Biden has double-digit leads in Pennsylvania and Florida, Quinnipiac poll finds

3:35 p.m.

Poll after poll has shown Democratic nominee Joe Biden slowly pulling out ahead of President Trump in Florida, Pennsylvania, and other swing states. Quinnipiac University's likely voter polls released Wednesday now give Biden his biggest leads yet in those states, as well as a surprising advantage in Iowa.

In Florida, Biden gets 51 percent support to Trump's 40 percent. In Pennsylvania, Biden pulled out 54 percent support to Trump's 41 percent. And in Iowa, Biden has a 5-point lead over Trump, 50-45 percent. The Iowa poll also predicts another win for Democrats in the state's Senate race, with challenger Theresa Greenfield getting 50 percent support to Sen. Joni Ernst's (R-Iowa) 45 percent.

As past polls have rarely, if ever, given Biden double-digit leads in Florida and Pennsylvania, analysts and polling experts have suggested Quinnipiac's results may be outliers. But given that Biden could shave some points and still claim those states' electoral votes, Quinnipiac still seems to forecast good news for him.

Quinnipiac surveyed around 1,200 likely voters in each of the states from Oct. 1–5, each with a 2.8 percentage point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing released on $1 million bail

2:50 p.m.
Derek Chauvin.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing, was released from prison Wednesday on a $1 million conditional bond.

Chauvin was fired from the force and later charged with second-degree murder after he kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. He was held in a state prison, but posted a non-cash $1 million bond to be released with conditions Wednesday, CBS Minnesota reports.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing; prosecution records also showed Chauvin had several excessive force incidents before this one. Chauvin's bail was set at $1.25 million, but he could be released for $1 million if he agreed not to contact Floyd's family or work in law enforcement or security again. His lawyers have pointed to Floyd's "significant conditions" like heart disease and a bout with COVID-19, as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine in his body to explain his death, which the county medical examiner has disputed. Chauvin been held in the Oak Park Heights state prison for the past few months as he awaited his trial for Floyd's murder, which will begin in March.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, the other officers who helped Chauvin hold Floyd down or stood by as he did, were charged with aiding and abetting murder. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump 'symptom-free for over 24 hours' and has produced coronavirus antibodies, doctor says

2:16 p.m.
Dr. Sean Conley.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's doctor has released an oddly informal update on his health.

Just a day and a half after leaving the hospital, Trump is displaying no symptoms of coronavirus, and hasn't for the past 24 hours, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Wednesday release. Trump apparently said "I feel great!" this morning, has normal vital signs, and has not used supplemental oxygen since his release from the hospital. In addition, Trump has produced detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies — something that was undetectable when he first tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

As previous releases from the White House have noted, Trump's doctor has released only the information Trump has allowed him to, meaning there may be more details of his medical status left unpublicized. The note makes no mention of what drugs Trump may be taking, or if he stopped taking medication altogether. Trump's medical team still has not answered when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19. Kathryn Krawczyk

A growing number of voters say Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed

1:18 p.m.

America is changing its mind about Amy Coney Barrett just as the Senate is changing its priorities to confirm her.

Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court has become one of the most contentious in history, as it comes just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. But while just 37 percent of Americans said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett two weeks ago, many have since changed their mind, a Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found.

When asked on Sept. 26, an earlier Politico/Morning Consult poll found 34 percent of voters said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett. Another 37 percent said she should not be confirmed, while 29 percent had no opinion. The undecided crowd shrank in a poll taken Oct. 2–4, to 23 percent, and most have gone in favor of confirming Barrett. Nearly half — 46 percent — of voters now support voting to confirm her, while 31 percent say the Senate should vote no. Gains in support for confirmation came from Democrats, independents, and Republicans.

Democrats have used Republicans' refusal to hold hearings for former President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland nine months before the 2016 election as evidence to hold up Barrett's nomination this time around. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claimed at the time the next justice should be chosen by whoever won the presidential election, but has changed his logic this time around.

Politico and Morning Consult surveyed around 2,000 voters for each of the polls, with a margin of error of around 2 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

White House medical team reportedly links Trump's infection to Barrett event

12:18 p.m.
Amy Coney Barrett is nominated to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly believed to have picked up COVID-19 at the nomination event for Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump, along with dozens of West Wing staffers, Republican senators, and outsiders, gathered in the Rose Garden on Saturday, Sept. 26, for Barrett's formal nomination to the Supreme Court. Many lawmakers later gathered with Barrett inside the White House. White House medical staff have since traced that event to the arrival of COVID-19 in the White House, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

The White House claims Trump didn't test positive for COVID-19 until Oct. 2, the Friday after the Barrett event. But it won't say when Trump last tested negative for the virus, raising questions of whether he was actually tested regularly, and just when he actually became infectious with the disease. Trump went on to fly on Air Force One later Saturday, which is the last time New York Times reporter Michael Shear was near him, and where Shear believes he may have contracted the virus. Trump also attended a Gold Star Family event on Sunday, Sept. 27, debated Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and then traveled to campaign events in Minnesota and New Jersey. The White House seemingly hasn't been contact tracing people possibly exposed to the virus at these events.

Trump aide Hope Hicks was the first in the West Wing to test positive for COVID-19 last week, at least according to the White House. Trump reportedly showed symptoms of the virus before testing positive Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's legal team loses yet another effort to conceal his tax records

11:28 a.m.
trump sad
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Trump must turn his tax records over to Manhattan prosecutors, The Associated Press reports.

The latest update in the lengthy court battle comes from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which upheld a previous ruling that will allow Trump's legal team to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled in July that sitting presidents are not immune from state prosecution, and that subpoenas in such investigations can be enforced. Even so, Trump's lawyers argued that New York's subpoena for his tax returns was too broad and amounted to political harassment, reports The New York Times. The argument was unanimously rejected on Wednesday.

New York investigators are seeking Trump's tax information as part of a probe into the Trump Organization, investigating possible insurance and criminal tax fraud, falsification of business records, and a potential scheme to defraud, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance suggested last month. The probe also focuses on hush-money payments made to two women who say they had affairs with Trump. Trump's legal team has lost several efforts to keep the documents out of investigators' hands, on one occasion trying to sneak Trump's "total immunity" argument "through a back door," as one judge put it.

Even though multiple attempts to block the subpoena have failed (courts have rejected the president's legal arguments five times, per the Times), Trump is expected to keep fighting. A Times investigation revealed years of Trump's tax information, but he still won't hand over documents that could prove or disprove the reporting. Since the investigation and future rulings are expected to stretch beyond the November election, by the time it reaches the Supreme Court again, the bench could once again have nine justices if Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. Summer Meza

The Trump campaign is reportedly back to planning rallies

11:15 a.m.
President Trump at a rally.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly ready to get back on the campaign trail despite carrying a deadly virus that's still ravaging the U.S.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week after months of flouting virus prevention practices by refusing to wear a mask and holding large, sometimes indoor rallies. Trump got back to his maskless behavior immediately upon returning from the hospital on Monday, and as of Wednesday, is planning massive campaign events once again, The Washington Post reports.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he'd be at the second presidential debate next week; He may have already had the virus when he attended last week's faceoff with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump is also looking to get back to more traditional — and more risky — campaign events, several people familiar with his thinking tell the Post. "Advisers are already planning campaign events with large crowds, including bus tours, airport hangar rallies, speeches at local centers and more," the Post writes. A Republican official said Trump is expected to close those events with a message inspired by his coronavirus diagnosis: "You can beat this. It shouldn't stop your life."

Trump has been conveying a similar message since he contracted the coronavirus, though it didn't quite get to the more than 210,000 Americans who have already died of it. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is returning to work in the Oval Office

10:24 a.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After one whole day confined to the White House residence, Trump will be free to emerge Wednesday.

Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized for three days. Despite still being contagious with the virus, Trump is expected to work from the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said. His "schedule right now is fluid, we're looking at his prognosis," Meadows said, but if Trump does go in, "we've got safety protocols there."

Immediately upon his return from the hospital, Trump removed his face mask that was cutting the risk of him spreading the coronavirus to the rest of his staff and marched back into the White House. Several White House aides and workers have tested positive for the virus since Trump's return. But they'll still be welcome to work with him in the Oval Office — though they'll be wearing gowns, gloves, masks, and eye protection, Meadows said. There's no word on what protection Trump will be wearing. Kathryn Krawczyk

