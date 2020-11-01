See More Speed Reads
2020 voting
Texas Supreme Court blocks move to toss drive-thru votes, but legal battle isn't complete

2:01 p.m.
Harris County drive-thru voting.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday denied a petition brought forth by Republicans to toss out 127,000 ballots cast in drive-thru lanes in Harris County, home to Houston and the Lone Star state's most populous county, The Austin-American Statesman reports. The opinion, which is viewed as a victory for Democrats, was made without comment.

The plaintiffs — including conservative activist Steven Hotze, state Rep. Steve Toth (R), congressional candidate Wendell Champion, and judicial candidate Sharon Hemphill — have argued drive-thru voting sites are an illegal expansion of curbside voting that violates Texas election law and the U.S. Constitution. The state's high court apparently didn't agree, but there is an emergency hearing at the federal court level scheduled for Monday, so the votes remain in jeopardy. Still, Harris County attorneys reportedly believe that the state court's decision will prompt the district judge to rule similarly. Tim O'Donnell

2020 election
Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes

3:06 p.m.

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday evening if he's leading the election, three sources familiar with his private comments told Axios' Jonathan Swan. Trump will reportedly stick to that plan even if there are still uncounted votes in crucial states like Pennsylvania that could alter the shape of the Electoral College in subsequent hours or days.

The "nightmare scenario" that would require careful coverage from networks, as National Journal's Josh Kraushaar sees it, involves Trump sweeping the Sun Belt swing states and leading in Pennsylvania on election night. Many prognosticators expect Trump to be leading the Keystone State on Tuesday, but the final outcome could change as mail-in ballots, which Axios notes the Trump campaign could falsely try to deem illegitimate, are counted after Nov. 3. So, there's a chance that scenario comes to fruition. But, Krashuaar also said that if Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, picks up just one of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, or Arizona, the Trump team's efforts will probably fall flat, and Axios' report indicates Trump's advisers believe he'll need to have commanding leads in all four, plus Iowa, Texas, and Ohio, to pull it off. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Revolving Door
Could a 2nd Trump term kick off with 'score-settling' inside Cabinet?

1:24 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's first term in office saw a lot of Cabinet turnover, and Politico reports that would likely continue if he wins re-election. Health and national security agencies could be part of a potential overhaul, with Politico circling Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper as a few of the officials who could be on the way out. All have had their differences with Trump during their tenures.

"I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won," one Republican close to the White House told Politico.

In a scenario in which Trump secures a second term, critics are anticipating a "vindicated and liberated" president who "will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists," but other sources said Trump is purely focused on winning the election. "Trump is focused on the next week of winning, and it would be foolish for anyone to say to him right now, 'In the second term, I want to do this, I want to do that,'" another Republican close to the White House said. If anyone did suggest that, the source added, "you would get your head bashed in."

Besides, a former senior administration official said Trump, as he's been known to do, has plenty of time to change his mind before January. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence

12:33 p.m.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he's feeling good about President Trump's re-election chances. Not everyone's buying his confidence, however.

Appearing on the latest edition of This Week, Miller explained that he believes Trump will win every Sun Belt state he captured in 2016, including Florida and Arizona. In that case, Miller added, Trump likely needs to take just one of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to seal the deal. Miller then said that "many smart Democrats" agree Trump will be ahead on election night, "probably getting 280 electoral" votes. Afterwards, he said, the Democrats will try to "steal it back" with "high jinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense."

Miller's comments sparked a backlash, including from Republicans. Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) pointed out that "elections are never decided" the night of (rather projections are made, which are often clear enough to establish the eventual victor, prompting the opponent to concede), and that it takes Utah and many other states at least two weeks to count ballots and certify results, rendering Miller's argument moot. "It really doesn't matter who is ahead on election night," he said.

But regardless of the technical inaccuracy, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver thinks Miller's pre-emptive messaging actually signals that the campaign isn't so optimistic about their chances after all. Tim O'Donnell

fundraising
Biden backer: Candidate's late large donor reveal 'defeats the entire purpose of transparency'

11:07 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, disclosed his campaign's top donors Saturday evening, but the announcement didn't satisfy everyone, even among his supporters.

This is the first time Biden made the list public since he won the Democratic nomination. Biden, who has reeled in $383 million throughout his run, named 817 "bundlers" who raised at least $100,000 for the candidate through their personal networks, often giving their own maximum donation, as well. Per Politico, the list contains several top Democratic politicians and officials, Wall Street executives, Silicon Valley tycoons, and Hollywood celebrities.

Vox notes campaign-finance reform advocates had grown concerned that Biden had kept the information under wraps up to this point, especially since 90 million people have already voted. Previously, Democratic candidates have regularly disclosed their bundlers in the name of transparency. "Congratulations on clearing an artificially low bar they set for themselves that defeats the entire purpose of transparency — allowing voters to know who is funding the campaigns asking for their support before casting their ballots," said Tyson Brody, a Democratic operative who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Brody is backing Biden in the election, per Vox, but is critical of the influence large campaign donors can have on elections.

While the campaign's decision to release names late in the game means many voters submitted their ballots with incomplete information, Vox notes that one of Biden's central messages is his ability to relate to the working and middle classes, which led to a focus on small, grassroots donations. Big name contributors, on the other hand, would have undercut the campaign's strategy. Read more at Vox and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
SNL parodies Edgar Allan Poe with Trump-infused version of 'The Raven'

8:34 a.m.

On Halloween night Saturday Night Live employed Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" to tell the tale of the 2020 election during the latest episode's cold open.

Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, confident in his electoral choices, read an altered version of the horror poem with notable characters popping in at the moment when the famed "nevermore" line was expected to hit, each bringing with them warnings that President Trump could still pull off an upset over his Democratic challenger on Tuesday's Election Day. Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Hillary Clinton, Mike Day portrayed FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, and Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd showed up as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, respectively.

Finally, Maya Rudolph appeared as Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and the two — with a surprising off-the-record good luck wish from Beck Bennett's Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — finished the narrative together, optimistic they'd take the White House. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election

8:01 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert and White House coronavirus task force member, criticized the Trump administration's recent handling of the pandemic in an interview with The Washington Post published Saturday evening, and the White House was less than thrilled.

Fauci said the U.S. "could not be positioned more poorly" heading into the fall and winter, adding that the task force meets less frequently and he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force's coordinator, no longer have regular access to the president. Meanwhile, he said, Trump is more focused on re-opening the economy while "the public health aspect of the task force has diminished greatly." Fauci admitted he has "real problems" with Trump's now-favored pandemic adviser, neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, whom he described as a "smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in."

On the other hand, Fauci said Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his campaign are taking the virus "seriously from a public health perspective."

In response, the White House called Fauci's comments "unacceptable," taking particular issue with the fact that they were made shortly before Tuesday's Election Day. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Fauci "has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he's not done that, instead choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the president's opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the band is back together
Obama, Biden team up in Michigan, emphasize lack of drama in potential Biden administration

October 31, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, reunited with his old boss, former President Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday as part of a final campaign stretch ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.

Obama spoke first, touting his old running mate's acumen. At one point, he said that he and former first lady Michelle Obama had recently been talking about how a "big benefit" of a possible Biden presidency is the fact that "you're not going to have think about them every day," implying that what many consider to be the over-politicization of daily life will decline if President Trump is no longer in office.

Biden, too, emphasized a lack of dramatics, arguing that the Obama administration enjoyed two scandal-free terms.

The drive-in event was the first of two for the day in the crucial swing state. Obama and Biden will next head to Detroit. Tim O'Donnell

