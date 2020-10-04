See More Speed Reads
'this is insanity'
Doctor slams Trump for leaving hospital to drive by supporters: 'The irresponsibility is astounding'

8:30 p.m.
Donald Trump drives by supporters.
AP Photo/Anthony Peltier

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster and operational medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University Hospital and an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted on Sunday night he was shocked by President Trump's decision to leave the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in order to wave at supporters.

Trump was accompanied on his jaunt by at least two Secret Service agents, and Phillips said that "every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity."

Phillips added that for safety reasons, Trump's SUV was bulletproof and hermetically sealed to withstand a chemical attack. That means the "risk of COVID-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play." Catherine Garcia

Trump leaves hospital to drive by and wave at supporters outside Walter Reed

7:54 p.m.

President Trump, who has been hospitalized with coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday, got into a vehicle on Sunday evening, accompanied by Secret Service members, and drove around the facility, waving at supporters gathered outside.

Trump sat in the back of the SUV, wearing a black cloth mask. There were at least two Secret Service agents in front of him, and both donned N95 masks. It's unclear if there was a partition in the vehicle, The New York Times reports, which would have added extra protection for the occupants inside not infected with the virus.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump's decision to leave the hospital and drive around came at the "last minute," and reporters on site confirmed that they were not briefed ahead of time. White House officials said after his jaunt, Trump returned to his hospital suite.

Trump's doctors have delivered confusing messages about his condition. As of Sunday, physicians have said Trump received supplemental oxygen at least once after his blood oxygen level dropped, and he has also received dexamethasone, a steroid usually given to COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill. They also said Trump is doing well and they are hopeful he will be released on Monday. Catherine Garcia

Biden campaign stands by decision to ax negative ads despite calls for reversal

3:35 p.m.

The campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, announced Friday it would stop running negative ads while President Trump is hospitalized with the coronavirus, but not all of Biden's supporters agree that it's the right move with Election Day less than a month away, early voting already in progress, and the Trump campaign refusing to reciprocate, McClatchy reports.

Amanda Renteria, the political director for Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said "Biden must share the truth and facts even if they paint Trump negatively" because "there is simply too much the public needs to know in the most important election in our lifetime," while Reed Galen, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, said that even though Trump is in the hospital, "there's a lot of aiders and abettors out there in the U.S. Senate who have a lot to answer for" and "now is the time to finish them off."

Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, on Sunday said any adjustments to the negative ad decision will be made on the fly, but "Joe Biden is somebody who believes first and foremost in civility." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the current situation "is not about politics" and "we are all sending our best to" Trump. "For our campaign, we're going to continue to make our case for Joe Biden's style of leadership," she said. Tim O'Donnell

Experts believe the White House relied too heavily on testing for coronavirus mitigation

2:33 p.m.

The White House likely relied too heavily on testing as a coronavirus mitigation tool, experts said Sunday.

Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and told host Chuck Todd that when it comes to this pandemic, "no one thing is a silver bullet," even a "pillar" like testing, which is a "diagnostic" tool. "You need to follow that up by having all those additional measures" like mask-wearing and social distancing — which reports have indicated were not taken as seriously as testing in the White House — so that "if someone does turn out to be positive, the others who may have been exposed to that person don't get sick," Bhadelia said.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation, agreed with that sentiment, telling host Margaret Brennan that the White House was "relying almost solely on testing as a way to protect" President Trump, who eventually contracted the virus. "They weren't taking any precautions beyond testing people who were going to be in contact with the president," Gottlieb said, adding that while the rapid test used by the White House "is a very good test when used appropriately," it, by nature, is likely to miss asymptomatic cases.

Bhadelia did say, however, that routine testing still proved to be helpful for the White House since infections were seemingly detected early. Tim O'Donnell

Why hinting at Trump's discharge could increase speculation about his health

1:03 p.m.

After one of President Trump's doctors suggested he could be discharged from Walter Reed hospital as soon as Monday and continue his COVID-19 treatment at the White House, several observers were left scratching their heads.

For starters, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that teasing a swift discharge sets expectations high, and, if it doesn't turn out to be the case, there will likely be an increase in questions about the severity of the president's illness, which is already unclear.

But it's not just about the potential optics. The medical information that has made its way to the public appears to be concerning, especially in light of the revelation that Trump is being treated with dexamethasone, a steroid the World Health Organization recommends for "severe and critical" coronavirus cases. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman notes that it's possible Trump's treatment has been aggressive because he's the president of the United States, but COVID-19 has a reputation for being unpredictable and volatile, which makes day-to-day forecasts challenging in any situation. Tim O'Donnell

White House doctor says he left out details of Trump's illness to reflect president's 'upbeat attitude'

12:37 p.m.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley and Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University provided another update Sunday on President Trump's health as he remains hospitalized at Walter Reed with the coronavirus.

Garibaldi said Trump "feels well" and was moving around Sunday morning. That's raised hopes, Garibaldi said, that "we can plan for a discharge as early as" Monday, so the president can continue his treatment at the White House, though there's no guarantee that will happen.

Conley addressed the confusion sparked by his earlier comments about Trump's health, which clashed with a more concerning description from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Conley acknowledged that Trump did, as Meadows said, require supplemental oxygen on Friday, and said he previously refrained from providing specific details to "reflect" Trump's "upbeat attitude," which he admitted came across as if "we were trying to hide something." Conley added that he "didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction." The explanation hasn't exactly reassured some of the administration's critics, however.

It was already known Trump was receiving the antiviral drug remdesivir, but Conley said Sunday that he has been given the steroid dexamethasone as well, which has led to more speculation about the severity of the president's infection. Tim O'Donnell

Biden gets boost after 'most significant' week of campaign so far, polls suggest

11:37 a.m.

A new slate of polls released Sunday show former Vice President Joe Biden in a strong position in the presidential race against President Trump. In one survey from The Wall Street Journal and NBC News, Biden's lead surged to 14 points after last week's presidential debate, his largest throughout the campaign. In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, meanwhile, he held a 10-point advantage, and the CBS Battleground Tracker has the former vice president up seven points in Pennsylvania and tied in Ohio, both crucial swing states.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was the only one completed after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, and 90 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans agreed that Trump likely could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus "more seriously."

All told, analysts believe the polls suggest the past week was the most significant of the campaign so far.

With Trump's ability to campaign and debate now in jeopardy because of his condition, there's a chance it could also be the last time there's any real movement before Nov. 3. Read the poll results at CBS News, NBC News, and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Jim Carrey's Biden mutes Alec Baldwin's Trump in SNL cold open debate parody

8:59 a.m.

Saturday Night Live is back.

The live comedy sketch show was up and running again Saturday night for its 46th season on NBC. The episode, which did not shy away from President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, actually began with a cold open parody of Tuesday evening's presidential debate between the incumbent, Trump, who was once again portrayed by Alec Baldwin, and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey. SNL alum Maya Rudolph also returned to the stage during the skit as Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The skit took aim at the chaotic nature of the actual debate, which was rife with interruptions. Beck Bennett's Chris Wallace struggled, as did the real Wallace, to keep things on track as moderator before Rudolph's Harris came in to assert control.

Carrey's Biden spent quite a bit of time talking to himself in an attempt to stay calm, but usually couldn't refrain from getting angry at Baldwin's Trump, who continuously cut him off. In the end, Carrey's Biden simply muted and froze his opponent, so he could get a clean word out. Watch the full skit below and read more about the rest of the season premiere, which was hosted by Chris Rock, at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

