RNC chair accuses Biden of running on 'biggest power grab in history'

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, argued Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president on the "biggest power grab in history" and is "being given a free pass for it."

McDaniel made her claim after CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her an unrelated question about whether President Trump's re-election campaign would put coronavirus safety protocols in place for any in-person fundraisers in the lead up to November's election. "Who cares?," McDaniel responded, wondering why the media isn't focusing more on a potential Supreme Court expansion under a Biden presidency.

Brennan explained that she cares "because it's the president, and I want to know what he's doing," but that didn't appear to satisfy McDaniel who said the Democratic presidential candidate "is saying he's going to stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the filibuster," and "upend checks and balances in the third branch of government."

IN PERSON FUNDRAISING DURING #COVID? "We're going to do everything we need to do" @gopchairwoman tells @margbrennan. "Who cares if we have fundraisers?" the @RNC chair adds when pushed on health precautions. WATCH → pic.twitter.com/MaEVaYufjY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 11, 2020

Biden actually hasn't said he favors stacking the Supreme Court, but, while he has explicitly opposed the idea in the past, he has generally refrained from engaging with the question since President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench last month. Democrats, including Biden, believe the vacant Supreme Court vacancy shouldn't be settled until after the election. Tim O'Donnell