2 Trump campaign staffers who went to Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

Two members of President Trump's campaign advance team who attended his rally Saturday night in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said on Monday the staffers "were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contract tracing protocols." NBC News reports they were tested after the rally as a precaution before flying home.

Six other members of the advance team, including at least two Secret Service agents, tested positive before the rally, and did not attend. The crowd was much lower than expected, with 6,200 people in the audience; the arena is able to hold about 19,000. In order to receive a ticket, attendees had to agree not to hold the campaign liable if they caught coronavirus at the event.

Trump is expected to visit the Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday for an event hosted by Students for Trump. In a video posted on YouTube Monday, the megachurch's pastor and chief financial officer said that brand new clean-air technology has been installed inside the building that "kills 99.9 percent of COVID-19 within 10 minutes. So you can know when you come here you'll be safe and protected." Catherine Garcia