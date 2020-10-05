See More Speed Reads
climate change but make it worse
Exxon promised to cut emissions. Internal plans show it's actually planning to jack them up.

1:04 p.m.
Petroleum refinery.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

When the pandemic shattered the oil industry's profits and sent Exxon Mobil into the red, the company could've used the downturn as an opportunity to step away from oil production. But internal planning documents show a different path — one where carbon emissions rise by at least 17 percent over the next five years, Bloomberg reports.

Oil prices collapsed in April, forcing Exxon to cut its spending budget by a third, including by halting oil drilling and refining projects. That would translate into a meaningful reduction of carbon emissions and a need to find cleaner options to replace them — if only it weren't temporary. "As recently as July, however, Exxon indicated that it's merely delaying many projects to preserve cash during the downturn rather than canceling them," Bloomberg writes. The plans would lead to the production of 1 million more barrels of oil each day, the equivalent of 143 million tons of CO2 per year, documents show.

Unlike many of its competitors, Exxon hasn't made any pledges of carbon reduction or neutrality. But it did tell Bloomberg that its "growth plans will continue to include meaningful emission mitigation efforts," including, largely, carbon capture initiatives. But even with those measures in place, Exxon's growth will translate into a 17 percent rise in annual emissions by 2025, internal documents show. And that's not accounting for the emissions created when cars and buildings use the oil Exxon produces — a total that could quintuple the company's predicted emissions rise. Read more at Bloomberg. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Tenet killed the movies

12:32 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

When discussing the collapse of an ecosystem, scientists like to use an airplane metaphor. The extinction of any given species is like removing a rivet from the plane: one or two here or there makes little difference, but keep removing the rivets and before you know it, the plane is in a nosedive.

The collapse of theatrical moviegoing during the pandemic could borrow the same metaphor: the loss of a Scoob! here and an Artemis Fowl there probably didn't hurt much as studios bumped releases to next year or moved them to on-demand streaming. But Tenet was the last rivet holding the plane together, and it just caused the wing to fall off.

Billed as the movie that would save theaters, Christopher Nolan's end-of-summer puzzle box was supposed to bring American audiences flocking back to multiplexes. While about 70 percent of theaters were open in the U.S. in early September, the money-making markets of New York and Los Angeles remained closed, and Tenet made just $9.4 million in the U.S. over Labor Day weekend — a drop in the bucket of the $400-million-plus it needs to break even.

Worse still, Tenet's poor domestic opening gave other studios the jitters. Warner Bros.'s Wonder Woman 1984 subsequently got bumped to Christmas; Universal delayed its highly-anticipated Candyman to 2021; Marvel's Black Widow likewise fled for the greener pastures of next year. Plink, plink, plink go the rivets, with MGM's No Time to Die, rescheduled from Nov. 20 to April 2021 on Friday, being the latest to plummet earthward.

Now the fall movie release calendar is nearly empty (Pixar's Soul remains set for November at the time of writing, but The Wrap anticipates it will be delayed as well). What's more, Indiewire reported that "the average [theater] complex grossed under $5,000 (before concessions)" in mid-September, meaning theaters' operating costs were actually exceeding what they were making by being open. "If the status quo continues, 69 percent of small and midsize movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently," the National Association of Theatre Owners reports.

Sure enough, Cineworld — the second-largest theater operator in the world — announced Monday that it is once again suspending operations at nearly 550 Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S., and at over 100 more in the U.K. and Ireland. It might seem unfair to blame this development on Tenet alone; it's the unfortunate nature of the industry to be so vulnerable to a pandemic, and there were lots of rivets. But theatrical moviegoing is in a death spiral, and let's face it: the ground is getting real close. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Trump campaign argues Trump's 'firsthand experience' with coronavirus gives him edge over Biden

12:01 p.m.

President Trump's re-election campaign is arguing that his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization should be seen as advantages over his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not contracted the coronavirus, in the lead up to the presidential election.

Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign's director of press communications, told Fox News on Monday that Trump's bout with the virus is just another addition to his list of "firsthand experiences" — which also includes his career as a businessman and the last several years in the Oval Office — that Biden does not have. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

12:00 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest staffer to fall to the West Wing's coronavirus outbreak.

McEnany announced that, after testing negative for COVID-19 every day since Thursday, she tested positive Monday "while experiencing no symptoms." The White House medical unit determined she hadn't been in close contact with any "reporters, producers, or members of the press," though she did brief them outdoors without a mask on Sunday. McEnany went on to insist that she had no knowledge of White House adviser Hope Hicks' coronavirus diagnosis before it was reported Thursday.

Hicks' diagnosis was quickly followed by President Trump's early Friday. But when a handful of Republican senators who were hugging maskless at Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony a week earlier tested positive, it raised suspicions that Trump had been infected for days before his positive test was made public. It can take days to produce a positive test after someone contracts the virus and becomes contagious. Kathryn Krawczyk

court consequences
Supreme Court conservatives' latest attack on marriage equality reveals how Barrett could tip the court

11:25 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took an unprompted shot at marriage equality on Monday.

At the start of its term Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples despite a federal court order. Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, agreed that Davis' case shouldn't be heard, but also issued a scathing attack on the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriage the law nationwide.

Obergefell "read a right to same-sex marriage into the 14th amendment, even though that right is found nowhere in the text," Thomas argued in his Monday statement. In the process, it suggested those who opposed same-sex marriage for religious reasons "espoused a bigoted worldview," Thomas wrote, deeming Davis "one of the first victims of the court's cavalier treatment of religion." And until Obergefell is overturned, it will "continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty," Thomas finished.

Only four justices need to agree to hear a case, meaning Thomas and Alito's dissent alone wouldn't be enough to get it on the docket. But the possible induction of nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, could put another voice in favor of hearing a challenge to Obergefell. It's something Jim Obergefell himself is afraid of, telling The Daily Beast that "what I, and the many other marriage equality plaintiffs fought for, is at more risk than ever before" after Barrett's nomination. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
White House has 'violated all 5 core principles' of U.S. coronavirus strategy, former homeland security adviser says

10:30 a.m.
Thomas Bossert.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert has made it clear he has his old boss's best interests at heart while he remains hospitalized for COVID-19, but he still told The Washington Post it "needs to be pointed out" that the president and his top administration officials have been flouting coronavirus guidelines, which seemingly led to an outbreak in the White House this past week.

"At this point, the president and senior people around him have violated all five core principles of the country's coronavirus strategy," Bossert said. "I do not wish to be perceived as criticizing him while he is in this condition, but that needs to be pointed out. I am praying for his full recovery."

Writes the Post, Bossert said Trump and his team failed to avoid large gatherings, socially distance, wear masks, and isolate or quarantine themselves after coming into contact with people who had contracted the virus. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Mark Meadows defends Trump's motorcade ride after White House aides reportedly call it 'selfish'

10:00 a.m.

White House aides are blaming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for "a weekend of horrible decisions," Axios reports.

President Trump spent the weekend in Walter Reed Medical Center, closing out Sunday with a ride in his motorcade to wave to supporters gathered outside. White House aides had a big problem with how Trump's masked ride put the Secret Service agents driving him at risk, reportedly calling the move "selfish."

But Meadows seemed surprised at the criticism when talking to Fox & Friends on Monday. "How do we think he got here?" Meadows said, suggesting because Secret Service agents were already onboard Trump's Marine One flight to Walter Reed, they were already exposed to COVID-19.

Meadows, who sat with Trump in the hospital all weekend, meanwhile put more than Secret Service agents at risk when he handed out chocolate to supporters gathered on the street Saturday — something Fox News' Laura Ingraham praised him for.

Meadows also delivered an update on Trump's condition on Monday, saying Trump "is ready to get back to a normal working schedule" and could be discharged on Monday. Trump's team hasn't been very forthcoming about the details of his illness, saying he's been getting treatments physicians counter are too intense for the light symptoms the Trump team has reported. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
A paper coronavirus test could effectively replace more expensive, less accurate antigen tests in India

9:50 a.m.
Coronavirus testing in India.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

India has the world's second highest coronavirus case count and appears to be on pace to overtake the United States in the next few weeks. To counter the rising number of infections, the country has scaled up testing. It hasn't been an easy process, but now 1 million samples are tested daily across more than 1,200 labs, and a newly-developed paper-based test that uses CRISPR gene-editing tools to detect the virus could become the third type of test — after PCR and antigen — to bolster the national diagnostic effort, BBC News reports.

The new test, called Feluda after a famous fictional Indian detective, employs a nasal swab and can return results in less than hour, making it faster than PCR tests. Its 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity rate means it will likely be more accurate than the rapid antigen tests. It would also reportedly be more affordable than both. In short, there's hope it could be the best of the both worlds. "The new test has the reliability of the PCR test, is quicker and can be done in smaller laboratories which don't have sophisticated machines," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, the director of the Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, where Feluda was developed.

Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow at Harvard Medical School, told BBC that if Feluda's "efficacy is demonstrated, it can have benefits that ripple around the world." The next step for the development team is to build a prototype of a similar test that can be done from home. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

