See More Speed Reads
trump's taxes
Edit

Trump has an undisclosed Chinese bank account, The New York Times discovered

12:18 a.m.
Donald Trump in Beijing.
Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump maintains a bank account in China, The New York Times reports, and his tax records show that he spent at least a decade attempting, unsuccessfully, to get licensing deals while pursuing other projects in the country.

The Times, drawing on Trump's tax records, found that he has three foreign bank accounts — the other two are in Britain and Ireland — and none of them appear on his public financial disclosures because they are held under corporate names. The account in China is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which paid $188,561 in taxes in China while trying to secure licensing deals from 2013 to 2015.

Trump first started attempting to get licensing deals in China in 2006, the Times reports, and tax records show he specifically created five small companies as part of this endeavor, investing $192,000. He filed multiple trademark applications in Hong Kong and mainland China in 2006, and several were approved after he became president.

Trump International Hotels Management is involved in management of Trump-branded properties around the world, and directly owns THC China Development. It typically only reported a few million dollars in annual income and deductions, but in 2017, the company reported $17.5 million in revenue — more than in the previous five years combined, the Times reports. At the same time, the tax records show, Trump made a $15.1 million withdrawal from the company's capital account. On his public financial disclosures that year, Trump described the revenue figure as "management fees and other contract payments."

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the Times the company "opened an account with a Chinese bank having offices in the United States in order to pay the local taxes" associated with doing business there. Trump established an office in Shanghai in order to "explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia," Garten added, but "no deals, transactions, or other business activities ever materialized and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive. Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose." He would not name the bank in China where Trump has an account. Catherine Garcia

Swampy if true
Edit

Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm

12:13 a.m.

President Trump has been ramping up pressure on the Defense Department to give what amounts to a no-bid contract for its extremely valuable mid-band spectrum to a Rivada Networks, a company whose prominent investors include Fox News regular Karl Rove and Peter Thiel, Trump's biggest supporter in Silicon Valley, CNN reports. The 350 megahertz of spectrum, ideal for the nascent 5G market, is worth at least $10 billion. The pressure campaign to hand the contract to Rivada is getting pushback from the Pentagon and Federal Communications Commission, CNN says.

One senior administration official told CNN that giving the deal to Rivada would amount to "the biggest handoff of economic power to a single entity in history," and without the usual vetting of how it would affect national security. "Something is really fishy about this," a senior administration official said. In a research paper published Oct. 7, telecom industry analyst Craig Moffett said "the whole story smacks of cronyism at best and reeks of 'the swamp' at worst."

Rove, a prominent GOP strategist who is both an investor in and lobbyist for Rivada, has been among those pushing Trump for the no-bid contract, sources tell CNN. Rove told CNN he wants Rivada to win the contract on its merits. Trump ally Newt Gingrich told CNN he "never advocated for Rivada" specifically and has been urging the White House to open up Pentagon spectrum to 5G businesses "pro bono as a citizen."

Trump originally agreed with economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the mid-band spectrum should be auctioned off in a transparent and free market manner, but "something changed come election time," CNN reports, and "informed sources speculate that Trump may have been trying to curry favor with Rove, who has never been a reliable member of the MAGA team but remains a powerful fundraising force and strategist in GOP politics. A more benign interpretation," CNN notes, is that Trump is primarily "focused on having 5G networks spread as quickly and safely across the U.S.." Read more at CNN. Peter Weber

horrible
Edit

Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 545 migrant kids separated at U.S. border

October 20, 2020
A migrant child and her father.
Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images

Lawyers tasked with trying to identify migrant families separated at the United States' southern border due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy said in a court filing on Tuesday they have yet to track down the parents of 545 children, and about two-thirds of those parents have been deported to Central America without their kids, NBC News reports.

The policy of separating migrant children from their parents went into effect in 2018, but under a pilot program that launched in 2017, more than 1,000 families were separated. A federal judge in California set up a "steering committee" of advocacy groups and law firms and told them to find the parents who were separated from their children in 2017. They have been able to contact the parents of more than 550 children, NBC News reports, and believe 25 more parents may be able to come back to the United States for reunification.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, told NBC News that some parents have been contacted, but they are worried for their child's safety in their home countries, and want them to remain in the United States. "People ask when we will find all of these families and, sadly, I can't give an answer," Gelernt said. "I just don't know. But we will not stop looking until we have found every one of the families, no matter how long it takes. The tragic reality is that hundreds of parents were deported to Central America without their children, who remain here with foster families or distant relatives."

The group Justice in Motion is on the ground in Mexico and Central America, trying to reach the affected families. "It's an arduous and time-consuming process on a good day," the organization said in a statement. "During the pandemic, our team of human rights defenders is taking special measures to protect their own security and safety, as well as that of the parents and their communities." Catherine Garcia

white house drama
Edit

Trump reportedly abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview, then threatens to release his own footage

October 20, 2020
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

About 45 minutes into an interview with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl Tuesday at the White House, President Trump abruptly got up and left, telling Stahl the network had enough material to use, several people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Trump was also supposed to sit for a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence, but didn't come back to participate, the sources said. CNN reached out to the White House, and they did not dispute the reporting.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump — who has mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing masks and doesn't make face coverings required at his rallies — tweeted a brief clip showing Stahl talking to two people. "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me," Trump said. "Much more to come." A person familiar with the matter told CNN the video was filmed immediately after Trump left the room, and Stahl wore a mask until right before the interview started.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that for "the sake of accuracy in reporting," he is "considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..." The interview — whatever can be cobbled together — is set to air on CBS Sunday night. Catherine Garcia

the Lincoln project
Edit

Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele backs Biden, says U.S. must elect 'a good man'

October 20, 2020

He campaigned against Vice President Joe Biden, but former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Steele, a lifelong Republican, joined The Lincoln Project in August as a senior adviser, and in a new ad released by the anti-Trump group on Tuesday, Steele officially endorsed Biden for president.

The video begins with Steele discussing a plot in 1861 to assassinate President-elect Abraham Lincoln on his way to the inauguration. That would have plunged the country into "chaos," Steele says, but instead Lincoln safely made it to D.C. and "onto greatness."

"In the days ahead, we may face a crisis of similar proportion," Steele continues. "An outlaw president clinging to power and defying the will of the people. For four years, many have said there will come a moment — well, this is the moment, because this ballot is like none ever cast."

Steele said while he remains a Republican, "this ballot is how we restore the soul of our nation: electing a good man, Joe Biden, and a trailblazer, Kamala Harris, and ensure an orderly transfer of power, or plunge our country into chaos. America or Trump. I choose America." Catherine Garcia

happening in Nigeria
Edit

Witnesses say soldiers opened fire against anti-police brutality protesters in Nigeria

October 20, 2020
Anti-police brutality protesters in Nigeria.
Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images

At least two protesters in Nigeria were shot on Tuesday night when soldiers opened fire on anti-police brutality demonstrators in the Lekki neighborhood in Lagos, several witnesses told Reuters.

The protests began nearly two weeks ago, after video circulated that allegedly showed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers shooting a man in Delta state. Thousands of people have been demonstrating nationwide every night since, despite a curfew in Lagos and other cities. For years, human rights groups accused SARS of committing murder, torture, extortion, and harassment, and while the unit was disbanded on Oct. 11, the protests continued.

Witness Inyene Akpan told Reuters that on Tuesday night, more than 20 soldiers showed up at the Lekki toll gate and began shooting at the crowd. A second witness, Akinbosola Ogunsanya, told Reuters he saw 10 or so people get shot, and then watched as soldiers removed bodies.

The condition of the people shot on Tuesday is unknown, and the Lagos state government said it is investigating the incident. Amnesty International says at least 15 demonstrators have been killed since the protests began. Catherine Garcia

Bad Ideas
Edit

Miami cop facing discipline after wearing Trump mask while in uniform at voting site

October 20, 2020

A Miami police officer will face disciplinary action after he wore, while in uniform, a "Trump 2020" mask to an early voting site.

Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democrats, tweeted a photo of the masked officer on Tuesday. Simeonidis called this an "egregious form of voter intimidation" and "a crime."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the officer was at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami to cast his ballot, and he violated departmental policy by wearing political signage in uniform, NBC News reports. "It's inappropriate, it's against departmental orders," Suarez said. "Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic."

Suarez said an investigation has been launched into the officer's visit to the polling place, and it's unclear if he was on duty. Officers are allowed to vote in uniform and while carrying their department-issued firearms. "One important fact is that the officer was voting," Suarez said. "Had he not been voting it would have been a much more serious situation." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus stimulus update
Edit

McConnell reportedly warned White House against passing stimulus bill before the election

October 20, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has reportedly shut down all hope of passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill in the next two weeks.

Discussions regarding the next relief bill have gone on for months with no actual results after the last package — and the boosted unemployment insurance that came with it — expired after July. But despite Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) continuing discussions Tuesday, people familiar with the discussions say McConnell has called the whole thing off, The New York Times reports.

Mnuchin and Pelosi have been in talks for weeks, with Pelosi setting Tuesday as a deadline for both sides getting their "terms on the table." Yet negotiations didn't end as Democrats try to work at least $2 trillion in funding from the White House; Mnuchin offered up a $1.8 trillion package on Monday. McConnell meanwhile said Tuesday "if a presidentially supported bill clears the House at some point we'll bring it to the floor." But behind closed doors in a lunch with Senate Republicans, McConnell reportedly said he told the White House not to accept anything until after the election. He's looking to avoid making Republicans up for re-election avoid the "difficult choice of defying the president" by voting against the bill or "alienating their fiscally conservative base" by approving it, the Times reports.

President Trump had previously said he was ending the stimulus talks until after the election, only to change his mind just a few days later. McConnell has been pessimistic about negotiations for weeks. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.