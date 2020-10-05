See More Speed Reads
Trump tweets
Trump raises eyebrows with long string of early-morning, all-caps tweets from Walter Reed

7:45 a.m.

President Trump, hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with COVID-19, is off the campaign trail for at least the next week, with only four weeks left before Election Day. Perhaps to counter that crimp on his campaigning, Trump tweeted out a list of reasons he thinks people should voter for him early Monday morning, in all-caps. It might not have had the intended effect.

One common theory on social media was that Trump is in thrall to one of his medications, possibly the steroid dexamethasone. "Trump is now taking medication with a high rate of psychiatric side effects including mania," suggested TalkingPointsMemo's Josh Marshall. "See also dancing in his seat yesterday in the SUV drive around."

It's possible that tweeting "SPACE FORCE" and "401(K)" will sway some of the tiny slice of undecided voters still out there. But it's also true that tweeting nothing is often the wiser course of action. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Biden expands lead over Trump in post-debate poll

7:54 a.m.
Joe Biden boards a plane
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden widened his national lead over President Trump after Tuesday's debate, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday. The poll was conducted two days after the acrimonious debate, and before Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden surged to a 14-point lead over Trump among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent. It is Biden's largest lead of the campaign in this poll. Biden led by 8 points before the debate, the first of three scheduled before the Nov. 3 election, and his biggest previous edge was 11 points. Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster who directed the survey with Democrat Jeff Horwitt, said the chaotic debate might have delivered a "shock to the system," but Trump has a history of bouncing back. Harold Maass

Nobels
Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to trio who discovered Hepatitis C virus

7:16 a.m.
2020 Nobel Medicine laureates
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The Nobel Committee announced Monday that three scientists will split the 2020 Nobel Price for Physiology or Medicine for their joint discovery of the virus that causes Hepatitis C, a blood-borne illness that damages the liver. The three scientists — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice plus Michael Houghton of Britain — built on the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses, the Nobel Committee said, and their "discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives."

The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus allowed for sensitive tests that have "essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health," and "also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at Hepatitis C," the committee explained. "For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world population."

Alter, Rice, and Houghton will split the $1.1 million award. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's laureates will be awarded their prizes in televised ceremonies in their home countries, then invited to celebrate at the traditional banquet in Stockholm alongside the 2021 laureates, assuming the pandemic is sufficiently contained. Peter Weber

Law And Order
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused by top aides of bribery, abuse of office

6:23 a.m.

Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) are accusing him of "violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery, and other potential criminal offenses," according to a letter obtained Saturday by KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statement. The signatories include five deputy attorneys general, Paxton's top aide Jeff Mateer — who resigned Friday — and Mateer's deputy. They disclosed their allegations in a whistleblower complaint to the agency's human resources director.

The seven aides are seeking a federal investigation into Paxton's appointment of a special prosecutor to target "adversaries" of Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, a Paxton campaign donor, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday. "Their decisions to report possible illegal activity involving their employer represents a stunning development in an agency that prizes loyalty, particularly from within Paxton's inner circle," the American-Statesman says. "It places a renewed spotlight on Paxton, who is already under indictment for alleged securities fraud."

Paxton was arrested five years ago, but he "has yet to go to trial on the charges amid side battles over where the case will be heard and how much the special prosecutors appointed to take the case to trial will be paid," The Texas Tribune notes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Sunday the new "allegations raise serious concerns," and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) called them "obviously concerning," though both said they would reserve judgment until an investigation was complete. A spokeswoman for Paxton said, without elaborating, that the complaint "was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

"Paxton has faced numerous questions over his ethics over his more than a decade in public life," The Texas Tribune reports, including claiming that hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts for his legal defense "came from 'family friends' and are exempt from a state bribery law." And last year, the Tribune notes, "his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, filed a bill that would have expanded her husband's power as attorney general, giving him the power to exempt individuals from state regulations like the one he has been charged with violating." Read more about Paxton's history at The Texas Tribune. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver runs through the many ways Trump and the GOP are gaming the election, how voters can respond

4:31 a.m.

Even though President Trump "is currently in the hospital with coronavirus, and everything is up in the air right now," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, "we do need to talk about this election, because it's happening right now. More than 3 million votes have already been cast, and yet Trump and his supporters have engaged in a deliberate campaign to undermine the process" and cast doubt on the results.

"Deep down, you know there is no scenario in which Trump loses but decides the process was legit," Oliver said. He decided to take a look at they ways Republicans are trying to destabilize the election, "and even more importantly, how we can prevent that from happening."

"There is nothing new in Republicans attempting to depress turnout," but "this year, the Trump campaign is turbo-charging efforts to mess with the vote," from urging supporters to lurk at polling places to claiming mail-in voting is "rife with fraud — despite the fact, as studies and court cases have repeatedly shown, it isn't," Oliver said. "And to understand why, it helps to understand one key statistic: the majority of Trump supporters say they'll vote in person on Election Day, while the majority of Biden supporters say they'll vote by mail."

That's why even if everything else goes perfectly, "there is still one more potential wrinkle in this election," Oliver said. "If this election is close, we may not know for a while" who won, and since Trump's votes will likely be counted first, he could try to exploit the "red mirage" until enough mail-in ballots are counted to cause the "blue shift" to Biden, he explained. "There are a lot of places where Republicans might be able to put their thumb on the scale of this election — and if you think any of this is me being paranoid, you should know it's already started."

What can you do? "Make a plan to vote," vote early if you can, and if you're voting by mail, "request your ballot as early as possible, read all the instructions, and send it back or drop it off as soon as you've filled it in," Oliver said, noting that 46 states let you track your ballot online. But don't "just sit back and expect the system to magically work itself out," he advised, or expect Trump to magically "turn into a good loser." Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Trump is reportedly 'bored' watching TV at Walter Reed, 'angry' at how his illness is being covered

2:47 a.m.

President Trump's doctors and advisers have been sending mixed signals about his health, openly acknowledging that the rosy picture they are painting on TV are mostly for Trump's benefit, even as they admit he had a high fever and two episodes where his blood oxygen levels dropped to dangerous levels and is being given treatments that strongly suggest at least a moderately severe COVID-19 case.

The president, meanwhile, is reportedly getting antsy and eager to leave his suite at Walter Reed Medical Center. "Trump told advisers on Sunday that he was getting bored being in the hospital and was tiring of watching coverage of his hospitalization," The Washington Post reports. He has also "told allies he wants to come back to the White House Monday, but there is some fear among his advisers that it is a political decision — and that he could relapse and have to return to Walter Reed."

"Trump, who historically hates hospitals and anything related to illness, has been hankering to get released," two people close to the president tell The New York Times, "and some aides expressed fear that he would pressure [White House physician] Dr. [Sean] Conley into releasing him by claiming to feel better than he actually does. But advisers were also troubled by the doctors' prediction that they might release him on Monday because if they do not, it would signal that the president is not doing as well as indicated." The Times added:

The president has also been watching lots of television, even more than usual, and has been exasperated by coverage of Saturday's calamitous handling of his medical information by Dr. Conley and [Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows, as well as speculation about him transferring powers to Vice President Mike Pence. He was also angry that no one was on television defending him, as he often is when he cannot inject his own views into news media coverage, aides said. [The New York Times]

So maybe Trump is feeling relatively normal. But several medical experts said it would be a serious mistake for Trump to return to the White House before he's past the critical window of 7-10 days after diagnosis. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Graduate student spends summer climbing Colorado's highest peaks for charity

1:54 a.m.

This summer, Brittney Woodrum climbed all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks, an experience that left her feeling "a lot of astonishment, joy, and lots and lots of gratitude."

Woodrum, 27, is a graduate student at the University of Denver, studying humanitarian assistance. The Kentucky native loves the outdoors and being of service to others, and in July launched a fundraising effort called the Fourteeners Project. Her goal was to raise $1,400 for each trek up one of Colorado's fourteeners, with the money going to ShelterBox, an international relief charity.

With a large ShelterBox aid container strapped to her back, Woodrum climbed her first summit on July 10 and made it to the final peak, Crestone Needle in the Sangre de Cristo Range, on Sept. 26. Over the summer, she saw meteor showers and skies tinted orange due to wildfires, which was "almost surreal," Woodrum told The Aspen Times. During tough hikes, she learned it was "more of a mental than a physical game," and it was "just about embracing the trudge." By the time her adventure was over, Woodrum had raised about $85,000 for ShelterBox, and she is already planning on doing something similar next summer. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
White House staffers say they are relying on 'Twitter and TV' to tell them who has become infected

1:05 a.m.
The White House exterior.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several people who spent time with President Trump last week before he tested positive for COVID-19, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), found out about his results through the news, The Wall Street Journal reports.

White House officials told the Journal a medical team is conducting contact tracing, working to notify individuals who were exposed to infected staffers. On Friday, Christie, who helped Trump prepare for last Tuesday's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said that he had yet to hear from anyone at the White House. Christie tweeted on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and later shared that as a precaution, he checked into a New Jersey hospital.

Christie was at the White House on the morning of Sept. 26 for debate prep, and was in close proximity with multiple people who later tested positive for COVID-19, including Trump's close adviser Hope Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Trump himself. Later that day, Christie and Conway gathered in the Rose Garden for Trump's announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Not very many people wore masks to this event, and several guests have since tested positive, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who was spotted hugging and kissing other guests.

Other people who participated in debate practices with Trump, including his lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and senior campaign adviser Jason Miller have said they tested negative for the virus. Giuliani said he learned about Hicks' positive test results from the news, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called to notify him of Trump's diagnosis.

Several White House staffers told the Journal no one is doing a very good job internally of conveying information on test results or Trump's condition, with one official saying they are "glued to Twitter and TV because I have no official communication from anyone in the West Wing." Catherine Garcia

