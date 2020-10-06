-
Mitch McConnell backs Trump's coronavirus relief decision. Analysts think it makes no sense.5:43 p.m.
Facebook will ban all QAnon accounts in its biggest content moderation step ever5:34 p.m.
Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 654:13 p.m.
Trump's announcement calling off stimulus talks sends stock market plunging3:29 p.m.
Trump spikes coronavirus relief talks until 'after the election'3:18 p.m.
Surgeon general reportedly cited for violating Hawaii's coronavirus policies2:54 p.m.
Susan Collins trails Democratic challenger by just 1 point, new Maine poll shows2:07 p.m.
All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting1:56 p.m.
