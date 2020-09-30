Marvel casts newcomer in the role of its 1st Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel

Meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kamala Khan.

Marvel Studios has cast newcomer Iman Vellani as the title character in the upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday. Vellani in playing Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan will be portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero.

Kamala Khan, who draws inspiration from Captain Marvel, became Marvel's first Muslim character with her own comic in 2014, and the Reporter notes her comics are known for "exploring Kamala's identity as a Pakistani American living in a religious family while trying to find her own way." Vellani isn't an established actor, and in fact, according to Deadline, this is her first role in a major Hollywood production. She was previously a part of the Toronto International Film Festival's Next Wave Committee made up of "young film enthusiasts," and in a Q&A for the TIFF website, asked what character she'd play in a movie, she responded, "Iron Man ... duh."

Introducing Ms. Marvel Sending ❤️ and congratulations to #TIFFNextWave alum Iman Vellani, who will star as Kamala Khan and the titular superhero. pic.twitter.com/zgOggnZGN2 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 30, 2020

In addition to starring on her own Disney+ show, Ms. Marvel is expected to appear in upcoming Marvel movies as well. Kumail Nanjiani, who's set to star in Marvel's Eternals, congratulated Vellani on Wednesday, tweeting, "Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included." Needless to say, you may not have heard the name Iman Vellani prior to today, but in the years ahead, get ready to hear it a whole lot more. Brendan Morrow