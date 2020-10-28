Kushner describes how Trump sought credit for coronavirus re-opening while preparing to pin blame on governors

-
Kushner describes how Trump sought credit for coronavirus re-opening while preparing to pin blame on governors2:06 p.m.
Trump dumps protections for Alaska’s Tongass forest, ‘America’s last climate sanctuary’2:13 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg briefly couldn't connect to the Senate's tech hearing12:03 p.m.
Several Trump rallygoers hospitalized after being stranded in freezing temperatures11:59 a.m.
Texas is now a toss-up, Cook Political Report says11:40 a.m.
Asked if it's safe to hold rally amid surging COVID-19 infections, White House spokesperson notes Pence has 'the best doctors'10:43 a.m.
Undecided voters seem to be moving equally to Trump and Biden, study suggests10:32 a.m.
Testing czar rejects Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases rising is a 'function of testing'10:30 a.m.
