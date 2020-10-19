See More Speed Reads
'unprecedented damage'
6 Russians charged over most 'destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group'

3:03 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his New Year address to Russians in central Moscow on December 31, 2017.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice has announced charges against six Russian intelligence officers in connection with a series of majorly "disruptive and destructive" cyberattacks.

The DOJ on Monday said that a federal grand jury had indicted six Russian computer hackers, officers of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), for their role in a series of "computer intrusions and attacks" conducted from 2015 through 2019 "for the strategic benefit of Russia." This allegedly included malware attacks against Ukraine's electric power grid, as well as efforts to disrupt France's 2017 elections and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Officials also said the defendants were responsible for "destructive malware attacks that infected computers worldwide" and led to nearly $1 billion in losses.

The alleged hackers, The Washington Post notes, are a part of the same intelligence agency previously charged over interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, although the indictment unsealed on Monday didn't include charges related to U.S. election interference. NBC News' Kevin Collier wrote that "naming six officers (allegedly) responsible for election meddling and destruction two weeks before the election seems a pretty clear sign," although the Post reports that "officials said the announcement was not timed to the current political schedule."

Johns Hopkins University professor Thomas Rid also described the indictment as an "incredible document," which suggests intelligence communities "must have stunning visibility into Russian military intelligence operations if today's disclosures are considered dispensable."

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers in a statement on Monday said "no country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite," saying the defendants were charged over the "most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group" and adding, "No nation will recapture greatness while behaving in this way." Brendan Morrow

'embarrassingly stupid'
The New Yorker suspends Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself on Zoom

3:52 p.m.
Jeffrey Toobin attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations with Tom Brokaw at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on October 7, 2016 in New York City.
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker after he exposed himself during a Zoom call in what he's describing as an "embarrassingly stupid mistake."

Toobin, reporter at The New Yorker and author of books like The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, was suspended by the publication after he "exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio," Vice reported on Monday. Toobin acknowledged the incident in a statement to Vice, saying he wrongly thought he wasn't on camera at the time.

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera," Toobin said in a statement to Vice. "I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

A New Yorker spokesperson confirmed to Vice that Toobin is suspended "while we investigate the matter." Toobin is also chief legal analyst at CNN, and the network said that he "has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted." Brendan Morrow

disaster
Trump attacks 'Fauci and these idiots,' claims people 'are tired of hearing' them

1:12 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (L), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Wa
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As experts voice concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, President Trump is labeling Dr. Anthony Fauci an idiot and claiming Americans "are tired of hearing" from him.

During a campaign call that journalists were invited to listen into on Monday, Trump attacked Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and member of the White House's coronavirus task force.

"People are tired of COVID," Trump said, The New York Times reports. "People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong. ... Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb, but there's a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy's a disaster."

Trump also claimed that Americans want to be left "alone" and are "tired" of COVID-19, days after the U.S. reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since July.

"I have the biggest rallies I've ever had," Trump said on the call, NBC News reports. "And we have COVID. People are saying: whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it."

Trump's comments come after Fauci appeared on 60 Minutes and said he's "absolutely not" surprised that the president recently contracted COVID-19 after taking part in a "superspreader event." Fauci reiterated in that interview that there have been "real and credible threats to my life and my safety" and that his wife and children have been subjected to harassment.

Trump also attacked Fauci despite earlier this month including him in a campaign ad, which Fauci said the campaign ran without his permission using a quote from him taken "completely out of context." Brendan Morrow

they'll take it
Supreme Court to hear cases on Trump border wall spending, 'remain in Mexico' policy

12:12 p.m.
Morning light shines outside The United States Supreme Court building on March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is set to hear two key cases involving the Trump administration's border wall spending and its "remain in Mexico" policy.

The court on Monday said it would review President Trump's program of requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico as they wait for court hearings, The New York Times reports. Previously, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that this policy is "invalid in its entirety," but the Supreme Court stayed a ruling blocking the program and allowed it to continue. The policy has affected at least 60,000 asylum seekers, per the Times, and Politico notes that since hearings conducted near the border under this program were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "most asylum applicants who arrived at the southwest border are effectively stranded in Mexico."

Additionally, the Supreme Court will consider whether the Trump administration improperly diverted Pentagon money to put toward border wall construction, NBC News reports. The Supreme Court had stayed a lower court injunction and allowed construction to continue last year, Politico reports. This case is expected to be heard in early 2021, although NBC notes that should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the 2020 election, "the federal government would probably stop construction anyway."

News that these cases will be heard comes after on Friday, the Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments for next month in a case over whether Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count used to allocate congressional seats. Those original arguments will begin on Nov. 30. Brendan Morrow

Not So Fast
Meadows directly contradicts Trump's claim that Senate Republicans would support a larger stimulus bill

11:53 a.m.
meadows
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows doesn't sound too supportive of President Trump's optimism on another coronavirus stimulus bill.

Meadows was pessimistic about stimulus talks on Monday, saying "Senate Republicans have been very vocal in terms of their lack of support of a number that isn't even close to what the President has already supported at the $1.8 trillion range."

His view of the gridlocked negotiations are in line with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has cast doubt on the idea of more aid before the November elections. But Meadows sounds out of step with Trump, who flipped after spiking stimulus negotiations and has now been calling for a bill that's "bigger" than what Republicans or Democrats are requesting.

Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus bill in May and a $2.2 trillion bill this month, is being too frugal now. "I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants," he said. "That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end."

Meadows, however, isn't so sure. There are "some in the Senate" who might go for some type of deal before November, but not necessarily the 60 votes needed, he said. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports Meadows says "that's up to McConnell." If Meadows is leaving it in McConnell's hands, it's not likely Trump will get his wish for a major spending package, seeing as the Senate majority leader has said Trump is "talking about a much larger amount than I can sell to my members."

Meadows "undercutting" his boss's messaging on negotiations, says The New York Times' Alex Burns, is just one more reason the chief of staff is reportedly "seen as unlikely to hold onto his job past Election Day." Summer Meza

my milkshake brings all the CIA agents to the yard
Trump reportedly invited a waiter into a top secret intelligence briefing room to order a milkshake

10:57 a.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Look, sometimes a man just needs a malted milkshake. Admittedly, there are less opportune moments to indulge in such a craving — say, when you're in a highly classified briefing about Afghanistan with your country's senior defense and intelligence officials.

Nevertheless, President Trump reportedly brought such a huddle to a halt a few months after he took office in 2017, Politico reports. "Does anyone want a malt?" the commander-in-chief supposedly asked the top-ranking officials who'd assembled for the briefing at his New Jersey golf club, including the head of the CIA's Special Activities Center, "a little known unit" that is "responsible for operations that include clandestine or covert operations with which the U.S. government does not want to be overtly associated," Spec Ops Magazine explains.

Trump urged, "We have the best malts, you have to try them," before inviting a waiter into the code-word-secure briefing room to satisfy his sweet tooth. "The malt episode ... became legendary inside the CIA, said three former officials," Politico writes, explaining that "it was seen as an early harbinger of Trump's disinterest in intelligence, which would later be borne out by the new president's notorious resistance to reading his classified daily briefing." (That is to say, pictures were added to the briefings to help keep him engaged).

Still, this is a man who has flexed the power of the nation's highest office to … install a button on his desk in the Oval Office that summons a butler to bring him a Diet Coke. The briefings can wait! To paraphrase a queen of France who was similarly burdened with the trivialities of running a country when there were sweets to consume, let them drink milkshakes. Jeva Lange

'discord'
Dr. Birx reportedly asked Pence to remove COVID-19 adviser pushing 'junk science'

10:02 a.m.
Deborah Brix, White House coronavirus response coordinator, looks on during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx has reportedly been trying to get controversial adviser Dr. Scott Atlas removed from the White House coronavirus task force.

A new report in The Washington Post describes the "discord on the coronavirus task force" that has reportedly "worsened" ever since the arrival of Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has no background in epidemiology. Atlas has reportedly "succeeded in largely sidelining" other doctors on the White House coronavirus task force, has challenged analysis from Birx and others with what experts have dismissed as "junk science," and is seen by colleagues as "ill-informed, manipulative and at times dishonest."

Birx, who serves as the task force's response coordinator, recently confronted Vice President Mike Pence about Atlas, telling his office he should be removed from the task force and that she "does not trust" him nor does she believe "he is giving Trump sound advice," the Post also reports. Her effort was evidently unsuccessful, and Pence reportedly "did not take sides" in the conflict.

The report also describes how Atlas has baselessly claimed to the task force that the United States is close to achieving herd immunity, an idea scientists have rejected, and that all coronavirus restrictions should be lifted. This, the Post says, led Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to demand he produce data to support his claims during a "fierce debate." Atlas over the weekend also falsely claimed that masks don't work in fighting COVID-19, leading Twitter to remove the post.

"These days, the task force is dormant relative to its robust activity earlier in the pandemic," the Post writes. "Fauci, Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and other members have confided in others that they are dispirited." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

2020 wildfires
Explosive new Colorado wildfire prompts 3,000 evacuations in Boulder County

8:22 a.m.

A new wildfire spread rapidly in Boulder County, Colorado, over the weekend, prompting the evacuations of at least 3,000 people. The CalWood Fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history. "It just exploded," Mike Wagner, division chief with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, said of the CalWood fire. "We do believe multiple homes were probably lost. It's still too dynamic to get in and begin to assess."

The Cameron Peak Fire started in mid-August, and has burned more than 317 square miles. The cause of the new fire was not immediately determined, although investigators said there had been no lightning strikes or other weather events that could have started the CalWood Fire. The area has had high winds and "critically dry" conditions for weeks, fire officials said. Harold Maass

