Trump's doctor invoked HIPAA to avoid talking about his lung scans. Trump could've waived it.

3:59 p.m.

President Trump's doctor won't talk about his lung scans, and reporters think that can't be good.

On his fourth day in the hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis, Trump's oxygen levels dropped several times, though he was still expected to leave the hospital that evening, Trump's doctor Sean Conley said Monday. But when Conley was asked what CT scans of Trump's lungs revealed, he shut down, citing HIPAA privacy regulations.

HIPAA would prevent Conley from getting into detail about Trump's lung scans, but it also probably would've stopped him from disclosing Trump's oxygen levels , and that he determined Trump was not "entirely out of the woods yet." Trump was also completely at liberty to revoke those protections and let Conley fully inform the public about his condition. CBS News' Kathryn Watson guessed Trump's refusal to do so meant Trump's CT scans held bad news.

Conley also refused to disclose when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, though he didn't mention privacy and instead claimed he "didn't want to go backwards" — something contact tracing relies on. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump doctor repeatedly evades questions on the last time president tested negative for coronavirus

3:46 p.m.

President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley was evasive when asked multiple times on Monday about the last time Trump tested negative for the coronavirus before his diagnosis last week.

Conley addressed reporters Monday afternoon outside Walter Reed hospital, where Trump has been receiving treatment for COVID-19, a few hours before the president's scheduled discharge. The question about Trump's testing history was asked repeatedly, but Conley dodged, offering no detail and simply saying, "I don't want to go backwards."

Reporters were searching for the answer because it's still unclear when and where Trump first contracted the virus, as well as who else may have been exposed in light of a growing list of positive tests connected to the White House. Conley did say contact tracing was underway, but that doesn't fall under his jurisdiction. Tim O'Donnell

Trump says he'll be discharged shortly, tells people not to fear coronavirus

2:59 p.m.

President Trump is apparently headed home after his bout with COVID-19 landed him in the hospital for multiple days.

Trump tweeted about his upcoming discharge, which he said will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday. He also said he feels well — indeed, as well as he has in 20 years — after his treatment, urging people not to fear the coronavirus or "let it dominate your life" thanks to medical advancements throughout the pandemic.

Questions remain about how severe Trump's infection was, especially after it was revealed he needed supplemental oxygen and received treatments generally reserved for more serious cases, and CNN's Dana Bash reported earlier Monday that while Trump was itching to leave Walter Reed, he was warned against doing so too soon.

But it looks like the president may have won out, and his latest announcement is in line with the optimistic outlook he displayed publicly throughout the week, echoing his previous claims suggesting the threat of the virus is overstated. Tim O'Donnell

GOP Sen. John Cornyn criticizes Trump: 'He got out over his skis'

2:33 p.m.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), considered one of President Trump's closer allies in the upper chamber, provided some candid comments about the commander-in-chief's recent COVID-19 diagnosis in a conversation with The Houston Chronicle editorial board.

Cornyn was diplomatic, but relatively critical of the president, stating that he "let his guard down" while trying to show Americans that the coronavirus threat was winding down. "I think he got out over his skis," Cornyn said, adding that Trump's bout with the virus should be a lesson in self discipline.

Trump's policies, Cornyn said, "demonstrated the seriousness of the virus," but he couldn't say the same for his rhetoric. "He tries to balance that with saying, 'Well you know, we got this.' And clearly we don't have this," the senator told the Chronicle. "I think the biggest mistake people make in public life is not telling the truth, particularly in something with as much public interest as here because you know the real story is going to come out." Read more at The Houston Chronicle. Tim O'Donnell

Reporter possibly infected on Air Force One says White House hasn't contacted him since

2:29 p.m.

The New York Times' Michael Shear tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with President Trump on Saturday, Sept. 26 — the day of Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination that may have become a superspreader event. But even though he might have given COVID-19 to the president or gotten it from him, Shear tells CNN he hasn't heard from the White House since.

It's been ten days since Shear flew with Trump on Air Force One, but "I have not been contacted by the White House," or asked "where I was or who I talked to or who else I might have infected," Shear said. He then detailed how Trump even spoke to reporters on the plane without a mask on, though if Trump had contracted the virus that day, medical experts suggest he probably wasn't very infectious yet.

While Shear wasn't at the nomination event Barrett earlier that day, Trump or other members of the White House press corps could have contracted the coronavirus there. As New York Magazine reported Monday, Pastor Greg Laurie of California tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a prayer march on the National Mall alongside Vice President Mike Pence and thousands of marchers, many of them maskless. Laurie later attended Barrett's nomination, and since, several senators, advisers, and reporters who were there have tested positive. Kathryn Krawczyk

Controversial EPA decision gives Oklahoma governor regulatory power over tribal lands

1:47 p.m.
The Environmental Protection Agency has granted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R) request to re-establish regulatory control over environmental issues on certain tribal lands, TYT reported Monday after obtaining a letter from EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler that outlines the decision.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the Creek Nation's reservation in eastern Oklahoma "had not been disestablished by Congress and remained Indian country under federal law," which would impede the state from implementing regulatory programs in that area. But a 2005 statute specific to Oklahoma, Wheeler's letter explains, requires the EPA administrator to approve a request from the state to implement the regulatory program "in areas of the state that are in Indian country, without any further demonstration of authority by the state," should that request meet certain requirements.

Wheeler noted the decision includes only areas of tribal land where Oklahoma had administered regulatory programs before McGirt, while those that were previously excluded will remain so.

Still, the decision seems likely to stir controversy, as TYT notes Oklahoma would have the ability to dump hazardous waste on on tribal lands, among other potentially dangerous environmental actions. The EPA consulted various tribes whose land would be affected by the decision in the last few weeks, acknowledging that the tribes questioned the limited and brief consultation period. Read more at TYT, as well as Wheeler's letter and the summary of the tribal consultation. Tim O'Donnell

Exxon promised to cut emissions. Internal plans show it's actually planning to jack them up.

1:04 p.m.
When the pandemic shattered the oil industry's profits and sent Exxon Mobil into the red, the company could've used the downturn as an opportunity to step away from oil production. But internal planning documents show a different path — one where carbon emissions rise by at least 17 percent over the next five years, Bloomberg reports.

Oil prices collapsed in April, forcing Exxon to cut its spending budget by a third, including by halting oil drilling and refining projects. That would translate into a meaningful reduction of carbon emissions and a need to find cleaner options to replace them — if only it weren't temporary. "As recently as July, however, Exxon indicated that it's merely delaying many projects to preserve cash during the downturn rather than canceling them," Bloomberg writes. The plans would lead to the production of 1 million more barrels of oil each day, the equivalent of 143 million tons of CO2 per year, documents show.

Unlike many of its competitors, Exxon hasn't made any pledges of carbon reduction or neutrality. But it did tell Bloomberg that its "growth plans will continue to include meaningful emission mitigation efforts," including, largely, carbon capture initiatives. But even with those measures in place, Exxon's growth will translate into a 17 percent rise in annual emissions by 2025, internal documents show. And that's not accounting for the emissions created when cars and buildings use the oil Exxon produces — a total that could quintuple the company's predicted emissions rise. Read more at Bloomberg. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tenet killed the movies

12:32 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
When discussing the collapse of an ecosystem, scientists like to use an airplane metaphor. The extinction of any given species is like removing a rivet from the plane: one or two here or there makes little difference, but keep removing the rivets and before you know it, the plane is in a nosedive.

The collapse of theatrical moviegoing during the pandemic could borrow the same metaphor: the loss of a Scoob! here and an Artemis Fowl there probably didn't hurt much as studios bumped releases to next year or moved them to on-demand streaming. But Tenet was the last rivet holding the plane together, and it just caused the wing to fall off.

Billed as the movie that would save theaters, Christopher Nolan's end-of-summer puzzle box was supposed to bring American audiences flocking back to multiplexes. While about 70 percent of theaters were open in the U.S. in early September, the money-making markets of New York and Los Angeles remained closed, and Tenet made just $9.4 million in the U.S. over Labor Day weekend — a drop in the bucket of the $400-million-plus it needs to break even.

Worse still, Tenet's poor domestic opening gave other studios the jitters. Warner Bros.'s Wonder Woman 1984 subsequently got bumped to Christmas; Universal delayed its highly-anticipated Candyman to 2021; Marvel's Black Widow likewise fled for the greener pastures of next year. Plink, plink, plink go the rivets, with MGM's No Time to Die, rescheduled from Nov. 20 to April 2021 on Friday, being the latest to plummet earthward.

Now the fall movie release calendar is nearly empty (Pixar's Soul remains set for November at the time of writing, but The Wrap anticipates it will be delayed as well). What's more, Indiewire reported that "the average [theater] complex grossed under $5,000 (before concessions)" in mid-September, meaning theaters' operating costs were actually exceeding what they were making by being open. "If the status quo continues, 69 percent of small and midsize movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently," the National Association of Theatre Owners reports.

Sure enough, Cineworld — the second-largest theater operator in the world — announced Monday that it is once again suspending operations at nearly 550 Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S., and at over 100 more in the U.K. and Ireland. It might seem unfair to blame this development on Tenet alone; it's the unfortunate nature of the industry to be so vulnerable to a pandemic, and there were lots of rivets. But theatrical moviegoing is in a death spiral, and let's face it: the ground is getting real close. Jeva Lange

