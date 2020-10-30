See More Speed Reads
Voting Rights
Split federal appeals court tells Minnesota to kill mail-in ballot grace window 5 days before election

12:32 a.m.
Voting in Minnesota
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Eight Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 late Thursday that any mail-in ballot received after 8 p.m. on Election Day needs to be set aside, overturning a state court–approved consent decree from July that allowed ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to a week after Nov. 3. Minnesota's governor and secretary of state criticized the decision, which sided with two Republican presidential electors, and urged absentee voters to drop off their ballots in person, ASAP, or vote in person. President Trump's campaign cheered the ruling.

The appellate panel majority, made up of judges appointed by Republicans George W. Bush and Trump, said only the state legislature, not the secretary of state, had the authority to extend the deadline to count ballots. "However well-intentioned and appropriate from a policy perspective in the context of a pandemic during a presidential election," the two judges wrote, "there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution."

In her dissent, Judge Jane Kelly, appointed by Democrat Barack Obama, said changing months-old rules five days before the election "will cause voter confusion and undermine Minnesotans' confidence in the election process." Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said about 400,000 of the 2 million requested absentee ballots have not yet been returned.

The two GOP-appointed judges are relying on a legal theory that "a majority of the Supreme Court has not endorsed — at least not yet" — and disregarding that the Minnesota legislature both "did not object" to the consent decree and "delegated the power to the secretary of state to take these steps," election law expert Rick Hasen writes. Also, "the Supreme Court has said that federal courts should be very wary of changing election rules just before the election," something called the Purcell Principle.

The idea that state legislators have the sole authority to decide voting rules, not state courts, was first asserted by a three-justice conservative minority — including Justice Clarence Thomas — in 2000's Bush v. Gore. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch have embraced that theory this month as the Supreme Court takes an active role in deciding local election issues, and Justice Samuel Alito appear sympathetic. Chief Justice John Roberts signaled in a Pennsylvania case that federal courts shouldn't step on state legislatures' election authority but state courts can interpret state laws. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is expected to side with the four hard conservatives. Peter Weber

wildlife
Trump administration removes protections for gray wolves

1:22 a.m.
A female gray wolf named Crystal at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Allison Shelley/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Thursday announced that gray wolves will no longer receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.

This will affect the population in the Lower 48 states, turning management over to local wildlife agencies. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said the species has "exceeded all conservation goals for recovery" and "is neither a threatened nor endangered species based on the specific factors Congress has laid out in the law."

In the 1970s, there were only about 1,000 gray wolves left in the United States, with many killed by farmers and ranchers who view the animal as a threat to livestock. Thanks to protections, there are now about 6,000, but they are primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and some parts of the Rocky Mountains. Conservationists wanted to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado, but say this might not be possible due to the status change.

"Stripping protections for gray wolves is premature and reckless," Defenders of Wildlife President Jamie Rappaport Clark told The Guardian. "Gray wolves occupy only a fraction of their former range and need continued federal protection to fully recover. We will be taking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to court to defend this iconic species." Catherine Garcia

Watch this
Watch Sarah Cooper and Helen Mirren re-create Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape

1:04 a.m.

If, like Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), you are not familiar with the 2005 video of President Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women to Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, despite the big splash it made at the end of the 2016 presidential race, Sarah Cooper re-enacted the tape for her new Netflix special, Everything's Fine. Cooper uses the comedic skill that made her famous, lip-syncing Trump, but she also got some help from actress Helen Mirren, who portrays Bush.

Even if you remember some of the more memorable lines from Trump's Access Hollywood "locker room talk," as he later called it, there are probably details you do not remember. Cooper brought all of them to life in her re-enactment using props, a bus set that includes an actual locker room, and the occasional sound effect. She did not change any of Trump's language, however, so it must be stressed that the audio is not safe for work.

The Access Hollywood tape, incidentally, destroyed Billy Bush's career. It did not, obviously, end Trump's. Peter Weber

warning
Hackers are targeting U.S. hospitals for ransomware attacks

12:16 a.m.
Health care workers in a Maryland hospital look at their computer.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Over the last week, Russian cybercriminals have launched malware attacks against hospital systems in Vermont, New York, and Oregon, and the federal government is warning all U.S. medical facilities to be prepared for a strike.

During an attack, computers are infected by ransomware, which locks up systems; in order to get control back, the victim must pay a ransom. Hospitals that are affected can no longer use electronic records, and have to write everything down on paper, which disrupts patient care and is especially alarming due to the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Most threat actors, they're explicitly not looking to hit hospitals," Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told The Wall Street Journal. "This group in particular has explicitly stated that they're going to hit hospitals and they've proven it." Mandiant and other analysts believe a Eastern European criminal hacking collective is behind the recent activity, the Journal reports, and Carmakal called it "the most significant cyber threat that I've seen in the United States in my career."

On Tuesday, the Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon, was hit by a ransomware attack, hospital spokesman Tom Hottman told the Journal. In an attempt to stop the malware from spreading, the hospital took its medical and back office information systems offline. Some surgical procedures have had to be postponed because of the attack, Hottman said, and cancer care like radiation oncology is also unavailable. "We're open for business, it's just not business as usual," he added. Catherine Garcia

2020 election
Georgia Sen. Perdue won't attend final debate, after opponent Jon Ossoff called him a 'crook'

October 29, 2020

Instead of participating in a final debate with his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R) will spend his Sunday at a rally with President Trump.

Perdue announced his change of plans on Thursday. In response, Ossoff tweeted, "At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, senator."

Their Wednesday night debate in Savannah was heated, with Perdue claiming that out-of-state donors are giving money to Ossoff so he can enact "a radical socialist agenda." In turn, Ossoff brought up Perdue's stock trades in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, which came ahead of the economic downturn.

"Perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading," Ossoff said. "It's not just that you're a crook, senator, it's that you're attacking the health of the people that you represent."

The latest Monmouth University poll of registered voters in Georgia was released on Wednesday, and shows Ossoff leading Perdue, 49 percent to 46 percent. There is a third-party candidate also on the ballot, and if no one receives a majority of the vote on Nov. 3, there will be a runoff election in January. Catherine Garcia

Cyber Crime
Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election fund

October 29, 2020
Donald Trump in Wisconsin.
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Republican Party confirmed on Thursday that hackers stole $2.3 million from the group that was going to be used on President Trump's re-election efforts.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement that "cybercriminals, using a sophisticated phishing attack, stole funds intended for the re-election of President Trump, altered invoices, and committed wire fraud." The FBI has been notified of the breach and is investigating it, ABC News reports.

Hitt said that the hackers gained access to the state party's system through a phishing scam, and put different routing numbers into invoices so money that was meant for vendors was redirected to the hackers. The invoices were for Trump mailers and "swag," the party said. Officials found out about the hack last Thursday.

Wisconsin GOP spokesman Alec Zimmerman said no voter information was stolen, and a separate account with money for down-ballot races was not hacked. Catherine Garcia

Yikes
12 people who attended Trump's Tampa rally hospitalized due to heat

October 29, 2020
Fire crews spray Trump supporters with water at his Tampa rally.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

At least 17 people who attended President Trump's rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday required medical attention, with 12 going to the hospital, fire officials told NBC News.

The event took place outside of Raymond James Stadium, in 87-degree heat. Trump spoke for nearly an hour, and NBC News notes most of the attendees were not wearing masks. At one point, a fire truck sprayed water in the air in an attempt to help people cool off. Tampa Fire Rescue did not share many details about the attendees who were hospitalized, but did say that one person fainted and another had a seizure.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people who went to a Trump rally in Omaha were left waiting for hours in freezing temperatures for buses to take them back to their cars. Seven people were hospitalized.

Trump had planned on holding a rally in North Carolina on Thursday evening, but due to high winds, it was canceled. Trump told NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell the event will be rescheduled for Monday. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. reports more than 88,900 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

October 29, 2020
People wear masks in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

On Thursday, the United States recorded 88,979 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count since the pandemic started.

The previous record was set on Saturday, when 83,734 cases were reported. Most regions are seeing a huge spike in cases, with Iowa, Illinois, and Ohio among the nine states shattering their records for new infections on Thursday. South Dakota and Wyoming also reported new highs for their seven-day average of deaths counted daily.

As of Thursday, there are more than 44,500 people hospitalized with the virus in the United States, an increase of 14,000 since the beginning of October, The Washington Post reports. In Utah, Gov. Gary Herbert (R) tweeted that the state is "in a very serious situation. COVID-19 is the most devastating when hospitals are overwhelmed and unable to provide good care to everyone who needs it. We have seen this in Italy. We have seen this in New York. We could see this in Utah if things do not change."

Nearly nine million COVID-19 infections have been reported in the United States since January, with about 228,300 Americans dying from the virus. Catherine Garcia

