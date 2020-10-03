See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the day

10:57 a.m.

A few hours after boarding Marine One for a flight to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday night, President Trump tweeted that he thinks things are "going well" as he received a new treatment for COVID-19.

While the White House remained fairly tight-lipped about the details of Trump's case, saying only that he had "mild symptoms," The New York Times reports those symptoms — including coughing, congestion, and a low-grade fever — worsened throughout the day. It's unclear if the worsening symptoms directly led to a change in the president's treatment, but he did begin receiving the antiviral drug remdesivir Friday evening, his physician Sean Conley said. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Remdesivir, which is developed by Gilead, earlier this year after it improved outcomes for hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Earlier Friday, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron. Conley said Trump is "doing very well" and has not needed any supplemental oxygen. Read more at The New York Times and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Edit

Bob Gibson, Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 84

9:00 a.m.
Bob Gibson.
AP Photo, File

Bob Gibson, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent his entire 17-year Major League Baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals, died Friday, the Cardinals announced. He was 84. Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2019.

The right-hander is widely considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time. A clubhouse leader in St. Louis, Gibson was both feared and respected by his opponents. Hank Aaron once, speaking of Gibson's penchant for brushing back hitters to assert command of an at-bat, said "he'd knock down his own grandmother if she dared to challenge him." While his fierce reputation was well-earned, The Athletic's Joe Posnanski penned a piece earlier this year in which Gibson said his intense on-field persona was the result of "just trying to survive" in the big leagues. "People don't know what it was like to be a young Black pitcher in those days," he said.

The numbers prove just how good he was on the mound. He tallied 251 wins and 3,117 strikeouts, and finished with a 2.91 ERA while winning two Cy Youngs (he was only the second Black pitcher to earn the award), nine Gold Gloves, and an MVP, a rarity for a pitcher. Gibson led the Cardinals to two World Series championships in 1964 and 1967, winning the MVP both times. Including the Cardinals' 1968 Fall Classic defeat against the Detroit Tigers, Gibson made nine World Series starts, all of which were complete games. His career postseason ERA was 1.89. His 1968 season, in which he compiled a 1.12 ERA and pitched 13 shutouts, is one of the most successful ever.

Gibson's death comes just weeks after his teammate Lou Brock and contemporary pitching great Tom Seaver, both Hall of Famers, passed away. Read more at ESPN and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

3 more people in Trump's orbit test positive for coronavirus

8:07 a.m.
Kellyanne Conway.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases connected to the outbreak in the White House continued to grow Friday night after three more prominent figures in President Trump's orbit were confirmed to have been infected.

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have all tested positive for COVID-19 since the president announced his own positive test earlier this week. Conway and Tillis tweeted the news of their diagnoses late Friday evening, and both are apparently feeling well. Conway said she is experiencing a light cough, while Tillis said he has no symptoms. The Trump re-election campaign confirmed Stepien's positive test Friday night, and he reportedly has mild symptoms.

While it's still not clear exactly when and where Conway, Tillis, and Stepien contracted the virus, Conway and Tillis both attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination at the White House last Saturday. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who were all at the ceremony, also tested positive. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump headed for Walter Reed Medical Center after coronavirus diagnosis

October 2, 2020

President Trump headed to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday afternoon after his earlier COVID-19 diagnosis; he'll "be working from the presidential offices" there "for the next few days," the White House said.

The report came less than an hour after the White House reported Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits." First lady Melania Trump "remains well with only a mild cough and headache," while the rest of the Trump family tested negative for COVID-19. Trump was being treated with an experimental cocktail of drugs that has proved promising to fight COVID-19.

But Dr. Esther Choo, an expert in public health and epidemiology, told BBC that treatment is "aggressive" if Trump is only showing symptoms of fatigue.

People close to Trump instead tell CNN he has had a fever since this morning, and others tell The New York Times the president is experiencing a low-grade fever, nasal congestion, and a cough. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes law firm reportedly dies in plane crash

October 2, 2020

Stephen Barnes, one half of the personal injury attorney duo Cellino & Barnes, reportedly died Friday in a plane crash.

Barnes, a registered pilot, was flying a plane he owned from New Hampshire back to Buffalo, New York, on Friday when the plane crashed outside of the city. Terry Connors, an attorney from Cellino & Barnes, first said the plane was Barnes'. Another source later told The Buffalo News that Barnes was flying the plane, and that he and a female relative onboard died in the crash. Other Buffalo news sources later confirmed Barnes was piloting, and police later confirmed both people on the plane died.

Barnes and Ross Cellino worked together for decades to turn Cellino & Barnes from a western New York-based firm into a massively profitable powerhouse, with its notable ads always featuring the firm's phone number as a catchy jingle. Barnes and Cellino began the process of breaking up the firm several years ago. New York magazine published a feature on the firm and its recent, still ongoing breakup just weeks ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

Chris Wallace says Trump family actually didn't get tested before debate

October 2, 2020

Fox News' Chris Wallace has suggested the Trump family put everyone at Tuesday's debate at risk of catching the coronavirus.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced early Friday they both tested positive for COVID-19, just days after they appeared at the first presidential debate. Both viewers and participants in the debate were required to be tested for COVID-19 before coming in, but as Wallace described Friday on Fox News, the Trump family may have found a workaround.

While talking with Wallace, fellow host Bill Hemmer discussed a Friday statement from the Cleveland Clinic that said "the candidates themselves ... had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns." "They weren't tested by the clinic based on that statement, Chris, and to me, that sounds like an honor system," Hemmer said. "Well, they couldn't be tested by the clinic," Wallace responded, explaining how he and Hemmer had arrived early enough to be tested, but the Trump family "didn't show up until 3, 4, 5 in the afternoon" on the day of the debate. "Yeah, there was an honor system" when it came to the two campaigns' people, Wallace finished.

Trump reportedly began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon at a fundraising event in New Jersey. He has been fatigued all day, while Melania Trump has a headache and light cough, the White House physician said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Edit

Trump's strategy of COVID denial is defeated by COVID

October 2, 2020
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Through last spring, Donald Trump was all over the map on COVID-19. First he moved to restrict travel from China to halt the spread of the virus. Then he downplayed the danger while knowing the risks full well. Then he relented and treated it seriously for several weeks. Finally, growing impatient and worried about the consequences of the pandemic on the economy and his prospects for re-election, he made a fateful decision. From mid-May on, the message from the White House has been constant and clear: The worst is over, it's time to open things up, let's get back to normal.

That was the authentically Trumpian response. As Andrew Sullivan writes in his weekly column, Trump "has spent years at war with reality: living in delusions, perpetuating fantasies, imagining hoaxes, constructing conspiracies, accruing debt, rewriting history constantly as self-serving myth." No wonder he thought he could will away the virus, too. But of course, the belief that one can remake the world in order to conform to one's needs and hopes is what children do. As Sullivan also notes, "at some point, reality was going to get personal in return."

And so it has — with Trump himself coming down with COVID-19 right as he heads into the final month of the presidential campaign. But not only him. Republicans throughout Washington and across the country have followed the president's lead, refusing to wear masks, mocking those who do, throwing parties, going to public events. This includes the large, maskless event held at the White House last weekend to announce the president's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. That may well be where Fr. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, picked up the virus, along with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and possibly many others.

But that was nearly a week ago. Since then, Trump traveled to Cleveland for the presidential debate on Tuesday, then to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday, and finally to an indoor fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday — the last of these after presidential adviser Hope Hicks had already tested positive. Trump himself tested positive later that night. As Jeff Greenfield put it in a tweet Friday morning, "the fact that Trump and Company knew of Hicks' condition and just pressed on with their plans is almost unfathomable, until you realize how much they had invested in downplaying the pandemic." Damon Linker

no time to release
Edit

James Bond movie No Time to Die becomes the latest blockbuster to abandon 2020

October 2, 2020
No Time To Die
United Artists Releasing

Yet another major blockbuster movie has abandoned 2020.

No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that had previously been one of the last major films still scheduled to come to theaters in 2020, has been delayed to April 2021 from Nov. 20. A statement said this was in order to ensure the film would "be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

While there was initially hope in Hollywood that the Christopher Nolan film Tenet would signal a return to moviegoing amid the coronavirus pandemic, its box office performance in the United States has been disappointing, and numerous major films have been postponed as a result. Disney recently pushed the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which was expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2020, to May 2021.

In early March, No Time to Die became the first major movie to delay its release due to the pandemic, moving from April to November before movie theaters were forced to close their doors.

Struggling movie theaters are now in the difficult position of having reopened expecting a regular schedule of films to show after Tenet, only for the most-anticipated remaining movies of the year to abandon their previously-set dates. Among the films still set for theatrical release in 2020 include the next Pixar film Soul, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, and Dune, set for Dec. 18. But as films continue to be delayed, it's appearing increasingly unlikely any major releases will hit theaters before 2021. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.