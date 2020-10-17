New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins 2nd term in a landslide

-
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins 2nd term in a landslide7:37 a.m.
-
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly keeps an 'open line' with Jared KushnerOctober 16, 2020
-
Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable lossOctober 16, 2020
-
U.S. surpasses 8 million COVID-19 cases: 'We are headed in the wrong direction'October 16, 2020
-
Trump and Pelosi haven't spoken since their 'meltdown' White House meeting a year agoOctober 16, 2020
-
Trump advisers dish that campaign manager Bill Stepien seems convinced they're not going to winOctober 16, 2020
-
Romney calls out Trump for not denouncing 'absurd and dangerous' QAnon conspiracy theoryOctober 16, 2020
-
Ratings-obsessed Trump won't be happy with the early town hall numbersOctober 16, 2020
7:37 a.m.
October 16, 2020
Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable loss
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
Trump advisers dish that campaign manager Bill Stepien seems convinced they're not going to win
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020