Jamie Foxx is reportedly making a surprise Spider-Man comeback

Those who never expected to see Jamie Foxx's Electro again are in for quite a shock.

Foxx is in talks to reprise his character of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming third Tom Holland Spider-Man film, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday.

The news made Marvel fans everywhere do a double take for a number of reasons, the primary one being that Foxx's character existed in an entirely different Spider-Man universe than the current one built around Holland's Peter Parker. He debuted in 2014 as part of the series that starred Andrew Garfield.

Another reason, of course, is that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the worst-reviewed of the main live-action Spider-Man films on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a score of 51 percent, and it's generally viewed as the franchise's least-liked entry alongside Spider-Man 3. The movie also was seen as a disappointment at the box office. As a result, its dangling plot threads were never continued, and Peter Parker headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a full reboot. But years later, Marvel is unexpectedly revisiting the derided entry.

This isn't the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought back an actor from a previous Spider-Man franchise, as 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home featured J.K. Simmons making a surprise return as J. Jonah Jameson, the character he played in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man universe — though Simmons' Jameson was certainly much more of a fan favorite than Foxx's Electro. It isn't yet clear whether Electro would be crossing Spider-Man universes or whether this would be a new Electro that happens to be played by the same actor as the old one.

Whether any other characters from the older Spider-Man movies could potentially return is also an open question, though seeing as villains from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are apparently on the table, Paul Giamatti may want to anticipate a call. Brendan Morrow