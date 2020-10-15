See More Speed Reads
reports
Report: White House was warned of Russian intelligence operation to feed Giuliani misinformation

8:25 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last year, the White House was warned by U.S. intelligence agencies that Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, was the target of a Russian intelligence operation, four former officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

The goal of the operation was to feed misinformation to Trump, intelligence officials said, and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien took the warnings to heart, letting Trump know during a private conversation that any information Giuliani brought back from his trip to Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia, the Post reports.

Giuliani went to Ukraine searching for information he hoped would discredit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. He was not the target of U.S. surveillance, but Giuliani did meet with suspected Russia assets, which is how intelligence agencies intercepted his communications and were able to warn the White House.

One former official told the Post that members of the intelligence community who knew about Giuliani's situation talked about "how hard it was going to be to try to get him to stop, to take seriously the idea that he was being used as a conduit for misinformation." They knew Russia meddled in the 2016 election and waged a disinformation campaign, and were concerned that Russia "may now be aided, unwittingly or otherwise, by individuals close to the president," the Post writes.

Trump, however, was undeterred; after O'Brien spoke with him about Giuliani, the president "shrugged his shoulders," one former official said, adding, "That's Rudy." Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

trump town hall
Trump says he can't remember if he took a coronavirus test before debating Biden

8:23 p.m.

President Trump seems to be suffering some short-term memory loss.

Both Trump and his White House team have repeatedly refused to reveal the last time Trump tested negative for COVID-19 before his positive test. Once again on Thursday during his town hall with NBC News, Trump wouldn't give moderator Savannah Guthrie an answer to that question — and wasn't even sure if he tested negative before debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

When Guthrie asked when Trump's last negative test was, Trump brushed it off by saying "I test quite a bit." But he affirmed that he isn't tested every day, and wasn't sure if the debate was one of the days he was tested. "I don't know. I don't even remember," he said. "You don’t know if you took a test the day of the debate?" Guthrie asked to clarify. "Possibly I did, possibly I didn't," Trump answered.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus just two days after the first presidential debate in late September. Moderator Chris Wallace said Trump's family and team weren't tested once they arrived at the debate, leading to questions over when they were last tested. Kathryn Krawczyk

trump and biden town hall
How to watch Trump and Biden's dueling town halls

7:46 p.m.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off Thursday night — sort of.

After Trump refused to participate in Thursday night's scheduled presidential debate, which was going to be held virtually, Biden arranged his own town hall event with ABC News. Trump later set up his own with NBC News, both scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

Biden will face questions from George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, and the event will also air on ABC's smart TV app and website. YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling, Facebook, and Twitter will also carry the town hall. Trump's event with Savannah Guthrie will air on NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News' website, and NBC's smart TV apps. It'll be available to watch after it ends via NBC's streaming service Peacock. Biden's event is expected to run from 8 to 9:30 p.m., while Trump's will only run until 9 p.m.

As Thursday's debate was scheduled to be a question and answer session with undecided voters, Biden and Trump are expected to follow that format. NBC has come under criticism from some of its biggest current and former stars for scheduling Trump's town hall at the same time as Biden's. Kathryn Krawczyk

mask up
Chris Christie says it was 'wrong' not to wear a mask to White House events

7:00 p.m.
Chris Christie.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month, and on Thursday, he encouraged Americans to take the virus "very seriously. The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly."

Christie was one of several people who attended a Rose Garden ceremony in late September honoring President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who later tested positive for coronavirus — the list includes Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Christie also visited the White House to help Trump prepare for his debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and he told The New York Times he mistakenly believed he was entering "a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team."

After testing positive, Christie's doctor urged him to check into the hospital, and he spent several days in the intensive care unit before being released on Oct. 10. Christie said he was treated with blood thinners, the Ebola drug remdesivir, and an experimental antibody cocktail. While he is tired, Christie said he's not nearly as fatigued as when he was first sick.

Christie told the Times the White House said that everyone sitting around him at the Rose Garden event had been tested, and he "shouldn't have relied on that." He is encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing, but also thinks Americans need to find a middle ground, telling the Times responses to the virus follow "two dominant political and media extremes: those who believe there is nothing to this virus and those alarmists who would continue to close down our country and not trust the common sense of the Americana people. Both are wrong." Catherine Garcia

'I am totally responsible'
C-SPAN suspends editor who falsely claimed his Twitter account was hacked

4:46 p.m.
Steve Scully of C-SPAN speaks at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner on May 9, 2009 at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully has been suspended after admitting he falsely claimed to have been hacked when he faced criticism for a tweet sent to former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci.

The network announced Scully's indefinite suspension on Thursday, saying he admitted the day before to lying about being hacked, The Associated Press reports. Scully was set to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate before its cancellation.

"He understands that he made a serious mistake," C-SPAN said. "We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions."

Scully had raised eyebrows when he tweeted to Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who has come out against President Trump since his brief tenure, and asked him, "should I respond to Trump?" Trump had recently attacked Scully as a "never-Trumper." C-SPAN released a statement saying Scully "did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked," adding that the Commission on Presidential Debates was investigating with authorities' help.

But Scully on Thursday admitted that he did, in fact, send the tweet to Scaramucci himself "out of frustration" after he heard Trump attack him on television.

"The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," Scully said. "These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize."

Trump was quick to celebrate Scully's suspension in a tweet, claiming, "I was right again!" C-SPAN said that "after some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN," while Scully asked for "forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself." Brendan Morrow

sure
Trump insults NBC and claims he's being 'set up' by the town hall he wanted

3:16 p.m.

President Trump has one thing in common with Ava DuVernay, Aaron Sorkin, and Mandy Moore right now — none of them are pleased with NBC's Thursday night programming.

Speaking to supporters on Thursday afternoon, Trump launched into a typical meandering rant accusing media outlets of bias against him, despite the hourslong town hall granted to him by NBC after he refused to participate in a virtual presidential debate. Calling NBC, the home of his former show The Apprentice, "the worst," Trump insulted the network at length, as well as anchor Savannah Guthrie, who will moderate his Thursday night town hall event.

Confusingly, Trump also claimed "I'm being set up tonight" by the apparent haters at NBC. As The New York Times Wajahat Ali noted, Trump is only having the town hall by choice after bailing on the official debate.

However, in a prime example of Trump's "saying the quiet part out loud," the president wrapped up his tirade against NBC by remarking, "I figured, what the hell, we get a free hour on television." He promised the rallygoers in Greenville, North Carolina, plenty of "entertainment" if they tune in.

In addition to his comments on the town hall, Trump made some false claims about Dr. Anthony Fauci, asserted the coronavirus is "going to peter out" soon even without a vaccine, and seemingly boasted about ordering the U.S. Marshals to carry out an alleged extrajudicial killing. Just another day on the campaign trail. Summer Meza

running unopposed
Tony nominations include a category with only a single nominee

1:25 p.m.

The winner in one of the categories at the 74th Tony Awards will, let's just say, not be too difficult to predict.

The nominations for the next Tony Awards, which will still be held after Broadway closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, were announced on Thursday. But according to The New York Times, just 18 shows were eligible because the season was cut short, compared to 34 last year. Overall, Jagged Little Pill scored the most nominations of any show with 15, The Associated Press reports.

When it came to the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, though, the nominees were Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and ... that's all, folks. Yes, Tveit is the sole nominee in this category. Chris McCarrell, star of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, was the only other actor eligible, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Apparently, there's actually still a chance he could lose, though, as the Journal writes, "Tony officials said it is still a competition because voters will be asked to give Mr. Tveit a 'yes' or 'no' determination, with a 60 percent affirmative vote required for the win."

In addition to this category having just one nominee, the AP notes that the category of best musical revival was excised entirely due to no shows being eligible.

James Monroe Iglehart read the Tony nominations on Thursday, noting from the top, "What, you didn't think we were going to have the Tony Awards? Of course we're going to have the Tony Awards. It's just going to be a little different." You can say that again. Brendan Morrow

flight risk
United Airlines CEO doesn't expect 'normal' demand for flying until 2024

12:40 p.m.

Fly the friendly skies, if you must — but don't expect others to be flying with you.

United Airlines doesn't anticipate business demand getting back to "normal" until 2024, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla reports, after the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the airline industry into a near-shutdown. Per Quintanilla, United CEO Scott Kirby revealed the prediction on a Thursday conference call, echoing what some analysts predicted in April.

Despite the bleak forecast, Kirby expressed optimism at United's trajectory moving forward on Thursday, saying the airline has "turned the corner" and "gotten through the initial phase of the crisis."

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kirby told CNBC. "It's a long tunnel, it's gonna have ups and downs."

In its third quarter, United posted $1.8 billion in losses, averaging around $25 million a day, and was operating at 70 percent capacity compared to 2019. The reported losses, which were bigger than expected, follow United's announcement last month that it will begin offering COVID-19 tests to passengers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii.

And if you're gonna risk pandemic travel, might as well get a lei out of it. Marianne Dodson

