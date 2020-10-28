See More Speed Reads
Kushner describes how Trump sought credit for coronavirus re-opening while preparing to pin blame on governors

2:06 p.m.
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

In audio from an April interview for journalist Bob Woodward's book Rage that was obtained by CNN and published Wednesday, Jared Kushner explained to Woodward how his father-in-law, President Trump, settled on his coronavirus pandemic strategy.

Trump, he said, eschewed a formal cohesive federal testing plan, instead leaving that up the nation's governors. The decision was partly ideological, Kushner said, since "that's the way the federalist system works," but it was also a political calculation. Trump wanted the states to handle the execution of federal guidelines on their own, but he sought to take the credit for a successful economic re-opening, and so attempted to include a fail-safe in his plan.

"The President also is very smart politically with the way he did that fight with the governors to basically say, no, no, no, no, I own the opening," Kushner said. "Because again, the opening is going to be very popular. People want this country open. But if it opens in the wrong way, the question will be, did the governors follow the guidelines we set out or not?"

Back in April when he gave the interview, Kushner believed that the United States had entered the "comeback phase" of the pandemic, but the virus has continued to rage in the U.S. and elsewhere, so it remains to be seen if he and Trump are still confident that the strategy work. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Trump dumps protections for Alaska’s Tongass forest, ‘America’s last climate sanctuary’

2:13 p.m.

One of the world's largest intact temperate rainforests — and the largest natural forest in the U.S. — is now open for deforestation.

The Trump administration has lifted longstanding protections guarding Alaska's Tongass National Rainforest, a notice posted Wednesday on the federal register reveals. The entire 16.7 million-acre forest will now be open for logging, road building, and other forms of development, The Washington Post reports.

Tongass is home to 9.3 million acres of pure forest, including old-growth timber that helps sink the continental U.S.'s carbon emissions. "While tropical rainforests are the lungs of the planet, the Tongass is the lungs of North America,” Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist with the Earth Island Institute's Wild Heritage project, told the Post. "It's America's last climate sanctuary." Rare species of deer and bears, as well as salmon, trout, and birds, also roam the Tongass.

A rule enacted by former President Bill Clinton in 2001 blocked roads and development in Tongass and national forests across the U.S. Alaska Republicans have recently sought to exempt Tongass from those protections to develop southeastern Alaska, and seemingly won Trump over amid the coronavirus pandemic that tanked the economy. Robert Venables, who runs an economic development group in southeast Alaska, acknowledged the summer's economic shortcomings amid a decimated tourism season. But he told the Post this decision went too far to promote more economic activity.

Pretty much all of the comments on the U.S. Forest Service’s environmental review of lifting the Tongass protections opposed the move. All five Alaska Native tribal nations also withdrew from working as cooperating agencies on the project after the Forest Service revealed its plans, saying the process "disregarded our input at every turn." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Mark Zuckerberg briefly couldn't connect to the Senate's tech hearing

12:03 p.m.

A Senate hearing with the bosses of Twitter, Google, and Facebook on Wednesday didn't exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.

Members of the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday questioned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about content moderation on their platforms. But as the hearing got underway, one of those names was missing. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced that the committee was "unable to make contact" with Zuckerberg, to the point that the hearing had to go into recess not long after it began.

"We are told by Facebook staff that he is alone and attempting to connect with this hearing, and that they are requesting a five minute recess at this point to see if that connection can be made," Wicker said. "I think this is a most interesting development."

The hearing did, in fact, go into a recess as requested by Facebook, although it ended up returning after less than five minutes, when Zuckerberg successfully joined remotely. But it was certainly an odd note to get the hearing started on, and Bloomberg's Steven Dennis joked, "Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people on Earth and head of Facebook, whose mission is literally to connect people, unable to get his video feed to work is ... very 2020." Brendan Morrow

Several Trump rallygoers hospitalized after being stranded in freezing temperatures

11:59 a.m.

A Trump rally with unreliable transportation has left several people in the hospital.

On Tuesday night, thousands of President Trump's supporters gathered at the Omaha, Nebraska, airport for a campaign rally, with many bused in from distant parking lots. But when the speech ended and temperatures fell close to freezing, those buses didn't come back.

After Trump wrapped his rally around 9 p.m., a bigger-than-expected crowd had slowed traffic to a one-way crawl, the Omaha World Herald's Aaron Sanderford noted. The buses struggled to get back and forth from the rally to the parking lots, leaving attendees waiting in the cold. Police tried to help the elderly, children, and other at-risk attendees to warmth. But at least seven of those rallygoers ended up heading to the hospital, with medics reporting some severe symptoms among the elderly, says Omaha Scanner, which tweets out official radio information.

Trump has long boasted about his invulnerability to scandals, including hypotheticals that could hurt people. The Washington Post's Ashley Parker questioned whether this one could be a turning point. Kathryn Krawczyk

Texas is now a toss-up, Cook Political Report says

11:40 a.m.

Texas, which was previously leaning Republican in the presidential election, should now be considered a toss-up, Cook Political Report said Wednesday.

There have been several recent polls out of the Lone Star state suggesting the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has a legitimate chance of defeating President Trump and picking up the 38 electoral votes. Per Cook Political, Texas could see a record turnout this year, and the state's changing demographics and recent election history — including Democrat Beto O'Rourke's narrow loss to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018 — further hint that the tide could be turning in what has been a consistently red state over the last several cycles. O'Rourke, for one, sure thinks that's a possibility, and is trying to get the Biden campaign to place a greater focus there in the final stretch.

Trump still has a good chance of holding on to Texas, however, and Cook Political notes Biden likely doesn't need to flip the state to get at least 270 electoral votes. But if he pulled it off, it would make the incumbent's path to re-election even more challenging, considering Texas has the second most electoral votes after California, which is solidly blue. Read more at Cook Political Report. Tim O'Donnell

Asked if it's safe to hold rally amid surging COVID-19 infections, White House spokesperson notes Pence has 'the best doctors'

10:43 a.m.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley really missed the point of this question.

On Wednesday, CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned Gidley on Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming rally in Wisconsin, where COVID-19 is spreading rampantly. "Hospitals in Wisconsin are near capacity," Camerota noted, asking if that gave Gidley or Pence "any pause about going there and holding a big rally."

The implication of Camerota's question was the safety of rallygoers, who would likely pack in to see Pence and potentially spread the coronavirus even more. But Gidley didn't catch that, saying "the vice president has the best doctors in the world around him," and they've "come to the conclusion it's fine for him to be out on the campaign trail."

Joe Walsh, the Republican who challenged President Trump in this year's presidential primary, had an R-rated interpretation of what Gidley meant. Kathryn Krawczyk

Undecided voters seem to be moving equally to Trump and Biden, study suggests

10:32 a.m.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Pollsters working on behalf of The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reconnected with 184 previously undecided voters who had responded to the sites' surveys earlier this year to gauge whether they had settled on either President Trump or the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Back in 2016, Trump reeled in a large number of voters in key swing states who made up their mind in the week before the election, which helped spur him to victory over Hillary Clinton, despite polls anticipating a Clinton win.

The new study, which was not a formal poll, tried to get a sense of whether a similar momentum swing was underway in 2020. The survey found that the number of undecided voters — many of them politically independent men who have lower levels of interest in the election than other groups — was indeed declining, but Trump and Biden appear to be siphoning them off in equal measure. At this stage, Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal, the admittedly limited sample shows no evidence of a 2016-style break toward Trump among these voters. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Testing czar rejects Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases rising is a 'function of testing'

10:30 a.m.

President Trump has suggested that COVID-19 cases are only rising in the United States because of the amount of testing being conducted, but the administration's coronavirus testing czar is shooting that idea down.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the Trump administration's coronavirus testing efforts, explained in a Wednesday appearance on Today that the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is not simply due to more testing.

"We do believe, and the data show, that the cases are going up," he said. "It's not just a function of testing. Yes, we're getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up."

The U.S. recently set a new record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day with over 83,000. Trump, who has criticized news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this week complained of a "fake news media conspiracy" while claiming that "cases [are] up because we TEST, TEST, TEST." He also asserted at a recent rally that "we have so many" coronavirus cases "because we do more testing." Meanwhile, the White House science policy office this week listed as one of Trump's accomplishments in office "ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

Giroir explained to Today, though, that "we know" cases are increasing "because hospitalizations are going up" and "deaths are increasing," as well.

"So we do assess that the cases are actually going up," he said. "They're real." Brendan Morrow

