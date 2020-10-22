Trump calls Biden's remarks about struggling middle-class families 'a typical political statement'

The best thing about Thursday night's presidential debate is that it probably didn't leave millions of Americans wanting to take a shower, despairing for the future of democracy.

That is a low bar, of course, but one set by the historically atrocious first encounter between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was marred by the president's interruptions and rudeness to both Biden and Chris Wallace, the moderator. Afterward, a number of observers begged the Commission on Presidential Debates to shut down the remaining debates altogether.

The commission persisted, albeit with some stiffer rules enforcement. And Trump was on something mostly resembling his best behavior Thursday night. Was it the mute button? Was the president chastened? Perhaps Kristen Welker was simply a more effective moderator? Who can tell? But the change was good for viewers, at the very least.

The notion of civility has taken a big hit the last few years. Partisans on both sides increasingly seem to believe their opponents aren't worthy of the courtesy. But civility — even if it is enforced rather than freely practiced — certainly has its uses in some contexts. A presidential debate is one of them.

Oh, President Trump lied just about as much as he ever does. One hopes that viewers didn't just accept either candidate's assertions on Thursday, but that they'll consult reputable fact-checkers and news organizations to get a sense of the truth. The calmer tone, though, gave viewers a chance to actually hear from each candidate and get a better sense of their priorities and policies. That's not nothing.

It's still reasonable to question whether debates are the best way to help voters weigh their choices. But if we're going to have them, it's much better when everybody takes their turn and lets others speak. Joel Mathis