See More Speed Reads
blowout
Edit

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins 2nd term in a landslide

7:37 a.m.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a post cabinet press conference at Parliament on June 08, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who drew widespread praise for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has easily won a second term.

Results on Saturday with most votes having been counted showed the election was a landslide, with the prime minister's liberal Labour Party scoring 49 percent of the vote and being set to win an outright majority of seats in Parliament, while the conservative National Party won 27 percent of the vote, The Associated Press reports. Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins says she called Ardern to concede defeat, Axios reports.

Ardern was praised for New Zealand's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and after she implemented strick lockdown measures in March, officials in June announced that the country officially had zero known cases of COVID-19. After new measures were implemented in Auckland in response to a new outbreak, there is now no community spread of the coronavirus in New Zealand, where wearing masks and social distancing is also no longer required, according to the AP.

"We will govern as we campaigned: positively with optimism about our future," Arden said on Friday. "Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working, to grab hold of the opportunities that lay in front of us. Let's keep moving." Brendan Morrow

facebook in the white house
Edit

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly keeps an 'open line' with Jared Kushner

October 16, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly has a direct line to the White House.

At Facebook's outset, Zuckerberg was "completely apolitical," a former Facebook public policy director tells The Wall Street Journal in a deep dive into Zuckerberg's politics. But that all changed in 2016 amid criticism that Facebook steered the election, leading Zuckerberg to start getting closer with the company's top publishers — and the White House.

Publicly, Zuckerberg branded himself as "a work in progress, open to self-reflection and eager to understand other perspectives," the Journal writes. But "behind the scenes," was focused on ensuring the site didn't seem partisan with an emphasis on free speech, leading some Democratic officials to see him as "overly deferential to conservatives," the Journal continues. Indeed, Zuckerberg started forming close ties to conservatives with the help of the Trump-backing Facebook board member Peter Thiel and global head of policy Joel Kaplan, a former deputy chief of staff to George W. Bush.

One of Zuckerberg's newfound ties is to President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The two "sometimes discuss Facebook policies over WhatsApp," the Journal reports. And earlier this year, people familiar with the matter say Zuckerberg talked about the video app TikTok's U.S. presence with Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "Zuckerberg also has forged ties with right-leaning publishers that drive engagement on the platform," including Ben Shapiro, who formerly ran the conservative Daily Wire, the Journal writes.

"Any insinuation that [Zuckerberg] encouraged the administration to ban TikTok is false," a Facebook spokesperson said. Zuckerberg declined to comment to the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

deregulation manifestation
Edit

Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable loss

October 16, 2020
President Trump cuts bureaucratic red tape at a White House event in 2017.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is on a last-minute deregulation spree.

In an attempt to further as many of Republicans' deregulation goals as possible, Trump's team is eclipsing the usual process for changing regulations and pushing them through without public comment or analysis. The rushed processes could have major safety and privacy consequences for millions of Americans, but seems to be a sign Trump is preparing for an election loss, The New York Times reports.

Regulatory changes usually require at least a 60-day public comment period, but Trump's team has shortened that to 30 days. And in some cases, it has even skipped the public comment period entirely by implementing what's known as an interim final rule — something usually reserved for emergencies. Without these public comment periods, regulations can pass without expert analysis and opinions that can root out safety shortcomings and other issues. It's all being done in a likely attempt to get rules quickly finalized before Trump's term ends in January — and before he's potentially forced to leave office.

The Trump administration is looking to loosen restrictions on how long truck drivers can stay behind the wheel, allow the federal government to take biometric data from people applying for citizenship, and let independent contractors work more before they have to be considered employees, among other regulations. The interim final rule has meanwhile been used to further the Labor Department's restriction of H-1B visas for skilled workers. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. surpasses 8 million COVID-19 cases: 'We are headed in the wrong direction'

October 16, 2020
woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the United States has surpassed eight million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has seen a rising number of new daily coronavirus infections with a one-week average of more than 53,000 cases a day, an increase of over 55 percent in about a month, CNN reports.

New COVID-19 cases have been rising over the past two weeks in 41 states, with nine states reporting about the same number of cases during that time and none experiencing a decline, The New York Times reports.

"We are headed in the wrong direction," Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers told the Times.

On Thursday, the U.S. reported more than 63,000 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest one-day total since the end of July, The Washington Post reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had previously stressed over the summer the need for the U.S. to get its number of daily COVID-19 cases down to 10,000 by September to avoid another giant wave, a goal that was ultimately not reached. Regarding the number of new cases being reported each day right now, Fauci this week told CNBC, "That’s a bad place to be when you're going into the cooler weather of the fall and the colder weather of the winter," adding, "We're in a bad place now. We've got to turn this around." Brendan Morrow

Democracy in action
Edit

Trump and Pelosi haven't spoken since their 'meltdown' White House meeting a year ago

October 16, 2020
President Trump and Nancy Pelosi at the 2019 State of the Union.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) haven't spoken in the past year, and it's definitely personal.

Friday marks a year since Pelosi marched out of a White House meeting during which Trump and Pelosi described each other as having a "meltdown." Since then, the two most powerful leaders of their respective parties haven't met, with Pelosi getting to Trump through White House aides and advisers in the meantime.

Pelosi, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), met with Trump and other White House leaders a year ago to discuss Trump's withdrawal of forces from Syria, which Democrats and even many Republicans didn't support. After Schumer and Pelosi walked out, Trump posted a picture of Pelosi standing up at a table of his male advisers, suggesting it showed her having a "meltdown." Pelosi insisted it was Trump who had the "meltdown," apparently calling her a "third-rate politician" in what Schumer called a "nasty diatribe."

Pelosi has talked with people close to Trump, namely Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the past few months. They're trying and continually failing to agree on a new coronavirus relief package; Mnuchin doubts one will work out before the election. Kathryn Krawczyk

and he's not the only one
Edit

Trump advisers dish that campaign manager Bill Stepien seems convinced they're not going to win

October 16, 2020
President Trump and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Dismal polls and poor debate performances are predictably not playing well within President Trump's campaign — but campaign manager Bill Stepien is reportedly not doing much to change that.

Stepien's weekly pep talks encourage staffers to look away from "perennially horrible public polls" and find ways they can "win the week," staffers tell Axios. But behind the scenes, Stepien seems "darkly pessimistic," discouraging other staffers who talk to him, they tell Axios.

Stepien is reportedly fond of comparing the campaign to a plane flying through turbulence, saying "It's our job to safely land the plane." To some staffers, that sounds like Stepien is "deeply, perhaps irretrievably pessimistic about the state of the race," Axios reports. "It's not a great feeling when you get the sense the campaign manager doesn't deep down think we're going to win," one campaign source said. But even some advisers who are "paid to believe" in Trump's victory tell Axios that Stepien is right.

But Stepien countered that characterization to Axios, saying "our campaign data presents a clear pathway to 270 for the president that provides me more confidence than ever in President Trump's re-election." Insiders say it's more like "several" optional paths to victory — something that's indicative of hope for some, and of indecision for others. Those critics say Stepien has been afraid to make decisions that could upset Trump, leading to "half-assed" ad buys and other weak steps to shore up a victory, sources tell Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

'alarming pattern'
Edit

Romney calls out Trump for not denouncing 'absurd and dangerous' QAnon conspiracy theory

October 16, 2020
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Lansing Community College May 8, 2012 in Lansing, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has rebuked President Trump for failing to denounce the "absurd" QAnon conspiracy theory, calling this part of an "alarming pattern."

Romney in a statement on Friday slammed Trump after during a town hall event on Thursday, the president declined to denounce the false QAnon conspiracy theory when asked to do so by moderator Savannah Guthrie.

"The president's unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers," Romney said.

Trump during the town hall claimed that "I know nothing about QAnon" after Guthrie explained that it's a "theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that." Guthrie asked Trump to clearly state that this is false and denounce the theory, but Trump declined to do so and instead said he has heard "they are very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that."

Friday's comments from Romney come just days after the Utah senator released another statement saying that he's "troubled by our politics," calling out recent attacks from Trump on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) among others, as well as "blistering attacks" from the left, though Romney said that former Vice President Joe Biden "refuses to stoop as low as others."

Romney concluded his latest statement by suggesting that "as the parties rush down a rabbit hole, they may be opening a door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse them both." Brendan Morrow

town hall battle
Edit

Ratings-obsessed Trump won't be happy with the early town hall numbers

October 16, 2020
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump appears to be losing the ratings war to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Early ratings so far suggest Biden's Thursday town hall on ABC drew in 12.7 million viewers, Variety reports. Meanwhile Trump's simultaneously-held town hall event brought in 10.4 million viewers, early ratings indicate.

Trump has been focused on his TV ratings long before he entered the White House. He spent the early days of his presidency dragging Arnold Schwarzenegger, his Celebrity Apprentice replacement, for bringing in lower ratings than he'd once gotten, and carried that obsession into the COVID-19 pandemic as he boasted his task force press conferences were beating out news networks and reality shows.

Biden scheduled his ABC town hall first after Trump dropped out of the town-hall style presidential debate they were set to appear at Thursday night. Trump later scheduled one at the same time with NBC, which aired on more channels and platforms than Biden's, but was half an hour shorter. Updated ratings could still put Trump ahead, but for now, Biden appears to have the ratings advantage. Expect a tweet from Trump trying to prove the ratings wrong shortly. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.