maybe stay home
Trump rally attendees must agree not to hold campaign liable if they get COVID-19

7:01 p.m.
Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

To register for President Trump's June 19 rally in Oklahoma, attendees must agree not to hold his campaign responsible if they catch coronavirus at the event.

Trump is holding his first rally since March at the BOK Center in Tulsa, and attendees must agree to an online waiver of liability that reads: "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The BOK Center can hold about 19,000 people, and while the Trump campaign told Newsweek there will be "health precautions" in place, no details have been released on any social distancing measures. The coronavirus is still a concern in Oklahoma, which has had nearly 7,700 confirmed cases since March. Catherine Garcia

400+ years would say otherwise
Trump predicts America will overcome racism 'very quickly and very easily'

5:45 p.m.

President Trump says America will be done with "bigotry and prejudice" before we know it.

Trump traveled to Dallas on Thursday for a roundtable on race and policing, though for some reason didn't invite the top three law enforcement officials in the area, all of whom are black. There, Trump defended police departments and offered up an executive order that he suggested will help repair America's centuries of racism "very quickly and very easily."

Trump started his talk by defending discriminatory and otherwise unethical police, saying "you always have a bad apple no matter where you go," but adding "there are not too many in the police department." Americans, as well, "are good and virtuous people," Trump added. "We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," he said, and then posited that "we're going to do it very quickly and very easily."

Part of that speedy action will come in the form of an executive order that will "encourage" officers to use "force, but force with compassion." "If somebody's real bad, you're going to have to do it with real strength," Trump added.

Trump didn't say when the U.S. can expect his executive order, or just why he branded it with the oxymoron of the century. Kathryn Krawczyk

plummeting
Dow Jones plunges 1,800 points in worst day since March

4:55 p.m.
The New York Stock Exchange.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market started the week continuing to rally following a better-than-expected May jobs report. But a few days later, it was a different story.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points on Thursday, as reports of increasing case counts of COVID-19 spooked investors who were previously optimistic about states beginning to reopen, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell, with all three suffering their worst day since March 16.

This came after earlier this week, the S&P 500 rose to the point that it erased all of its losses for 2020 as the Dow also continued to rise. The previous week, stocks soared after the release of May's jobs report that showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 13.3 percent when it was expected to rise to almost 20 percent.

But the U.S. on Wednesday topped 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 12 states have seen a rise in hospitalizations. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday also projected that the unemployment rate will remain above six percent through the end of next year. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is "not even thinking about thinking about raising rates" and that a full economic recovery is "unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."

“Fears of a second wave are beginning to cause anxiety in the stock market," Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok told The Washington Post. "Powell did what he could to be dovish but there is nothing the Fed can do about the risk of a second wave of the virus."

Brendan Morrow

oh how the tables have turned
Chicago police reportedly caught making popcorn and sleeping in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office as businesses were looted nearby

4:24 p.m.

Protests in Chicago apparently gave some police officers cover to do some breaking and entering of their own.

Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat who represents part of Chicago, got a call June 1 that his campaign office on the city's south side was broken into as looting went on in a shopping center nearby. And when he looked at security video of the incident, he saw at 8 officers, three of them apparently supervisors in white shirts, making popcorn, brewing coffee, and even taking a nap on his couch.

Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have, in some places, given way to looting. That was true in Chicago, where several hundred people have been arrested for looting, though those numbers have died down in the past few days.

But while all that was going on, at least 13 Chicago police officers entered Rush's office, the longtime congressmember and civil rights activist said at a Thursday news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave," Rush said.

Lightfoot apologized to Rush for the officers' "profound disrespect," and said "we should take the strongest possible action" to deal with them. Kathryn Krawczyk

tough crowd
Disney's Artemis Fowl hit with devastating reviews from critics: 'A complete disaster'

4:19 p.m.
Artemis Fowl
Disney

Growing desperate for movies to watch in quarantine? You should still remain far away from Disney's Artemis Fowl this weekend, according to critics.

Reviews for the long-awaited film adaptation of the popular book dropped on Thursday ahead of its Disney+ debut, and critics seemed mostly in agreement that Artemis Fowl is a total bust, with the movie currently holding a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 13 percent.

Slashfilm gave the film a devastating 1 out of 10 score, calling it a "profoundly joyless exercise" that "completely misunderstands the appeal of the original books" and diverges heavily from them. Collider, meanwhile, slapped it with an F, calling it a "chore" and "one of the dullest adventure movies in recent memory," and ScreenCrush described it as a "complete disaster" that attempts to cram in far too much plot into its 90-minute runtime. Yet despite the brief length, Variety says the "downright awful" movie still feels "tortuously long," and Uproxx says it disproves the idea that "any new movie is nice" to have right now.

The New York Times also writes that the film "projects absolutely nothing beyond a desire to kick-start a new hotshot franchise," a franchise that now appears quite unlikely to go forward. A few critics had kinder things to say, with the Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper calling it a "warm and funny and entertaining at-home family viewing experience." But based on Rotten Tomatoes, these reviewers were certainly in the minority.

Artemis Fowl, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh, was previously set to hit theaters last month, but after theaters shuttered, it got a release directly on Disney+ instead. Disney has had live-action box office flops before like The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and it seems Artemis Fowl heading to streaming may have helped it just barely avoid that grim fate. Brendan Morrow

Facebook v. Biden
Facebook responds to Biden's criticism of misinformation policies, saying only 'elected officials' should dictate campaign rules

2:37 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is pushing back as former Vice President Joe Biden gives its policies a dislike.

Biden's campaign on Thursday asked supporters to sign an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding he "fix the problems in Facebook's platform that pose a threat to free and fair elections," as reported by The New York Times.

The Biden campaign's letter calls for Facebook to "stop allowing politicians to hide behind paid misinformation" and impose a two-week period before the election where all political ads must be fact-checked before they appear on the site. It also calls for "clear rules — applied to everyone, including Donald Trump — that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in the election," also saying Facebook must stop "amplifying untrustworthy content and promptly fact-checking election-related material that goes viral."

In response, Facebook issued a statement saying "we live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," and "just as they have done with broadcast networks — where the U.S. government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads — the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them." The company added, "There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it."

Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended Facebook's decision not to fact-check political ads, and he has in recent weeks also defended leaving up posts by Trump that Twitter slapped with a warning label, including one with false claims about mail-in ballots. Facebook's choice to leave up these recent Trump posts has prompted internal criticism, resignations, and an employee walkout.

According to the Times, Biden's campaign had recently been writing to Facebook calling for changes, but after the recent posts by Trump, it "decided to take its fight public." Brendan Morrow

something something obamagate
Senate Judiciary Republicans vote to subpoena Obama officials about the Mueller investigation

2:34 p.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize several subpoenas against ex-officials from former President Barack Obama's administration in an attempt to investigate the origins of the intelligence community's Russia investigation.

The party-line vote will let Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) subpoena former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and other officials. The decision comes a week after the Senate Homeland Security Committee's GOP majority voted to subpoena several Obama officials regarding the "unmasking" of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Republicans have long been skeptical of the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Senate Intelligence Committee already concluded that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf, but Graham wants to also look into foreign surveillance applications and just why former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in the first place.

While debating the authorization, Democratic senators suggested subpoenaing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Rudy Giuliani, among others. The Republican majority voted them down every time. Kathryn Krawczyk

on guard
Some National Guard troops are uncomfortable with 'aggressive tactics' they're using against protesters

1:29 p.m.
National Guard members in D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National Guard troops are used to being "viewed as the heroes," usually stepping in after natural disasters, First Lt. Malik Jenkins-Bey tells The New York Times. But when it comes to combating protesters, sometimes with aggressive tactics, members of the Washington, D.C. Guard say they're becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

The Trump administration has encouraged states to call in National Guard troops to crack down on protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S., and in D.C., brought in more than 5,000 of them to clear a path for President Trump to take a photo in front of a church. "Some of the Guard troops were just out of basic training, and others had no experience in controlling disturbances in the streets," the Times reports. But they were still pushed to employ "aggressive tactics" so Army leaders could "prove" they could quell protests "without active-duty force," the Times continues.

More than 60 percent of D.C.'s Guard force are people of color, and one of them said he and fellow troops felt "ashamed" of fighting the protests to the point that "they have kept it from family members," the Times writes. Jenkins-Bey, who is black, described incidents where that discomfort got personal. "It's a very tough conversation to have when a soldier turns to me and they're saying, ‘Hey sir, you know my cousin was up there yelling at me, that was my neighbor, my best friend from high school," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

