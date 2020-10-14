See More Speed Reads
dueling
Edit

NBC confirms Trump town hall at same time as ABC's Biden event after debate fell apart

9:18 a.m.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2020.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After the cancellation of the second presidential debate, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have officially lined up competing town hall events instead.

NBC on Wednesday announced it has scheduled a town hall with Trump that will take place on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. That's the night Trump was previously scheduled to face off against Biden again in the second presidential debate, but the debate was scrapped after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would take place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns and Trump subsequently refused to participate.

Biden had previously scheduled a town hall with ABC on Thursday night after Trump announced he did not intend to participate in the debate, meaning both candidates will be on separate networks holding town hall events at the same time. NBC News said the town hall with Trump will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, and it will be held outdoors at the Perez Art Museum Miami with a socially-distanced audience; attendees will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked.

The network also said that it received a statement from National Institute of Health Clinical Director Dr. Clifford Lane "indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president's recent medical data" and concluded "with a high degree of confidence" that he is "not shedding infectious virus," although The New York Times notes that "the network did not explicitly say that Mr. Trump had received a negative result." Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, earlier this week said that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month.

The next presidential debate, which is set to be the last one prior to the election, is scheduled for Oct. 22. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC director warns of 'increasing threat' of coronavirus spread from small household gatherings

8:09 a.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that the spread of COVID-19 through small household gatherings has become an "increasing threat."

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield made this warning during a Tuesday call with governors as new coronavirus cases rise in 36 states, CNN reports.

"In the public square, we're seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps in many jurisdictions," Redfield said. "But what we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings."

Redfield went on to note that with Thanksgiving approaching, it's "really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting."

The CDC in a guidance on Thanksgiving describes "having a small dinner with only people who live in your household" as among the examples of lower risk activities, while "having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community" is considered a moderate risk. But the CDC recommends avoiding "attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household," describing this as a higher risk activity.

The new comments from Redfield come as the U.S. is reporting around 50,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

"This is the fall/winter surge that everyone was worried about," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said on Tuesday, per CNN. "And now it's happening." Brendan Morrow

Reaping and sowing
Edit

Trump urges California GOP to 'fight hard' on unsanctioned, possibly illegal ballot drop boxes

7:12 a.m.
Election office in Southern California
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

California's Republican Party has until Thursday to comply with a cease-and-desist order requiring them to remove private ballot drop boxes, some of them labeled "official," and hand state election officials a list of all ballots collected in the boxes to make sure the voters gave their consent. The California GOP insists their new form of remote "ballot harvesting" is legal under a 2016 law, amended in 2018, that allows designated people to collect mail-in ballots.

"Haven't the Dems been doing this for years?" President Trump tweeted Tuesday. "See you in court. Fight hard Republicans!"

Democrats organized an effective system in 2018 where voters asked volunteers to hand in their mail-in ballots. Republicans, who blame the loss of several congressional seats on this Democratic effort, say their drop boxes are legal under the same law. "Screw you!" Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told Democrats in a radio interview Tuesday. "You created the law, we're going to ballot harvest."

Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both Democrats, say the law does not allow collecting ballots in third-party boxes and officials responsible for them face prosecution if they don't comply with the cease-and-desist order.

Legal experts disagree on whether the GOP boxes violate the law, but labeling the boxes "official" is clearly illegal. California GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said the party will stop labeling its boxes "official" but might expand their use. "We are just working with the rules that Democrats put in front of us," he told The Associated Press.

Some election law experts, like Rick Hasen at U.C. Irvine, said the courts will ultimately have to decide if the GOP is breaking state law. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D), who wrote the law, told the Los Angels Times "it is clear that you can designate a person, but not a lock box," to collect your ballot, adding: "I just think it's unfortunate after crying foul for years about voter fraud, the Republican Party has taken it in their own hands and committed voter fraud."

Raúl Macías at the Brennan Center for Justice said it sounds to him "like the GOP officials are likely committing a felony by likely impersonating election officials." And they're likely "trolling election officials" by publicly flouting the law, he told the Times. "Undermining confidence, creating confusion, spreading disinformation — these are forms of voter suppression. It lays a groundwork to later claim you can't trust the voter results." Peter Weber

police shootings
Edit

Police who killed Portland shooting suspect fired fast, nearly shot 2 bystanders, New York Times finds

5:08 a.m.

State and local law enforcement working for a U.S. Marshals task force fired 30 bullets at Michael Reinoehl right after cornering him in unmarked SUVs outside an apartment in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 3.

The police were supposed to apprehend Reinoehl for the shooting a far-right activist in Portland, Oregon. After they killed Reinoehl, police found a handgun in his pocket, The New York Times reports. Only one of the 22 witnesses interviewed by the Times said they heard police say anything before they opened fire, raising "questions about whether law enforcement officers made any serious attempt to arrest Mr. Reinoehl before killing him." At least four eyewitnesses said police started firing immediately, and several said they initially thought the police were gang members.

"I respect cops to the utmost, but things were definitely in no way, shape, or form done properly," said Garrett Louis, a former U.S. Army medic whose 8-year-old son was nearly shot in the hail of police gunfire. "There was no, 'Get out of the car!' There was no, 'Stop!' There was no nothing. They just got out of the car and started shooting." Another witness, Chad Smith, offered a similar account: "There was no yelling. There was no screaming. There was no altercation. It was just straight to gunshots."

Angel Romero, who lives right near the shooting, told the Times one of the five bullets that hit his property passed through his dining room, narrowly missing his brother before lodging in the kitchen wall. The Times mapped out the entire incident, based on interviews and unreleased police testimony.

The officers on the scene offered conflicting accounts of whether Rienoehl ever reached for his gun, but none said they saw him fire it. Reinoehl said in an interview on the day he was killed that he shot Patriot Prayer activist Aaron Danielson in self-defense. A self-described supporter of the anti-fascist cause, Rienoehl, 48, had provided security for Black Lives Matter protesters, watching out for agitators and threats.

Attorney General William Barr called the operation that killed Rienoehl a "significant accomplishment" that removed a "violent agitator" who had "produced a firearm." President Trump later told Fox News that law enforcement gunning down Rienoehl is "the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this." The local sheriff's office is leading an ongoing investigation of the raid. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel assess post-COVID rally Trump: 'horny' and 'biohazard-curious'

3:37 a.m.

President Trump is back on the campaign trail after being sidelined for 10 days with COVID-19. "Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, tonight, he's spreading his microbes across the Keystone State," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. And on Monday night, "Trump did about an hour of material in Florida, and he killed, he really killed — we'll have to wait a week or two to see how many he killed, but he definitely killed. The president claims to be off his COVID meds, but he does seem to be on something, because last night he was feeling little droplets of love in the air."

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying he wanted to jump into the crowd and give everybody a big, wet kiss. "The COVID made him horny — run everybody," he joked.

"Yes, my friends, it looks like Trump has emerged from his battle with the deadly virus and it's made him horny as hell," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. But saying he'd be "kissing the women and the guys? Whoo! I'm happy that Trump is now biohazard-curious. That's cool — although he may just have lost Mike Pence's vote."

Noah did worry about how Trump's swift apparent recovery would affect his fans, though. "The fact is, Trump's behavior sets an example for the people around him, and you can see at the rally that people are already taking corona a whole lot less seriously," he said. "This just shows you how powerful Trumpism is: his supporters think that his success is their success."

"And here's the truth, people," Noah deadpanned: "If the president of the United States, with his team of 60 doctors and a hospital in his house and access to unreleased drugs, can beat this virus, then clearly, anyone can do it." Still, he said, "although Trump is feeling better, his poll numbers are still in the ICU, which is why he's launched a bold new ad campaign to convince America this his handling of the pandemic has been successful as his own personal steroid regime." Unfortunately, his key witness is an out-of-context seven-month-old sound bite from a very irritated Dr. Anthony Fauci. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

80-year-old rescues man from sinking car, years after saving 2 people from a burning home

2:13 a.m.

When Steve Montelongo saw a car sinking in a canal, he jumped into action to save the driver's life — just like he did nearly 20 years ago, when he rescued two elderly people from their burning home.

On Thursday, the 80-year-old was driving his granddaughter home from a dentist appointment in Modesto, California, when they spotted a car down in a canal. He pulled over, and while there were other people looking down into the water, they weren't doing anything. Montelongo jumped into the canal, and yanked open the driver's door, which was unlocked. With water now rushing into the car, he pulled the driver out to safety. The man, who appeared to have a medical episode before the crash, was not injured.

"I don't consider myself a hero," Montelongo told KOVR. "I was just a fella that got put in the right place at the right time." In 2003, he was also in a position to save lives — while at a church meeting, there was a natural gas leak in a nearby home, which caused an explosion and fire. He raced to the house, and was able to help out an 80-year-old woman before going back in and rescuing a 79-year-old man.

Tom Olsen of the California Highway Patrol told KOVR he is impressed by all that Montelongo has done. "First responder, he can probably add to his resume," he said. "A lot of people are in the right place at the right time, but very few actually did what Mr. Montelongo did." Catherine Garcia

Whimper not bang
Edit

Barr's Obama-era 'unmasking' investigation reportedly ends without charges, public report

2:02 a.m.
William Barr and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

It appears there really was no there there.

The Justice Department said in May that Attorney General William Barr had appointed the U.S. attorney in San Antonio, John Bash, to investigate whether officials in the Obama administration had improperly "unmasked" people whose names were redacted in intelligence reports. The investigation was announced soon after Senate Republicans released a list of officials who had asked for the name of an individual who turned out to be President Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Bash left the Justice Department last week after concluding his review and finding no substantive wrongdoing, The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "The findings ultimately turned over to Barr fell short of what Trump and others might have hoped, and the attorney general's office elected not to release them publicly."

Barr and his predecessor Jeff Sessions "repeatedly turned to U.S. attorneys across the country to investigate matters of Republican concern, distressing current and former Justice Department officials, who fear that department leaders are repeatedly caving to Trump's pressure to benefit his allies and target those he perceives as political enemies," the Post reports. A review by U.S. Attorney John Huber similarly petered out with no public report in January. A third meta-investigation conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham is apparently ongoing, but Barr has told GOP senators that no findings will be released before the election, angering Trump.

Unmasking is fairly common, and the odds were always long that Bash would uncover anything, but even if his investigation "produced no results of consequence, legal analysts said, it allowed Trump and other conservatives to say Obama-era officials were under scrutiny, as long as the case stayed active," the Post reports. Bash's resignation right before an election surprised colleagues, but he said he had accepted a job in the private sector. Peter Weber

pleeeeeease
Edit

At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'

1:35 a.m.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for President Trump, and during a rally there on Tuesday night, he pleaded with suburban women to ignore the things he says that they don't like and vote for him.

His support among suburban women is dropping, and at the rally in Johnstown, he said he needed a huge favor. "Suburban women: Will you please like me?" he asked. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly. They want me to be politically correct."

Trump went on to declare that he "saved suburbia in the U.S. I got rid of a regulation that was a disaster and it was really unfair and you've been reading about it for a long time and it's gotten a lot worse under Obama and Biden." Trump did not elaborate on what regulation he was referring to, instead pressing ahead and stating that "we're going to see that the women really like Trump a lot. Remember four years ago, the said women will never vote, then I got 52 percent. ... You damn well better vote for me Pennsylvania, you better vote."

The statistic that 52 percent of white women voted for Trump comes from 2016 exit polls, which are in-person surveys conducted as people leave a polling place. They are often flawed, and the 52 percent number, which Trump conflated with the figure for women overall, is likely not accurate, Time reported in 2018. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.