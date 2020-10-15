See More Speed Reads
the things you hear at a trump rally


In Iowa, Trump praises the intelligence of Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump declared during a rally in Des Moines on Wednesday night that the United States needs an intelligent leader who is able to keep up with the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"President Xi of China, he's 100 percent," Trump said. "Putin of Russia, 100 percent. Kim Jong Un of North Korea, 100 percent. These people are sharp and they're smart. Joe has lost it. In his best days he wasn't a smart man, and everybody knows it." Trump was referring to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.

Polls show a tight race in Iowa, a state Trump won easily in 2016. Trump brought up a new poll by Focus on Rural America that has him leading Biden 50 percent to 44 percent, and while this should have Trump feeling better than the polls showing the two effectively tied, he told the crowd, "For me to only be up six, I'm a little bit concerned, I'll tell you that. Because nobody's going to do for Iowa what I did for Iowa."

The rally was held at the Des Moines International Airport, with thousands of people standing next to each other, many of them not wearing masks. Nearby, a digital billboard showed the message "Trump Covid Superspreader Event," with an arrow pointing toward the airport. While Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) issued a proclamation that states people must stay at least six feet apart at social gatherings, she used her Twitter account to encourage people to attend the event, the Des Moines Register reports, and spoke before Trump took the stage.

After throwing MAGA hats into the crowd, Reynolds told the audience, "The momentum, the enthusiasm, the energy is on our side. Don't believe the polls, don't believe what the media is telling you. Up and down the ticket, people are fired up for Republican victories on Nov. 3." Catherine Garcia

Hostage negotiations


U.S. secures the release of 2 Americans from Yemen in exchange for 250 Iran-backed Yemeni militants

2:17 a.m.
Houthi rebels in Sanaa in 2015
Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

Two U.S. citizens and the remains of a third American were released by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday in a surprise exchange that sent about 250 Yemeni militants back to the country. Sandra Loli, a U.S. aid worker held hostage for three years, and businessman Mikael Gidada, detained for a year, were flown to Oman, along with the remains of Bilal Fateen. Between 240 and 283 Yemeni rebels stuck in Oman for several years were flown to Sanaa, Yemen's capital, with reluctant agreement from Saudi Arabia. The deal also included medial aid for Yemen, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Saudi Arabia, which has been battling the Iranian-backed Houthis in a bloody civil war since 2014, was "especially concerned about three dozen Houthi fighters being sent back to Yemen who they said had received specialized training in Iran on drones and missiles," the Journal reports. "The U.S.-backed deal between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia includes the largest known agreement to allow armed adversaries of the U.S. and its allies to return to an active conflict zone."

President Trump has emphasized the return of U.S. hostages held abroad. "We will not rest until those held are home with their loved ones," said national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Trump's former lead hostage negotiator. Senior Houthi political leader Muhammad Ali al-Houthi was also pleased with the exchange. "We congratulate the wounded on their return to the homeland after a long wait that was supposed to not happen because of the criminality of the Saudi American aggression," he said.

Houthi told The Washington Post that negotiations had been underway for months and speculated that "the American administration wants to benefit from the delay by, on one hand, demonizing the Yemeni people and, on the other hand, highlighting a success for it in its upcoming election campaign." The White House called that claim "patently and categorically false" and also denied Houthi's suggestion that the American hostages had been detained for suspicious or unlawful activity.

The proxy war in Yemen between Saudi Arabia and Iran has killed more than 112,000 people and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. There has been bipartisan criticism in Congress to U.S. military support for the Saudi offensive, and Trump vetoed a bill that would have ended that support. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad


Groomers reunite boy with lost stuffed dog — but first, they gave the pup a spa day

1:48 a.m.

A stuffed animal accidentally left on a bench had quite the adventure before being reunited with its owner.

Earlier this month, a boy in Standish, Maine, forgot to grab his companion, and the stuffed dog was found by groomers from the Lavish Dog Day Spa. They wanted the young owner to know his pup was in good hands and well taken care of, so they posted photos online showing the colorful stuffed animal getting a bath, having his hair brushed, and receiving a new bow.

On Sunday, the boy picked up his dog from the spa, CBS Boston reports, and his mom wrote on Facebook that they were grateful to the groomers for keeping a close eye on the puppy. Her son, she added, " was so happy to be reunited" with his pal. Catherine Garcia

friends in high places


Wary private White House coronavirus prognoses in February tipped off certain investors to the coming crash

1:06 a.m.
The White House
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump's economic advisers met privately at the White House with the board of the conservative Hoover Institution in late February, and their assessment of the economic fallout from the nascent COVID-19 pandemic spurred one attendee, veteran hedge fund consultant William Callanan, to warn of coming economic tumult in a memo that was then circulated among a small group of elite investors, The New York Times reports.

When Callanan sent the memo to the founder of Appaloosa Management and a top lieutenant on Feb. 25, the U.S. had just 17 known COVID-19 cases and Trump and the White House were publicly saying the virus was completely under control. "Stock market starting to look very good to me!" Trump said Feb. 24, the same day his White House economic advisers were meeting with the Hoover board members. "What struck me," Callanan wrote in his memo, according to the Times, was that nearly every official he heard from raised the coronavirus "as a point of concern, totally unprovoked."

"To many of the investors who received or heard about the memo, it was the first significant sign of skepticism among Trump administration officials about their ability to contain the virus," the Times reports. "Traders spotted the immediate significance: The president's aides appeared to be giving wealthy party donors an early warning of a potentially impactful contagion at a time when Mr. Trump was publicly insisting that the threat was nonexistent." Some investors told the Times they used the warning to their financial advantage.

Callanan told the Times his memo, which quickly spread to a small circle of well-connected investors without his knowledge or consent, contained "personal and professional views based on extensive research and publicly available information." This doesn't appear to be a legally problematic use of insider information, according to legal experts. Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis


Trump cites son Barron's recovery from COVID-19 as a reason why schools should reopen

12:40 a.m.
Donald Trump in Des Moines.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told a crowd in Iowa on Wednesday night that his youngest son, Barron Trump, recovered quickly from COVID-19, and that's one reason why schools must reopen soon.

Earlier in the day, first lady Melania Trump revealed that Barron, 14, had the coronavirus. He is a "strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she said, and he has since tested negative.

While at a rally in Des Moines, Trump said Barron had COVID-19 for "such a short period of time. I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off — 99.9 percent. And Barron is beautiful and he's free, free."

Teachers have been apprehensive about returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic, as they don't want to catch the virus and they don't want it to spread among their students, either. Trump, however, said that after his son tested positive, "within, like, two seconds, it was Barron is just fine now. He's tested negative, right? Because it happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school." Catherine Garcia

Jeff Sessions 2.0


Trump says he's 'not happy' with Attorney General William Barr

October 14, 2020
Donald Trump and William Barr.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is "not happy" with Attorney General William Barr, he told Newsmax during an interview that aired Wednesday night, and Trump would not say whether Barr will get to keep his job should the president win re-election in November.

Trump had "no comment" on Barr's job security, as it was "too early. I'm not happy with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy."

Trump has been pushing Barr to indict his political foes, and on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Department of Justice investigation into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" Trump campaign members whose names were redacted in intelligence reports had concluded, with former U.S. Attorney John Bash finding no wrongdoing.

Trump told Newsmax that this was "ridiculous" and "a disgrace. I think it's really a horrible thing that they're allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election. I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don't because the Republicans are so nice. Personally, I think it's too bad. I think it's too bad, they're guilty as hell." Catherine Garcia

Mystery Solved


Kamala Harris confirms that yes, she did notice that fly on Mike Pence's head

October 14, 2020

Everyone who watched last week's vice presidential debate saw it, but no one knew for sure whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) noticed the fly that spent more than two minutes just hanging out on the top of Vice President Mike Pence's head.

The debate's third participant generated the most buzz of the night, and even helped the Democratic ticket raise a nice chunk of change. During an interview on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday night, the host asked Harris if she was aware of the fly, a question that made the senator burst out laughing.

She nodded, signifying that yes, she saw it, and Maddow followed up by asking if she had "any feelings" about it or had the urge to swat it away. Still laughing, Harris responded, "You know Rachel, I think that it's important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and kind of fly away from this subject onto something else." Badum tish. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis


Mnuchin doubts there will be a coronavirus relief deal before the election

October 14, 2020
Steven Mnuchin.
Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he doesn't think a new coronavirus relief deal will be hammered out before the election.

Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have been trying to reach a deal, and as it stands now, the House passed a $2.2 trillion package on Oct. 1 and the White House offered a $1.8 trillion package last Friday. Pelosi rejected this as being inadequate, saying it doesn't do enough to help the average American and includes tax cuts for the wealthy.

The secretary was asked about this during the Milken Institute's Global Conference, specifically whether he thinks Pelosi won't accept the deal because Democrats don't want to give Trump a boost ahead of the election. "I think that definitely is part of the reality," Mnuchin said. "That's definitely an issue. But the president is very focused on when he wins we will need to do more. So that's part of the reason to continue to work on this. The clock will not stop."

Pelosi and Mnuchin both agree that the next stimulus bill should include $1,200 checks for certain taxpayers, but they are not on the same page regarding state and local aid, unemployment insurance, child care credits, and liability protections. Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, tweeted that Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning and continue to disagree over the White House and how it "lacks an understanding of the need for a national strategic [coronavirus] testing plan," but will talk again on Thursday. Catherine Garcia

