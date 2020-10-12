See More Speed Reads
California Republicans are allegedly setting up fake 'official' drop-off boxes to harvest ballots

12:35 a.m.
Official mail drop box in California
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office has received complains about what appear to be unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Los Angels, Orange, and Fresno counties, and it appears from social media posts that California Republicans have set them up to collect ballots, The Orange County Register reported Sunday night. The metal boxes, which purport to be "official," have been reported at local political party offices, churches, and headquarters for GOP candidates.

"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes — especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes — is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," Padilla said, and a felony condition would land perpetrators in prison for two to four years. County elections officials and registrars are solely empowered to set up and maintain drop boxes in accordance with strict state security rules.

The California Republican Party did not response to the Register's requests for comments, nor did individual GOP operatives who have implicated themselves on social media. But the state GOP has "been defending the practice in replies on Twitter, alleging the process was made legal under a 2016 law that allows California voters to designate a person to return their ballot for them," the Register reports. "The GOP calls the practice 'ballot harvesting' and blames it for losses to the Democrats in OC and other places in 2018." State officials say unauthorized drop boxes would violate that law since there's no designated person to sign for the ballot, as required.

Slate judiciary staff writer Joseph Stern sees something a little more nefarious than just trying to make it more convenient for Republicans to vote. "California Republicans are allegedly creating fake drop boxes and tricking voters into depositing their ballots in them," he tweeted. "Apparently they're trying to prove voter fraud is real by committing actual election fraud."

Republicans in Texas, Ohio, and other states are currently fighting to limit ballot drop boxes to one per county. Republicans in Southern California are trying to win back a slate of congressional seats they lost in the 2018 midterms. And if they are using fake official drop boxes, they are breaking the law, Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley said Sunday. "It would be like me installing a mailbox out on the corner — the post office is the one that installs mailboxes." Read more at The Orange County Register. Peter Weber

remembering Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Lakers on win: 'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this'

12:20 a.m.
Vanessa, Kobe, Gianna, Natalia, and Bianka Bryant in 2017.
Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers after the team won their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, saying she wished her late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, could be there to join the celebration.

Kobe and Gianna, 13, were killed in January along with seven others when their helicopter crashed during foggy weather. Kobe won five NBA titles during his 20 years as a Laker, and the team dedicated this season to him. Gianna was also a talented basketball star, and wanted to play at the University of Connecticut.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6, with a solid 106-93 win, and in an Instagram story, Vanessa Bryant congratulated the team and general manager Rob Pelinka. "Kobe was right," she said. "'Stay the course — block out the noise.' Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this."

The team honored Kobe Bryant throughout the finals — during Game 5, they wore jerseys he designed, and they shouted his nickname Mamba when breaking huddles, The Guardian reports. After Sunday night's win, Anthony Davis said that Bryant was "a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Study: Novel coronavirus can survive on smooth surfaces for 28 days

October 11, 2020
A person cleans a stainless steel surface.
iStock

Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have discovered that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on smooth surfaces like stainless steel and glass for up to 28 days.

In a study published Monday in Virology Journal, the scientists write that they found at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the SARS-COV-2 virus can stay infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces. This is a longer amount of time than the Influenza A virus remains on surfaces; it's been found to survive for 17 days.

During their research, scientists dried the coronavirus in an artificial mucus and placed it on different surfaces in concentrations similar to samples gathered by COVID-19 patients, and then returned a month later to extract the virus, Reuters reports. They conducted their experiments in a lab, and found that the higher the temperature, the lower the survival time of the virus.

In a statement, CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said "establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread and do a better job of protecting our people." Scientists say the long survival time is another reason why it is so important for people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces often. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Lakers defeat Miami Heat to win 1st NBA title in 10 years

October 11, 2020
LeBron James celebrates the Lakers' win.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving the team its first title since 2010 and 17th championship overall.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and was named the NBA Finals MVP. James joined the Lakers in 2018, and this is his first championship win with the team and fourth in total. It was a tough year for the Lakers, with legendary player Kobe Bryant dying in January and the coronavirus pandemic upending the season, and James said this win "means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise. I told [co-owner] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back to where it belongs. We just want our respect. And I want my damn respect."

The Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics for most titles by an NBA team. Catherine Garcia

if you say so
Eric Trump claims his father has 'lost a fortune' due to the presidency

October 11, 2020

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, delivered an odd message on ABC's This Week on Sunday — with the election just a few weeks away, he declared that "the last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that by looking over the president's tax returns, they found "over 200 companies, special interest groups, and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration" and "just 60 customers with interests at stake before the Trump administration brought his family business nearly $12 million during the first two years of his presidency."

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, and he refuted the report, saying the family has "lost a fortune. My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn't care. He wanted to do what was right. The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Trump about his father's debt — the Times reported the president is personally responsible for more than $300 million in loans that will soon come due, and Eric Trump responded, "If you own buildings, if you own real estate, you carry some debt. That's what developers do, that's what business owners do, they carry some debt. We have a phenomenal company, but there's nothing new about that, and by the way, it's the same debt that he got elected on." Catherine Garcia

speaking out
Fauci says Trump ad uses his words without permission and out of context

October 11, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad about the coronavirus pandemic uses his words out of context and without his permission.

The 30-second ad, titled "Carefully," praises President Trump for how he has handled the pandemic, which has left more than 214,000 Americans dead. It also features an edited clip of Fauci, his words spliced together so he says, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more."

In a statement to CBS News, Fauci said that in his "nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

The soundbite was taken from an interview Fauci did on Fox News in March, when he was asked about the federal response to the virus. Fauci discussed how the White House Coronavirus Task Force was doing an "impressive" job trying to tackle the pandemic, then in its very early stages. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CBS News the video uses Fauci's "own words," and they are "accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
RNC chair accuses Biden of running on 'biggest power grab in history'

October 11, 2020

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, argued Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president on the "biggest power grab in history" and is "being given a free pass for it."

McDaniel made her claim after CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her an unrelated question about whether President Trump's re-election campaign would put coronavirus safety protocols in place for any in-person fundraisers in the lead up to November's election. "Who cares?," McDaniel responded, wondering why the media isn't focusing more on a potential Supreme Court expansion under a Biden presidency.

Brennan explained that she cares "because it's the president, and I want to know what he's doing," but that didn't appear to satisfy McDaniel who said the Democratic presidential candidate "is saying he's going to stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the filibuster," and "upend checks and balances in the third branch of government."

Biden actually hasn't said he favors stacking the Supreme Court, but, while he has explicitly opposed the idea in the past, he has generally refrained from engaging with the question since President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench last month. Democrats, including Biden, believe the Supreme Court vacancy shouldn't be settled until after the election, in keeping with the alleged precedent set by Republicans in 2016 when they refused to hold a hearing for former President Obama's Supreme Court nominee. Tim O'Donnell

2020 campaign cash
Edit

How Jaime Harrison plans to spend record-breaking fundraising haul

October 11, 2020

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his seat in the upper chamber, raised $57 million in the third quarter this year, his campaign said Sunday. That figure easily shatters a Senate fundraising record set by Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018, when his campaign reeled in $38 million in the final fundraising period in his race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Polls indicate Harrison is mounting a more-than-formidable challenge against Graham, but there are a few caveats behind the "unfathomable" donation numbers. O'Rourke, for instance, lost to Cruz, albeit in a tight race. And as The Associated Press' Meg Kinnard notes, most of Harrison's fundraising has come from out of state, which is the norm for a state with a small population like South Carolina and will likely be the case when those numbers from the third quarter haul come to light. Graham, who hasn't released his third quarter numbers yet, also receives most of his funding from out-of-state, so total dollar figures probably aren't the clearest predictive method.

But that doesn't mean Harrison won't try to take advantage of all that extra cash while he can, even with time running out. His campaign told Kinnard the plan is to ensure there's not a penny leftover as they make a final push across the state, with a particular focus on reaching out to Black voters. Read more at Politico and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

