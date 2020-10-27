-
Republican strategist describes GOP's Trump 'paradox'1:35 p.m.
-
YouTube to warn that 'results may not be final' on Election Day1:12 p.m.
-
If you haven't mailed your ballot yet, return it in person, experts say12:18 p.m.
-
DOJ can't defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit, judge rules11:48 a.m.
-
Immigration was the 4th most mentioned issue in Trump's 2016 TV ads. It's barely cracked the top 10 in 2020.11:44 a.m.
-
The Lincoln Project is reportedly trying to create a House of Cards-style TV series10:53 a.m.
-
Lab experiment suggests flu shots could help fight off coronavirus infections10:49 a.m.
-
Bloomberg reportedly funding new ad campaign for Biden in Texas as NBC moves it to 'toss up'10:16 a.m.
1:35 p.m.
1:12 p.m.
12:18 p.m.
11:48 a.m.
Immigration was the 4th most mentioned issue in Trump's 2016 TV ads. It's barely cracked the top 10 in 2020.
11:44 a.m.
10:53 a.m.
10:49 a.m.
10:16 a.m.