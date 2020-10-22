Trump is expected to make the debate about Hunter Biden. Even Trump's allies think that's a bad idea.

From his infamous call with Ukraine's president more than a year ago to a very questionable New York Post story this week, President Trump has turned much of his re-election campaign into a crusade against Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son. Trump is even expected to throw a few references to Hunter Biden into Thursday night's debate — and some of his allies think it's an awful idea.

Fox News, the New York Post, and other right-wing outlets have started sharing dubious screenshots of what they claim are conversations between Hunter Biden and business partners. They allegedly show the Biden family conspiring on a deal in China, with references to Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski and references to a "chairman" apparently supposed to refer to the former vice president. Trump is expected to double down on those attacks at the last presidential debate Thursday night by referring Biden "the big guy" and "the chairman," and also by bringing Bobulinski as his special guest, Axios reports.

If you thought that short description of the allegations against the Bidens was vague or hard to follow, you're not alone. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a consistent ally of Trump, criticized the president's Hunter campaign as a "mistake" on Wednesday. "The average person doesn't understand it, it is too complicated," Huckabee said.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz was more blunt in a Tuesday Mediaite interview. "Hunter Biden does not help put food on the table. Hunter Biden does not help anyone get a job. Hunter Biden does not provide health care or solve COVID. And Donald Trump spends all of his time focused on that and nobody cares." Kathryn Krawczyk