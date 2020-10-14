At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for President Trump, and during a rally there on Tuesday night, he pleaded with suburban women to ignore the things he says that they don't like and vote for him.

His support among suburban women is dropping, and at the rally in Johnstown, he said he needed a huge favor. "Suburban women: Will you please like me?" he asked. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly. They want me to be politically correct."

Trump went on to declare that he "saved suburbia in the U.S. I got rid of a regulation that was a disaster and it was really unfair and you've been reading about it for a long time and it's gotten a lot worse under Obama and Biden." Trump did not elaborate on what regulation he was referring to, instead pressing ahead and stating that "we're going to see that the women really like Trump a lot. Remember four years ago, the said women will never vote, then I got 52 percent. ... You damn well better vote for me Pennsylvania, you better vote."