Big and Kick Ass book, co-written by the Learning Annex's founder.

The biggest deal Trump signed was with ACN, a multilevel marketing company that has been accused of using predatory tactics to lure in its workforce. Independent sales agents sign up to sell ACN's products, like satellite television and video phones, from their homes, but regulators found that a vast majority don't make any money — officials in Montana said that on average, participants in the state paid $750 in fees to ACN but received only $53 in return. ACN has settled with state regulators, without admitting wrongdoing.

ACN paid Trump $8.8 million, and he promoted ACN products in DVDs and on The Apprentice, the Times reports. ACN's website also featured a gushing testimonial from Trump, who said the company "has a reputation" for "success that's really synonymous with the Trump name and other successful names, and you can be part of it." A class action lawsuit is now pending against Trump, with one plaintiff saying she signed up to sell ACN products after she "watched clips of ACN appearing on Celebrity Apprentice."

ACN wasn't the only multilevel marketing company Trump worked closely with during the Great Recession's unemployment crisis. In 2009, he struck a $2.6 million deal with a vitamin company, Ideal Health, that changed the name of its product to Trump Network, the Times reports. Trump regularly gave speeches and appeared in videos encouraging people to sign themselves and loved ones up for starter kits costing nearly $500.

In one video, Trump said the Trump Network was there to "give millions of people renewed hope," and had "an exciting plan to opt out of the recession." Ideal Health was sold within a few years and then fell into bankruptcy. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

White House reportedly pushed CDC hard to fall in line on sending kids to school, sought alternate safety data

2:13 a.m.
Trump shows a chart
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began working in early summer on guidance for sending children back to school, and the White House then "spent weeks trying to press public health professionals to fall in line with President Trump's election-year agenda of pushing to reopen schools and the economy as quickly as possible," The New York Times reported Monday night, citing documents and interviews with current and former government officials.

This "strikingly political intervention in one of the most sensitive public health debates of the pandemic" included searching for "alternate data" that suggested children were at little or no risk from the coronavirus, the Times reports, and trying to swap in guidance from a little-known Health and Human Services Department agency, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

SAMHSA was focused on the emotional and mental health toll remote school could have on children, but CDC scientists found multiple problems with the agency's assertion that COVID-19 posed a low health and transmission risk for children. That's the language the White House was most interested in, though, and throughout the summer the CDC won some battles and lost others trying to keep it out of public guidance, the Times documents.

Olivia Troye, one of Vice President Mike Pence's envoys on the White House coronavirus task force until leaving the administration in July, told the Times she regrets being "complicit" in the effort to pressure the CDC to make children look safer than the data supported. She said when she tried to shield the CDC, Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, charged "more junior staff" to "develop charts" for White House briefings.

In early July, several prominent medical groups, including the American Association of Pediatrics, advised sending kids back to school with stringent safety measures, in part because the data at the time suggested lower risk for kids. "More recently, data compiled by the academy from recent months shows that hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus have increased at a faster rate in children and teenagers than among the general public," the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Tax records show The Apprentice was a '$427 million lifeline' for Trump, New York Times found

1:31 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Apprentice came along in the nick of time for President Trump, The New York Times reports — the reality show's popularity allowed him to monetize his fame, and this "$427 million lifeline" gave Trump a huge boost financially after years of major losses.

The Times obtained tax return data for Trump covering more than two decades, and on Sunday, reported that he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The records also show that in 10 of the previous 15 years, Trump paid no income taxes because he reported losing more money than he made. On Monday, the Times published part two of its deep-dive into the records, this time focusing on Trump's Apprentice years.

Over 16 years, Trump earned about $197 million directly from The Apprentice, and $230 million from licensing and endorsement deals linked to the show, with his face selling everything from Double Stuf Oreos to Serta mattresses to All laundry detergent. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Trump reported tens of millions in annual net losses on his income tax returns, but he began declaring positive adjusted gross income when the money started coming in from The Apprentice, the Times reports.

Trump is an avid golfer, and when The Apprentice premiered in January 2004, he operated two golf courses and had two others that were undergoing renovations. From 2006 to 2016, Trump used his Apprentice money to buy 11 more golf courses, but they have been hemorrhaging money, the Times reports; tax records show from 2014 to 2017, Trump put $144.5 million into his Turnberry course in Scotland, despite the property reporting massive losses every year.

Trump had an arrangement with The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, where they would split profits from product placements on the show, the Times reports. That helped Trump, but when ratings started to drop in 2011, Trump's Apprentice money also began drying up — he went from making $51 million that year to $21 million in 2014, and received less than $3 million in 2018. During the early 2010s, the Times says, Trump began selling millions in stocks and bonds and borrowed $100 million against his equity in Manhattan's Trump Tower. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

