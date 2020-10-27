-
Justice Kavanaugh seems to argue no votes should be counted after Election Day. He may get his wish in key states.1:39 a.m.
-
This dad's amateur pet drawings have raised $15,000 for charity1:47 a.m.
-
2 firefighters critically injured fighting wind-driven brush fire in Southern California12:24 a.m.
-
Kayleigh McEnany in 2015 called Biden a 'man of the people' who could challenge 'tycoon' TrumpOctober 26, 2020
-
Barrett says she loves the Constitution and will 'devote myself to preserving it'October 26, 2020
-
Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin mail-in ballot deadlineOctober 26, 2020
-
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtOctober 26, 2020
-
Zeta strengthens into hurricane as it approaches MexicoOctober 26, 2020
Justice Kavanaugh seems to argue no votes should be counted after Election Day. He may get his wish in key states.
1:39 a.m.
1:47 a.m.
12:24 a.m.
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020