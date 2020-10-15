See More Speed Reads
bite the bullet
Fauci has some bad news about Thanksgiving

8:13 a.m.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks after a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

It may be time to officially scrap social gatherings planned for Thanksgiving, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News in an interview this week there's a danger that social gatherings for Thanksgiving will lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he warned that Americans "should be very careful and prudent" about participating in any, especially if they have family members who are at high risk for COVID-19 due to their age or underlying conditions.

"Namely, you may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to say that gathering with family members who have "very recently" been tested for COVID-19 or who are "living a lifestyle in which they don't have any interaction with anybody except you and your family" would be "relatively safe," but he stressed the risk of having family members travel from out of state to celebrate.

"When you're talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said.

Fauci also noted that he won't be celebrating Thanksgiving with his children because they live in three different states and decided not to come due to "concern for me and my age."

These comments come after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the spread of coronavirus from small household gatherings is becoming an "increasing threat."

"In the public square, we're seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps in many jurisdictions," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. "But what we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Oxford University unveils accurate 5-minute COVID-19 test

7:52 a.m.
Oxford during COVID-19
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists at Britain's Oxford University have developed a "simple, extremely rapid, and cost-effective" antigen test that accurately identifies COVID-19 in less than five minutes, Oxford physics professor Achilles Kapanidis said Thursday. Oxford said it hopes to start developing the test for commercial use in early 2021, with expected approval six months later. A quick and accurate COVID-19 test could allow for bulk testing at places like airports, colleges, and businesses.

Public health officials expect at least one COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available by next summer. But the coronavirus will likely remain a public health concern for at least another year, and having an rapid test that "can reliably distinguish between different viruses in clinical samples" should offer "a crucial advantage in the next phase of the pandemic," said Dr Nicole Robb at Warwick Medical School, especially in winter months when COVID-19 is mixed in "with other seasonal respiratory viruses." Peter Weber

Stans
Kyrgyzstan president resigns amid political unrest after disputed election

6:55 a.m.
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia's Putin
Mikhail Klimentyev/ Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, president of Kyrgyzstan, announced his resignation Thursday, potentially defusing one of at least three crises in Russia's sphere of influence. Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and Russia, has been in turmoil since a disputed Oct. 4 parliamentary election. The national election commission declared a victory for pro-government parties, then nullified the election when anti-government protesters revolted, claiming vote-buying and other irregularities. Jeenbekov is the third Kyrgyzstan president ousted in a popular uprising since 2005.

Jeenbekov said he has agreed to step down to avoid bloodshed. Protesters already overran several government buildings over the past week, and if they follow through on threats to seize the president's house, "the military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence," he said. "Blood will be inevitably shed," and holding on to power is not "worth the integrity of our country and harmony in society."

After days of unrest in the capital, Bishkek, Jeenbekov passed a state of emergency. On Wednesday, he sought to calm the protests by agreeing to appoint Sadyr Zhaparov, a nationalist former lawmaker freed from jail last week by demonstrators, as prime minister. "The president couldn't hold out," Dastan Bekeshev, a lawmaker who supports neither Jeenbekov or Japarov, told Reuters by phone. "He's very weak. No spirit. It's not clear what happens next, nobody can tell what is going to happen."

Kyrgyzstan is an ally of Moscow and houses a Russian military base. The Kremlin had said it will ensure stability in the country, even as it deals with a disputed election in Belarus and fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020
Jimmy Kimmel wonders if Trump's hinting at a real October surprise. Trevor Noah explains U.S. militias.

5:55 a.m.

President Trump is publicly unhappy with Attorney General William Barr after a federal prosecutor wrapped up an Obama-era "unmasking" investigation with no charges and no report. The Daily Show recalled how important the investigation was to Trump and his Fox News friends in an "in memoriam" segment Wednesday night.

Trump "is burning massive amounts of jet fuel to spread his message and germs all over big crowds of supporters in swing states," even as COVID-19 cases are going up in almost every state — and going down in none, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. He pointed to a billboard outside Wednesday's Iowa rally pointing to the "Trump COVID Superspreader Event" — "that is literally a sick burn" — and showed some scenes from Tuesday's rally in Pennsylvania: "He's dancing to "YMCA," he's kissing guys — is it possible that we might be gearing up for the greatest October surprise?"

"The president is trailing Joe Biden bigly in every poll, and I think it's starting to get under his thick orange rind," Kimmel said. "All kidding aside, this is a man who is spinning out. Yesterday he retweeted a conspiracy theory that Obama and Biden staged the killing of Osama bin Laden, and that bin Laden is still alive.."

"It is safe to say that the ongoing pandemic is driving a lot of people crazy," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "But some people in Michigan have taken their frustrations a little too far."

Members of a militia group in Michigan "were apparently so mad about gyms being closed that they tried to kidnap the governor," Noah marveled. "Can I just say, angry white dudes are truly on some other level. I mean, think about it: Flint, Michigan had dirty water that poisoned its own citizens for years, and those people stayed peaceful. But these guys formed Pale ISIS because they couldn't go to Planet Fitness? Now, unfortunately, this is hardly the first time we've head about militias recently. They've been looming over protests and storming statehouses since the early days of the pandemic. And I'm not going to lie: This whole militia thing in America still blows my mind."

You usually read about armed militias in places like Afghanistan and Sudan, Noah noted, "so why is this also something that is going on in America?" Watch him explain the history of U.S. militias, and the Dick Law, below. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Trump improves to 11-point deficit in new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll

4:10 a.m.
Trump merchandise in Iowa
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump by 11 percentage points, 53 percent to 42 percent, in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News national poll of registered voters released late Wednesday. That's an improvement for Trump from the last WSJ/NBC poll earlier this month, which found him behind by 14 points, but it's larger than the 8-point lead Biden had in September.

Biden's 11-point lead is a little higher than his polling average — 10.2 points at FiveThirtyEight and 9.2 points at RealClearPolitics — but it points to a steep climb for Trump three weeks before Election Day. "The president may have recovered from COVID-19, but there is no experimental cocktail that can cure his standing with voters," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the survey with GOP pollster Bill McInturff. Still, he said, "there are signs that the race could still tighten."

For instance, Trump's job approval rating, 44 percent, is higher than his vote share of 42 percent. And voters give Republicans a 13-point lead on handling the economy, the top issue in the race. But Democrats are up 17 points on handling the coronavirus and 18 points on health care, and voters said they planned to vote for congressional Democrats over Republicans by 8 points. An impressive 50 percent of voters say their families are better off than they were four years ago, but 58 percent said the U.S. is worse off and 60 percent said the country is headed in the right direction.

NBC News reminds readers that Trump was down 11 points to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the WSJ/NBC News poll in October 2016, "but what's different from four years ago is just how stable Biden's national lead has been over the past year, including among key voting subgroups like women, voters of color, seniors and independents."

The poll was conducted by Hart Research Associates (D) and Public Opinion Strategies (R) Oct. 9-12 among 1,000 registered voters contacted by landline and cellphone. Its margin or error is ± 3.1 percentage points. Peter Weber

Edit

U.S. secures the release of 2 Americans from Yemen in exchange for 250 Iran-backed Yemeni militants

2:17 a.m.
Houthi rebels in Sanaa in 2015
Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

Two U.S. citizens and the remains of a third American were released by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday in a surprise exchange that sent about 250 Yemeni militants back to the country. Sandra Loli, a U.S. aid worker held hostage for three years, and businessman Mikael Gidada, detained for a year, were flown to Oman, along with the remains of Bilal Fateen. Between 240 and 283 Yemeni rebels stuck in Oman for several years were flown to Sanaa, Yemen's capital, with reluctant agreement from Saudi Arabia. The deal also included medical aid for Yemen, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Saudi Arabia, which has been battling the Iranian-backed Houthis in a bloody civil war since 2014, was "especially concerned about three dozen Houthi fighters being sent back to Yemen who they said had received specialized training in Iran on drones and missiles," the Journal reports. "The U.S.-backed deal between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia includes the largest known agreement to allow armed adversaries of the U.S. and its allies to return to an active conflict zone."

President Trump has emphasized the return of U.S. hostages held abroad. "We will not rest until those held are home with their loved ones," said national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Trump's former lead hostage negotiator. Senior Houthi political leader Muhammad Ali al-Houthi was also pleased with the exchange. "We congratulate the wounded on their return to the homeland after a long wait that was supposed to not happen because of the criminality of the Saudi American aggression," he said.

Houthi told The Washington Post that negotiations had been underway for months and speculated that "the American administration wants to benefit from the delay by, on one hand, demonizing the Yemeni people and, on the other hand, highlighting a success for it in its upcoming election campaign." The White House called that claim "patently and categorically false" and also denied Houthi's suggestion that the American hostages had been detained for suspicious or unlawful activity.

The proxy war in Yemen between Saudi Arabia and Iran has killed more than 112,000 people and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. There is bipartisan opposition in Congress to U.S. military support for the Saudi offensive, and Trump vetoed a bill that would have ended that support. Peter Weber

Edit

Groomers reunite boy with lost stuffed dog — but first, they gave the pup a spa day

1:48 a.m.

A stuffed animal accidentally left on a bench had quite the adventure before being reunited with its owner.

Earlier this month, a boy in Standish, Maine, forgot to grab his companion, and the stuffed dog was found by groomers from the Lavish Dog Day Spa. They wanted the young owner to know his pup was in good hands and well taken care of, so they posted photos online showing the colorful stuffed animal getting a bath, having his hair brushed, and receiving a new bow.

On Sunday, the boy picked up his dog from the spa, CBS Boston reports, and his mom wrote on Facebook that they were grateful to the groomers for keeping a close eye on the puppy. Her son, she added, " was so happy to be reunited" with his pal. Catherine Garcia

Edit

In Iowa, Trump praises the intelligence of Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump declared during a rally in Des Moines on Wednesday night that the United States needs an intelligent leader who is able to keep up with the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"President Xi of China, he's 100 percent," Trump said. "Putin of Russia, 100 percent. Kim Jong Un of North Korea, 100 percent. These people are sharp and they're smart. Joe has lost it. In his best days he wasn't a smart man, and everybody knows it." Trump was referring to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.

Polls show a tight race in Iowa, a state Trump won easily in 2016. Trump brought up a new poll by Focus on Rural America that has him leading Biden 50 percent to 44 percent, and while this should have Trump feeling better than the polls showing the two effectively tied, he told the crowd, "For me to only be up six, I'm a little bit concerned, I'll tell you that. Because nobody's going to do for Iowa what I did for Iowa."

The rally was held at the Des Moines International Airport, with thousands of people standing next to each other, many of them not wearing masks. Nearby, a digital billboard showed the message "Trump Covid Superspreader Event," with an arrow pointing toward the airport. While Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) issued a proclamation that states people must stay at least six feet apart at social gatherings, she used her Twitter account to encourage people to attend the event, the Des Moines Register reports, and spoke before Trump took the stage.

After throwing MAGA hats into the crowd, Reynolds told the audience, "The momentum, the enthusiasm, the energy is on our side. Don't believe the polls, don't believe what the media is telling you. Up and down the ticket, people are fired up for Republican victories on Nov. 3." Catherine Garcia

