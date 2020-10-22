-
Trump calls Biden's remarks about struggling middle-class families 'a typical political statement'10:13 p.m.
-
A shockingly civil end to the 2020 campaign11:38 p.m.
-
Americans really wanted to know how many houses Trump and Biden have during the debate11:37 p.m.
-
There's a bipartisan consensus that debate moderator Kristen Welker nailed it11:26 p.m.
-
Fox News' Chris Wallace is 'jealous' of the final presidential debate10:59 p.m.
-
Biden and Trump both face tough questions over their immigration records10:41 p.m.
-
Trump: 'I am the least racist person in this room'10:38 p.m.
-
Trump vividly reminds us that he doesn't know how tariffs work10:30 p.m.
Trump calls Biden's remarks about struggling middle-class families 'a typical political statement'
10:13 p.m.
Opinion
11:38 p.m.
11:37 p.m.
11:26 p.m.
10:59 p.m.
10:41 p.m.
10:38 p.m.
Opinion
10:30 p.m.