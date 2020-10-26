Joe Biden rejects Supreme Court term limits

-
Joe Biden rejects Supreme Court term limits5:10 p.m.
Why Hoover is Trump's latest historical parallel4:27 p.m.
An overwhelming number of Black health care workers have been hospitalized with coronavirus3:45 p.m.
Twitter launches 'pre-bunks' to pre-emptively debunk voting misinformation3:33 p.m.
Minnesota GOP Senate candidate has 'successful' surgery after potential life-threatening hernia3:11 p.m.
Hillary Clinton doesn't want a job in a Biden administration2:30 p.m.
Oscar Isaac reportedly in talks to star as Marvel superhero Moon Knight2:23 p.m.
NASA confirms water on the moon's sunlit surface for the 1st time1:24 p.m.
