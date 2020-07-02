See More Speed Reads
Get Well Soon
Edit

Herman Cain, who attended Trump's rally in Tulsa, hospitalized with COVID-19

2:05 p.m.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement posted to Cain's Twitter account on Thursday confirmed the news, saying he tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and that he "developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" by Wednesday.

"He spent the past night in the hospital and as of Today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital," the statement said. "Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert."

Cain attended President Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, and he posted a photo of himself at the event not wearing a face mask. He was at the rally as a Trump campaign surrogate, but he didn't travel to Tulsa on the campaign's plane, CBS News' Nicole Sganga reports. The campaign said in a statement on Thursday that Cain "did not meet with the president."

"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus," the statement released on Cain's Twitter account said. An editor of Cain's website wrote that "we honestly have no idea where he contracted it," adding, "I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking."

Trump received criticism for holding his rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, and prior to the event, six Trump campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Another two campaign staffers later tested positive as well. Brendan Morrow

'this corona crap'
Edit

Vanilla Ice cancels controversial mid-pandemic concert

3:02 p.m.

A controversial concert scheduled to take place in Texas this Fourth of July weekend has been put on ice.

Vanilla Ice on Thursday said he's postponing a concert that was set for Friday in Austin, Texas, even though the state has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Basically, I'm not going," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I listened to my fans. I hear all you people out there. I didn't know the numbers were so crazy in Austin."

News that the concert was set to go forward drew backlash given the state's rising coronavirus cases, and the Travis County Health Department told TMZ, "This is not wise regardless of who is performing at any gathering right now." Vanilla Ice in the video posted on Thursday said he was was hoping the pandemic "would be a lot better by Fourth of July" when booking the concert. No new date was provided for the concert, though he held out hope that "this corona crap will have a cure" by New Year's.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper previously defended his Texas concert amid the backlash only hours ago, in a tweet earlier this morning claiming that "I take the coronavirus serious" but arguing the show would be fine and that "we can't live in a bubble." He quickly changed his mind, apparently after having stopped, collaborated, and listened. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases again with more than 10,000 in a day

1:19 p.m.

New coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Florida, which just set yet another daily record.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday said it has confirmed 10,109 new COVID-19 cases, the Miami Herald reports. That breaks the state's previous record for most new cases in a day after 9,585 cases were reported on Saturday. In total, the state has confirmed nearly 170,000 coronavirus cases, and its new cases have grown by more than 100 percent since June 23, Axios reports. The state on Thursday additionally confirmed 67 new COVID-19 deaths; Florida's coronavirus death toll has reached 3,617.

To put these new numbers in perspective, writer Matt O'Brien notes that the Philippines, Japan, the European Union, and more areas with a population of 2.6 billion people combined are averaging about 6,700 new cases.

After Florida reported almost 9,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, it suspended on-site alcohol consumption at bars. But earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the state is "not going back" on its reopening.

Florida is one of a number of states that has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and on Wednesday, the U.S. passed 50,000 new daily cases for the first time. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if things don't turn around, he "would not be surprised" if the U.S. starts reporting 100,000 new cases a day.

"Clearly, we are not in total control right now," he added. Brendan Morrow

Isn't it ironic
Edit

40 principals met to discuss reopening schools. They were all exposed to coronavirus.

12:34 p.m.
Empty classroom.
maroke/iStock

Reopening schools this fall isn't going to be easy — or perhaps even possible.

If that fact wasn't obvious enough, a meeting of principals in districts outside San Francisco sure drove it home. When more than 40 administrators in the South Bay area met in mid-June to discuss safely reopening schools, they all soon had to self-quarantine because they were exposed to COVID-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A health order mandates "only those employees performing job duties that they cannot feasibly perform from home may come to a business's facility to work" in Santa Clara county, where the meeting happened. So principals and school board members questioned why around 45 people would be meeting indoors. Superintendent Stella Kemp maintained that "the complexity required in the development of our reopening plan" meant the meeting would have to happen in person, the Chronicle reports.

But just a few days after everyone came together, one attendee, who showed no COVID-19 symptoms at the time, tested positive for the virus. Everyone who was there has since quarantined and been tested for COVID-19, and Kamp said no one she knew of had tested positive since. Still, it illustrates why health officials advise people to keep avoiding large gatherings, and an ironic example of just how hard it's going to be to get back to normal anytime soon. Kathryn Krawczyk

the clock's ticking
Edit

Mnuchin says it's 'too early to tell' if American families need another stimulus check

11:24 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is happy to extend more money to American businesses. He's a little more hesitant when it comes to American families.

In a Thursday press conference, Mnuchin announced the federal government was working on a fourth iteration of its CARES Act meant to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. That next round of funding will be "more targeted" than the stimulus bills of the past few months, with $130 billion in remaining congressional funding specifically going to businesses that were "particularly hard hit" in the pandemic, Mnuchin said.

But Mnuchin said it was "still too early to tell" if Americans need a second round of stimulus checks, despite it being nearly four months since the coronavirus pandemic started putting people out of work.

Thursday's announcement came after a jobs report showed the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June, with the unemployment rate declining to 11.1 percent. But the report stems from data collected before COVID-19 case numbers began spiking again in several states, leading many businesses to shut down once again and possibly stunt job recovery. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Trump scores 'big victory' as Supreme Court takes up Mueller appeal

11:02 a.m.
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will take up a case concerning secret grand jury materials from the Mueller report, meaning Democrats will likely not obtain access to them before the 2020 presidential election.

The court on Thursday said it would hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court's order to turn over secret materials from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which examined Russian interference in the 2016 election, to the House of Representatives, The Associated Press reports.

If the Supreme Court had turned down this appeal, Bloomberg notes, the Mueller materials "could have become public before the November election." But since the court will hear the case in its next term beginning in the fall, the Thursday decision, AP writes, "will keep the documents out of congressional hands at least until the case is resolved, which is not likely to happen before 2021." And since a ruling isn't expected to come until after there's a new Congress in January 2021, CNN writes the decision "could effectively kill the effort to get the documents."

An appeals court previously sided with Democrats and said the House Judiciary Committee should be able to access the secret materials because Mueller's probe "stopped short" of coming to a conclusion about President Trump's conduct, while the Department of Justice says the House hasn't indicated that it "urgently needs these materials for any ongoing impeachment investigation." After several high-profile recent losses for the administration at the Supreme Court recently, Politico's Andrew Desiderio notes this was a "big victory" for Trump. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly arrested in connection to sex trafficking

10:05 a.m.
Ghislaine Maxwell.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein's former associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and will appear in federal court sometime Thursday, NBC News reports via law enforcement sources.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in connection to the Epstein investigation, which centered around the financier's alleged sex trafficking of children as young as 14. Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit children for his alleged minor sex ring. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press.

Epstein was arrested a year ago on charges of trafficking and abusing dozens of children at his Manhattan townhouse, at a Florida mansion, and in other locations. He hanged himself while awaiting trial in the case. Epstein was had several high-profile friends who had frequently visited his properties; Some of them, including Prince Andrew, are being questioned regarding their ties to Epstein. Kathryn Krawczyk

better-than-expected
Edit

June jobs report surpasses expectations — but with a 'big asterisk'

9:32 a.m.

This month's jobs report has once again surpassed economists' expectations, though there's an important caveat to keep in mind.

The Labor Department on Thursday said the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent. Both of these numbers were significantly better than expected, as economists were anticipating about 2.9 million jobs to be added and for the unemployment rate to decline to about 12.4 percent, CNBC reports. This comes after last month, another better-than-expected jobs report saw the unemployment rate decline to 13.3 percent, with 2.5 million jobs added.

Still, The New York Times notes the latest unemployment survey was taken in mid-June, before states like Arizona and and Florida started to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases. These spikes have led some states to slow down their reopenings and close businesses, and the surge in cases "could hamper the labor market’s recovery," The Wall Street Journal writes. The Washington Post's Heather Long referred to this fact as a "big asterisk" to keep in mind when looking at the job gains.

At the same time on Thursday, the Labor Department also reported that another 1.42 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, whereas economists were anticipating about 1.38 million claims, CNBC notes.

“We’re in the beginning of a slow recovery," University of Tennessee labor economist Marianne Wanamaker told the Journal. "I think the recovery will stall out if we don’t get control of the virus." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.