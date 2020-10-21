Trump has an undisclosed Chinese bank account, The New York Times discovered

-
Trump has an undisclosed Chinese bank account, The New York Times discovered12:18 a.m.
Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm12:13 a.m.
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 545 migrant kids separated at U.S. borderOctober 20, 2020
Trump reportedly abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview, then threatens to release his own footageOctober 20, 2020
Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele backs Biden, says U.S. must elect 'a good man'October 20, 2020
Witnesses say soldiers opened fire against anti-police brutality protesters in NigeriaOctober 20, 2020
Miami cop facing discipline after wearing Trump mask while in uniform at voting siteOctober 20, 2020
McConnell reportedly warned White House against passing stimulus bill before the electionOctober 20, 2020
