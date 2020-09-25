See More Speed Reads
Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna introduces Supreme Court term limits bill

2:44 p.m.
Rep. Ro Khanna.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A handful of Democrats are trying to fix America's increasingly polarizing Supreme Court nomination process.

On Friday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) released a draft bill introducing a number of reforms to the Supreme Court, including term limits for justices and changes to how presidents appoint them. Reps. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.) are expected to sponsor the bill along with Khanna, the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, when they formally introduce it next week.

Among Khanna's proposals is an 18-year term limit for justices on the Supreme Court. Current justices wouldn't have to step down, but each president would get two appointments to the bench per term regardless of how many justices there already are. Presidents would make their nominations during the first and third years of their terms, and the Senate would have to approve them as always. But if the Senate doesn't consider a nominee within 120 days, like what happened with former President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, they'd automatically join the court.

Khanna's proposal doesn't actually suggest pushing the court beyond nine justices. If a president's time to nominate comes up and the court is full, the longest-serving justice would become a "senior justice" with limited duties. They would also be rotated into service in lower courts and could rejoin the Supreme Court if a vacancy unexpectedly arises.

The bill will likely face a good deal of opposition, including from those who say term limits can't be implemented without a constitutional amendment. That's part of the reason why current justices won't be subject to many of the proposed new rules. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ron Paul hospitalized after apparently suffering medical emergency during livestream

3:08 p.m.

Former Rep. Ron Paul says he's "doing fine" after being hospitalized in Texas.

After alarming video emerged on Friday showing Paul starting to slur his words as he spoke during a livestream, Fox News reported that the former congressman was hospitalized for "precautionary" reasons. Fox News' Harris Faulkner also reported that Paul is "lucid and optimistic" at the hospital, according to the Washington Examiner.

A picture that was soon posted to Paul's Twitter account showed him giving a thumbs up at the hospital, while a message from the former congressman said, "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." His son, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), also tweeted, "Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was among those who had quickly wished Paul well on Twitter following the livestream, with Cruz tweeting, "For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for liberty. May God's healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God's peace and grace be upon the entire family." Brendan Morrow

Don't worry: The military dislikes Trump too much to help him steal the election

3:06 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

President Trump's Wednesday refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election has exacerbated all the worries raised by his trolling about serving an unconstitutional third term. No American president should dally with declining to cede power rightfully lost, and anger over the president's comments is justified. But panic, fortunately, is not.

I understand fears about dissolution of democratic norms and the apparently nonexistent floor in the cravenness of Republican officials in Trump's thrall. But Trump lacks two necessary things for the coup attempt some of his critics anticipate, and those deficiencies reassure me greatly.

The first is competence. As my colleague Damon Linker has ably argued, the president is very good at exercising rhetorical power, but he is very bad at actually doing things, because he is deeply incompetent. He cannot plan. He certainly cannot keep a secret or keep his story straight.

The second is the absolute loyalty of the military Trump would need to retain the physical seat of power. If he had strong support among active-duty service members, it would still be quite a leap to say they'd help make him a dictator. But Trump doesn't even net a positive approval rating from U.S. forces anymore. An August survey by Military Times found half of active-duty troops disapprove of Trump, while just 38 percent support him. A plurality of current service members said they plan to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a marked divergence from military voting habits in elections past.

For all he speaks of "my generals," Trump is even less popular among the officer corps, whom he'd need to organize the military behind his cause. Indeed, as The New York Times reported Friday, Pentagon leaders have already publicly and privately considered the prospect of Trump attempting to involve them deciding the election. "In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law, U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military," Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month. "I foresee no role for the U.S. armed forces in this process."

Trump is, in short, no Napoleon, and the American military is not going to give him a coup. Bonnie Kristian

Florida's DeSantis lets businesses fully reopen a day after reporting the most coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

1:51 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Florida's coronavirus recovery isn't going so well. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) apparently didn't notice.

DeSantis announced Friday the whole state would move to the third and final phase of its reopening plan. That means businesses, including bars and restaurants, will be allowed to operate at full capacity even as the state continues to see thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day.

Until DeSantis' announcement at a press conference, bar and restaurant capacity was limited to 50 percent throughout the state. Local municipalities can still limit capacity between 50 and 100 percent, but will have to clear those restrictions with the state, DeSantis said.

DeSantis credited a drop in daily coronavirus infections and deaths for the decision, and it's true that Florida's coronavirus outlook has improved since a huge spike in July. But it still is seeing thousands of new cases and deaths each day; Florida reported 162 deaths since Thursday, the highest count of any state. Coronavirus hospitalizations have also stopped dropping steadily like they had been since the summer, and instead seem to have flattened, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Reopening restaurants and bars — places the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated are exceptionally risky during the pandemic — won't help Florida's coronavirus fight. Kathryn Krawczyk

Vin Diesel says his debut single is a way to 'share with you my heart'

1:03 p.m.
In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Vin Diesel speaks onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

And the Grammy goes to ... Vin Diesel?

Diesel on Friday dropped his debut single, "Feel Like I Do," a dance song he revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show for anyone looking to, well, feel like he does.

"I am blessed that, on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that's not possible — I've had another creative outlet, another way to show you, or share with you, my heart," Diesel said on the show.

The Fast & Furious star also said on Instagram that "for so long, I have been promising to release music ... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone." He added, "Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud." Looks like someone had the right idea about how to spend his time in quarantine.

Apparently, the way Diesel feels is pretty good, and he told USA Today that "I am just grateful to be able to make music." Regarding the million dollar question of whether a Fast & Furious musical could now be in the cards, Diesel joked to USA Today, "'Fast: The Musical.' Yes, please. Sign me up." It may be a bit of an unexpected career pivot for Diesel, but hey, more riddick-ulous things have happened. Brendan Morrow

Trump announces $6.6 billion in prescription drug discounts — but HHS is still figuring out how to pay for them

12:44 p.m.

President Trump has launched a last-minute prescription drug payment plan with no clear way to pay for it.

Trump announced Thursday that his administration would be mailing $200 prescription drug coupons to seniors using Medicare, totaling $6.6 billion. But as of Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services was still figuring out where that money would come from.

In what Stat News called a "political ploy" just six weeks before Election Day, Trump issued executive orders promising to send coupons to 33 million Medicare beneficiaries "to curry favor with seniors who view drug prices as a priority." The $6.6 billion to pay for it would apparently come from Trump's proposed "most favored nations" drug pricing proposal, which would mandate the Medicare program would only pay the lowest international price for prescription drugs. But while the rule change could save the Medicare system money, it isn't even in place yet; Trump's Thursday executive order would only direct HHS to explore the favored nations proposal.

As The New York Times' Maggie Haberman also noted, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has pushed for the coupon deal despite being a notorious "budget hawk" who always wants to know where government spending is coming from. Kathryn Krawczyk

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for COVID-19

11:25 a.m.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor's mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Northam's office announced on Friday that he and Virginia first lady Pamela Northam had tested positive for the coronavirus after a member of the governor's residence staff "who works closely within the couple's living quarters" previously tested positive. The governor has no symptoms, and his wife is "currently experiencing mild symptoms," the statement said.

"As I've been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," Northam said. "...We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously."

Northam is the latest U.S. governor to contract COVID-19 after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) tested positive earlier this week, saying he has "no symptoms of any kind." Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) also previously tested positive for the coronavirus in July. Northam and his wife both plan to self-isolate for 10 days. Brendan Morrow

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer gave her a touchingly personal tribute at the Capitol: Push-ups

11:10 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Friday with both prayers and push-ups.

Ginsburg's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where she became the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state there. After remarks from Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt and a song, lawmakers and others paid their respects to Ginsburg in the usual way. But when it was Bryant Johnson's turn, Ginsburg's personal trainer dropped and gave her some push-ups.

Johnson rose to fame over the last few years of Ginsburg's life as he helped the court's oldest member stay healthy, even developing what he called the "RBG Workout." Kathryn Krawczyk

