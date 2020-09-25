Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna introduces Supreme Court term limits bill

-
Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna introduces Supreme Court term limits bill2:44 p.m.
-
Ron Paul hospitalized after apparently suffering medical emergency during livestream3:08 p.m.
-
Don't worry: The military dislikes Trump too much to help him steal the election3:06 p.m.
-
Florida's DeSantis lets businesses fully reopen a day after reporting the most coronavirus deaths in the U.S.1:51 p.m.
-
Vin Diesel says his debut single is a way to 'share with you my heart'1:03 p.m.
-
Trump announces $6.6 billion in prescription drug discounts — but HHS is still figuring out how to pay for them12:44 p.m.
-
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for COVID-1911:25 a.m.
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer gave her a touchingly personal tribute at the Capitol: Push-ups11:10 a.m.
2:44 p.m.
3:08 p.m.
Opinion
3:06 p.m.
Florida's DeSantis lets businesses fully reopen a day after reporting the most coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
1:51 p.m.
1:03 p.m.
Trump announces $6.6 billion in prescription drug discounts — but HHS is still figuring out how to pay for them
12:44 p.m.
11:25 a.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer gave her a touchingly personal tribute at the Capitol: Push-ups
11:10 a.m.