Jeff Bridges reveals lymphoma diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges shared on Twitter Monday evening that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Bridges, 70, referenced his iconic role in The Big Lebowski in his announcement, saying, "As the Dude would say...new s**t has come to light. I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

In a follow-up tweet, Bridges said he is "profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff." He added a link to the Vote.org website.

Bridges has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning in 2010 for his performance in Crazy Heart, and his last film was 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale. Most recently, Bridges has been working on the television miniseries The Old Man. Catherine Garcia