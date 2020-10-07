See More Speed Reads
2020 vice presidential debate
Kamala Harris says Trump has a lot of explaining to do about his taxes

9:51 p.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took a question from vice presidential debate moderator Susan Page about presidential candidates disclosing information about their personal health and used it to attack President Trump on his taxes.

Harris said that "absolutely," candidates should provide details on their health to the public, and that's why Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been "so incredibly transparent, and certainly by contrast with the president, who's not, both in terms of health records but also, let's look at taxes."

Harris praised The New York Times' investigative journalists who published a massive article on Trump's taxes, based on financial records the reporters said they received from people with legal access to them. The Times reports that in 2016 and 2017, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes, and Harris said when she "first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000.' No, $750."

The public now knows that Trump "owes and is in debt for $400 million," Harris continued. "Just so everyone is clear, when we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody, and it would be really good to know who the president of the United States, the commander in chief, owes money to, because the American people have a right to know what is influencing the president's decisions and is he making those decisions on the best interest of the American people, of you, or self-interest."

Biden, Harris said, believes transparency must be "across the board," and one thing "we know about Joe is he puts it all out there. He is honest, he is forthright, but Donald Trump on the other hand has been about covering up everything." Vice President Mike Pence responded that Trump called the Times' report "not accurate," and has released "stacks of financial documents" for the public to review. He also credited Trump with paying "tens of millions in taxes — payroll taxes, property taxes." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Both Harris and Pence blew past the most important question of the debate

9:55 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

It was the most important question of the night, and both Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) whiffed on it.

At Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, moderator Susan Page asked both candidates if they had talked with their running mates — President Trump in Pence's case; former Vice President Joe Biden in Harris' — about the possibility of transferring executive power in the case of presidential disability. It's a pertinent question: As Page noted, both Trump and Biden are well into their 70s, an age when most Americans are retired instead of stepping into or continuing one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

Pence talked about vaccine development. Harris offered an overview of her resume. Neither answered the question.

That should be alarming. The events of the last week — when Trump was hospitalized, put on supplemental oxygen, and then treated with powerful drugs — have highlighted the importance of having clear lines of responsibility when a president is sidelined by health problems. Trump tends to be hyperbolic and erratic even on the best of days, but there are real questions about whether his behavior since being hospitalized might be the result of, say, the steroid treatments he has received. As shocking as it is to say, Americans can't be entirely confident the president is in his right mind.

The Constitution's 25th Amendment is supposed to guide decision-making in such matters. But until it is actually put into practice, voters can't really know if it works or not. Pence and Harris had an opportunity — a duty, even — to provide clarity on Wednesday. They decided not to. Joel Mathis

2020 vice presidential debate
Pence, Harris spar over potential coronavirus vaccine

9:42 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, sparred over a potential coronavirus vaccine during Wednesday night's vice presidential debate.

Harris, who in the past has wavered about whether she would take a vaccine approved under the Trump administration's watch, said if medical experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, sign off on a candidate, "I'll be the first in line to take it." But she clarified if President Trump "tells us to take it, them I'm not taking it."

Pence chose to respond to Harris' remarks when asked a separate question, accusing her of continuing to "undermine public confidence in a vaccine," which he said was "unconscionable." He then asked the senator to "stop playing politics with people's lives" before reiterating the White House's belief that a vaccine will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year. Tim O'Donnell

2020 vice presidential debate
Harris blasts Pence in heated COVID-19 exchange: 'You respect the American people when you tell them the truth'

9:27 p.m.
Pence and Harris argue about COVID-19.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) immediately got down to business on Wednesday night, sparring over their candidate's competing plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They knew what was happening and they didn't tell you," Harris stressed. "Can you imagine if you knew on January 28th as opposed to March 13th, what they knew, what you might have done to prepare? They knew and they covered it up." She concluded her opening remarks by arguing, "this administration has forfeited their right to re-election based on" their response.

Pence batted off the attack. "The reality is, when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way," he claimed, adding: "It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about," referencing a scandal that sank Biden's first presidential campaign in 1987. Pence went on to argue that "when you say what the American people have done over the last eight months hasn't worked, that's a disservice to the American people."

"Let's talk about respecting the American people," Harris circled back. "You respect the American people when you tell them the truth." Jeva Lange

It wasn't all bad
Australian man finds a way to befriend his neighbors without having to leave his house

9:02 p.m.
Rick Everett's kitchen window.
Rick Everett via AP

Rick Everett has spent the last seven months making friends with his neighbors, and he hasn't had to leave his house.

An acrobat, Everett lost his job in March, and decided that he would use his abundance of free time getting to know the people in his Sydney, Australia, neighborhood. He put a sign up outside his kitchen window that said "Free coffee to combat the virus," and offered hot drinks, baked goods, and conversation to anyone who rang the bell. "Think of it as popping over to your mate's for a coffee only it is a friend you have not met yet," Everett told The Associated Press.

Everett has been safely connecting with his neighbors ever since. Sometimes they bring beer or cakes with them, and other times, they just want to have a chat, no food or drinks necessary. "I've received as much back as I give," Everett said. "There's no doubt about that."

Today, Everett offers more than coffee — he has planted a community herb garden and set up a communal pantry and freezer that is stocked and open to everyone in the neighborhood. Everett told AP these projects don't cost a lot, but "can help in some tiny, little way. If there are hundreds of thousands of these things going on then the world changes. Nobody has to change the world alone. We do it together." Catherine Garcia

2020 vice presidential debate
How to watch the 2020 vice presidential debate

8:56 p.m.

The first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is about to kick off.

The battle between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will be streamed live online by several publications, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, and will air on the major networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS.

Watch the Post's stream below. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Census
Trump files 'emergency' appeal to the Supreme Court to halt the Census count

8:41 p.m.

The Trump administration filed an emergency application on Wednesday night with the Supreme Court, asking it to halt an earlier appeals court decision that extended the count of the 2020 Census to the end of the month.

In late September, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled that due to hurdles faced during the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau could continue counting through the end of October; plaintiffs argued that the extension would reduce the risk of undercounting harder-to-access populations such as immigrants, minorities, and lower-income groups, The Washington Post reports. The Trump administration nevertheless set a "target date" of Oct. 5 to end the count, which Koh called a "violation" of her order.

"Defendants' dissemination of erroneous information; lurching from one hasty, unexplained plan to the next; and unlawful sacrifices of completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census are upending the status quo, violating the Injunction Order, and undermining the credibility of the Census Bureau and the 2020 Census. This must stop," Koh said.

Koh's order to extend the census count would bump back an analysis of the data from the end of the year to April 30, 2021; the Trump administration has argued against this, saying Census workers won't have enough time to analyze the data if counting extends to the end of the month. That's a concern for the administration because, as NPR notes, Trump wants to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the total and "if the bureau delivers the state counts by Dec. 31, Trump would be able to attempt to make that unprecedented change to who counts when reapportioning House seats among the states, even if he does not win re-election." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Internal government memo reveals 34 coronavirus cases tied to White House in recent days, higher than previously known

8:27 p.m.
White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

An internal government memo distributed Wednesday among senior leadership at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and obtained by ABC News revealed that 34 "White House staffers and other contacts" have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. That figure is higher than the 24 cases among White House aides previously reported by ABC News.

It's unclear who exactly is counted among that group, but the number illustrates the scope of the growing outbreak within the Trump administration after President Trump himself tested positive last week.

ABC News notes that the higher number also strengthens speculation that the White House has attempted to downplay and "block information" about the virus' spread within its ranks. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

