Trump's favorite poll has him down 12 points to Biden

President Trump's favorite poll may just become Democratic nominee Joe Biden's, too.

Trump has often praised Rasmussen Reports' polling, as it typically gives Trump a better-than-average approval rating. But in its Weekly White House Watch poll out Wednesday, Rasmussen actually finds Biden with a 12-point lead nationally.

Rasmussen, a conservative outlet, is pretty much the only polling form to give Trump positive approval numbers throughout his presidency. And just two weeks ago, it found Biden with only a single point lead over Trump nationally. But since then, its polls have given Biden an 8-point advantage, and then a 12-point lead among likely voters. That's a bigger lead than most other polls taken in the past two weeks have given Biden, though they unilaterally give Biden the advantage on a national scale.

Rasmussen surveyed 2,500 likely voters on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, and Oct. 4–6, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk