See More Speed Reads
on the campaign trail
Edit

Obama warns Trump's tweets are distracting from 'the truly destructive actions' of his appointees

7:43 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

In a blistering rebuke of President Trump and his relationship with the truth, former President Barack Obama on Wednesday said if Joe Biden is in the White House, Americans will be able to "go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or that Navy SEALs didn't actually kill [Osama] bin Laden."

Trump recently retweeted a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory claiming the terrorist is still alive, and during a rally in Philadelphia, Obama said the president is doing outrageous things in order to "distract all of us from the truly destructive actions that his appointees are doing all across the government, actions that affect your lives." He used the Environmental Protection Agency as an example, saying it is "supposed to protect our air and water, and right now is run by an energy lobbyist that gives polluters free rein to dump unlimited poison into our air and water."

The polls may show Biden leading Trump in several key states, but "we can't be complacent," Obama said. Trump was trailing at this time in 2016, too, and "a bunch of folks stayed home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election." This is the "most important election of our lifetimes," Obama declared. "What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come." He urged Democrats to vote up and down the ticket, saying "we will not only elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we will also leave no doubt about what this country stands for. We will not leave any doubt about who we are as a people and the values and ideals that we embrace." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Edit

Obama jokes about Trump's taxes, Chinese bank account: Fox News 'would have called me Beijing Barry'

8:11 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama had a little fun on Wednesday during his drive-up rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, telling the crowd in Philadelphia that he doesn't think a certain news channel would have been as easy on him regarding his taxes as they are on President Trump.

Obama brought up a New York Times article published on Tuesday night, which said Trump's tax records show he maintains a bank account in China. "Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? Obama said. "You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry."

The Times also reported late last month that in 2016 and 2017, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes, and Obama quipped that as a teenager scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins, "I think I might have paid more taxes. How is that possible?" Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Edit

In fiery speech, Obama tells voters Biden stands 'with democracy, not dictators'

7:05 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, telling supporters at a drive-up rally in Philadelphia that having Biden in the White House would mean a return to calm.

President Trump goes "out of his way to insult anybody who doesn't support him and threatens them with jail," Obama said. "That's not normal presidential behavior. We wouldn't tolerate it from a high school principal, we wouldn't tolerate it from a coach, we wouldn't tolerate it from a co-worker, we wouldn't tolerate it from our own family, except for maybe a crazy uncle. Why would we accept this from the president of the United States? Why are folks making excuses for that?"

There have been no consequences for Trump's actions, Obama declared, and he has emboldened others to be "cruel and divisive and racist," fraying the fabric of society. "It affects the way our children see things," Obama said. "It affects the way that our families get along and it affects how the world looks at America. That behavior matters. Character matters."

Referring to multiple reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "suckers" and "losers," Obama said Biden would "never" fling such insults at members of the military, and knows that "these heroes are somebody's children, somebody's spouse, somebody's dad or mom. He understands that, and he's going to restore our standing in the world, because he knows America's true strength comes from setting an example."

The United States' allies want to "follow a nation that stands with democracy, not dictators," Obama said. "A nation that can mobilize and inspire others to overcome threats like climate change and terrorism and poverty and disease." Biden will usher in a new era of normalcy, Obama continued, and without Trump's divisiveness, "you're not going to have to argue" about the things he says every day. "It just won't be so exhausting." Catherine Garcia

#EndSARS
Edit

Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more celebrities lift calls to end SARS, police violence in Nigeria

5:23 p.m.

Nigerians have spent weeks protesting the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, also known as SARS, for years of alleged abuse, torture, and killings — and American celebrities are taking notice.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Beyoncé announced she was partnering with youth organizations behind the protests and working to provide emergency relief for protesters.

Rihanna, Burna Boy, Chance the Rapper and others also called for the end of SARS with tweets of their own.

Nigeria's president announced he would disband SARS earlier this month, but protesters are still demanding justice for SARS' abuses and opposing the redistribution of officers to other police forces. At least 15 protesters have died in recent weeks as they faced government pushback, Amnesty International estimates. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Senate Democrats reportedly plan to boycott Barrett committee vote

4:45 p.m.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein.
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to make one final stand against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

The committee will vote then to advance her nomination to the full Senate, but Democrats plan to boycott that vote, a Democratic aide tells HuffPost. They reportedly plan to fill their chairs with photos of constituents who would be hurt if the Affordable Care Act was overturned — the same photos they brought to the first day of Barrett's hearings. Democrats fear Barrett could cast a deciding vote to repeal the ACA as challenges to it likely reach the court in the coming months.

Democrats have seemed frustrated with Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) after she failed to put up much of a fight against Barrett's hearings and even publicly thanked Republicans once it was over. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had a "long and serious talk" with Feinstein, but otherwise didn't criticize or defend her. Kathryn Krawczyk

about that…
Edit

The Rudy Giuliani Borat scene is somehow more horrifying than expected

4:16 p.m.
borat 2
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The secret's out: President Trump's personal attorney and top campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani was duped by a potentially career-ending prank as part of Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel to 2006's Borat. Having watched it, I can confirm that even knowing what's coming won't prepare you for the shock and revulsion of the scene.

Discourse Blog's Jack Crosbie concurred, writing that the moment is "far more graphic than any of the reviews make it sound." The scene involves Borat's supposedly 15-year-old daughter, Tutar — played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova — who is posing as a journalist with the intent of seducing Giuliani, 76, in a hotel room.

During the interview, Giuliani spouts off lies about China supposedly having "manufactured" the coronavirus and "deliberately spread it all around the world." Tutar, all the while, plays the part of a charming but inexperienced journalist. Several times during the interview she flirtatiously touches Giuliani's knee, and at the end she invites him to "have a drink in the bedroom."

Once in the suite, Giuliani helps Tutar remove her microphone (though the room is of course bugged with Borat 2's hidden cameras and mics) and tells her "you can give me your phone number and your address." He then proceeds to lean back on the bed and "pushes both hands into the front of his pants, possibly re-tucking his shirt," writes Crosbie, "but they stay there as he rummages around a bit, sighing."

Before anything else happens, Borat (wearing what Giuliani would later describe as "a pink transgender outfit") bursts into the room, causing Giuliani to sit up and yank his hands quickly out of his pants with an "oop!"

"She's 15, she too old for you! … She's my daughter, please, take me instead!" Borat tells Giuliani, at which point the police were promptly called. (Giuliani, for what it's worth, also bafflingly clarifies to Cohen, "I don't want you.")

The whole movie will be available to watch on Amazon starting on Friday. You can read the full transcript of the scene's aftermath — although trust me, there can't be "spoilers" for a moment quite like this — at Discourse Blog. Jeva Lange

mitt's big decision
Edit

Mitt Romney confirms he didn't vote for Trump

4:01 p.m.
Sen. Mitt Romney.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won't say how he voted, but can confirm it wasn't for the president.

Romney, like many Americans, voted early for the presidency this year. CNN asked what he put down on his ballot, but Romney would only say "I did not vote for President Trump."

Romney is the first — and possibly the only — Republican senator to publicly split with his party when voting for the presidency. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) had also said she wouldn't attack Biden during the 2020 race, but also wouldn't say if she would privately vote for him or the incumbent.

Romney's vote isn't surprising given that he's been one of the few GOP senators who commonly opposes the president, and was the only Republican to agree with one of the impeachment counts against Trump. He recently released a statement calling out Trump, as well as Democrats, for "rabid attacks" on their political opponents. Kathryn Krawczyk

that was quick
Edit

Quibi reportedly considering shutting down less than 7 months after launch

3:18 p.m.
Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The ill-fated streaming service Quibi may already be shutting down.

Quibi Holdings LLC "is considering shutting itself down," The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The company has reportedly hired a restructuring firm, which presented the board with "a list of options that included shutting the company down," the Journal says.

Meanwhile, The Information is also reporting that Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has "told people in the industry that he may have to shut down the company." That report adds that Quibi employees "have said important strategy meetings have been cancelled," and they've even "informally been scheduling goodbye drinks." And The Wrap reports that the "expectation is that the company will shut down and return what remains of its investors' money."

Quibi, which means "quick bites," launched in April with original shows presented in short chunks available to watch exclusively on mobile devices. But it hasn't exactly been a smooth launch year. Users complained about not being able to see Quibi's shows on their TVs — a feature that was later added — and while the service was geared toward those looking for content to watch on the go, there was less of a need for that weeks after potential subscribers stopped commuting to work due to the pandemic.

Previously, the Journal reported that Quibi was set to to "sign up fewer than two million paying subscribers" by the end of its first year, coming in "well under its original target of 7.4 million." News of the service's possible shutdown comes after Politico reported that should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the 2020 election, among those whose names are "being floated" for his Cabinet include Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

Update: After this article was published, the Journal reported that Katzenberg has informed investors Quibi will be shutting down. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.