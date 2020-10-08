Mark Meadows held 70-person wedding in May despite Atlanta limiting gatherings to 10

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows violated the law and put dozens of people at risk at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On May 31, Meadows held an indoor, maskless wedding for his daughter in Atlanta featuring about 70 guests, photos of the wedding reveal. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) statewide order limited gatherings to 10 people at the time, as 47,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 2,000 people had died of it.

Photos of the wedding show a "lush scene [that] could have come from any wedding magazine — were it not taking place at the height of a global pandemic," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. Guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), gathered close together and didn't wear masks inside the ballroom as they danced to a live band. Meadows didn't respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's requests for comment, but it was reported at the time he was out of the White House for a wedding.

Meadows is one of many White House officials to flout safety precautions and shutdown orders during the pandemic. In recent days, the Trump campaign and administration have taken to rejecting guidelines altogether, holding rallies, fundraisers, and White House events that very likely got President Trump himself sick. Kathryn Krawczyk