See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Edit

Elusive chameleon found in the wild for the 1st time in a century

12:29 a.m.

For the first time in 100 years, researchers spotted the Voeltzkow's chameleon in northwestern Madagascar, its natural habitat.

In a paper published Friday in the Salamandra journal, researchers from Germany and Madagascar wrote that they saw several living Voeltzkow's chameleons during a recent expedition, including, for the first time, the female of the species, which The Associated Press reports "displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males, and when stressed."

It's believed that Voeltzkow's chameleons only live for a few months, during the rainy season. This, and the fact that their habitats are threatened by fires and deforestation, made it difficult for researchers to find and study them. It was a major accomplishment for the researchers to track down the chameleons, with the scientists writing in their paper, "Rediscoveries of 'lost' species are very important as they provide crucial data for conservation measures and also bring some hope amidst the biodiversity crisis." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Edit

Trump tells Florida rally he might fire Dr. Fauci 'a little bit after the election'

1:20 a.m.

At a rally in Florida on Sunday night, President Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, soon after the election. Trump may have been just playing to the crowd, which had started chanting "Fire Fauci!" "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election, please," Trump responded, after a pause. "I appreciate the advice." But he also just issued an executive order that could allow him to fire nonpartisan civil servants like Fauci without cause or recourse.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has publicly questioned the Trump administration's response to the third sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and Trump's favorite new herd-immunity-touting doctor, but polls also show Fauci is far more trusted on the pandemic than Trump or the White House. Trump has been openly critical of Fauci for weeks.

If Trump wins a second term, he and his allies are planning what "would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response," Politico reports. "Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government's pandemic response and overseeing the country's health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House." Read more about the possible purge at Politico. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

'Trump can still win,' Nate Silver reminds a country that doesn't seem to need reminding

12:33 a.m.
Trump rallies
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

"Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Donald Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016," NBC News reports. Jesse Ferguson, Hillary Clinton's 2016 deputy national press secretary, describes the mood among many Democrats as "a blend of confidence that this election is very different than the last one, and dread." Many Trump supporters remain convinced he can pull off another big upset.

"And indeed — although nobody needs any reminders of this after 2016 — Trump can win," Nate Silver says at FiveThirtyEight. "All the election models are bullish on Biden, but they are united in that a Trump win is still plausible despite his seemingly steep deficit in polls." Almost all forecasts expect Biden to win the popular vote, and FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 89 percent shot at winning the Electoral College, but "Trump's chances in our forecast are about 10 percent and not zero," Silver noted.

If Trump significantly over-performs his polls and wins Pennsylvania, for example, "Biden does have some paths to victory" but he goes "from favorite to underdog," Silver said. And "if Biden wins the popular vote by 2 to 3 percentage points, the Electoral College is roughly a toss-up. But if Biden wins the popular vote by less than 2 points, Trump is a fairly heavy favorite to win the election. Even popular vote margins of up to 6 points are not entirely safe for Biden if his votes are distributed in exactly the wrong way." Biden's current national polling lead, according to FiveThirtyEight, is 8.5 percentage points.

Polling and electoral forecast sites aren't "giving" Biden an 89 percent chance of winning — "we aren't giving anybody anything," Silver said. Instead, his site is "mapping uncertainty," and you don't know everything you don't know. "Systematic polling errors do occur, and it’s hard to predict them ahead of time or to anticipate the reasons in advance," he added. Read more, including numerous charts, at FiveThirtyEight. Peter Weber

on the campaign trail
Edit

Biden says to defeat the coronavirus, 'we've first got to beat Donald Trump'

November 1, 2020
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With two days to go before the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Pennsylvania on Sunday, a battleground state that President Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016.

Polls show Biden with a lead of about 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, and both candidates have been holding events across the state. Biden is courting voters by sharing three messages: that he will bring back the economy, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and have a non-tumultuous presidency. It's time for Trump to "pack his bags and go home," Biden said during an evening event in Philadelphia. "We're done with the chaos, with the tweets, with the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility. The truth is, to beat the virus, we've first got to beat Donald Trump."

Biden also brought up an incident that took place on Friday in Texas, when motorists with Trump 2020 flags surrounded a Biden campaign bus and allegedly tried to run it off the road. Trump, who retweeted video of the episode, has "no sense of empathy, no sense of concern," Biden said. Trump responded to an FBI investigation of the incident by arguing "these patriots did nothing wrong."

During an earlier event at a Philadelphia church, Biden said Trump "failed to protect this nation," and in two days, "we could put an end to a presidency that fanned the flames of hate." He declared that Trump is "terrified of what is going to happen in Pennsylvania. He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say — if you have your say, he doesn't stand a chance."

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), are holding multiple events in Pennsylvania on Monday, and the day will end with Biden appearing at a Pittsburgh rally with Lady Gaga and Harris attending a Philadelphia concert with John Legend. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in April

November 1, 2020
Prince William.
Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, a month after his father, Prince Charles, announced his positive diagnosis, several people with knowledge of the matter told BBC News.

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne, and decided not to publicly reveal he had the virus because he didn't want to worry people in the United Kingdom, The Sun reports. He was treated privately by royal doctors and quarantined at a family home in Norfolk. The BBC asked Kensington Palace, Prince William's home and office, for a comment, and it would not confirm or deny the reports.

Prince Charles shared in March that he had mild coronavirus symptoms, and isolated in Scotland; he later said he "got away with it quite lightly." Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, with 46,717 deaths. Catherine Garcia

every vote counts
Edit

Trump says it's not 'fair' that votes are counted after Election Day

November 1, 2020
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

President Trump on Sunday decried the fact that votes will be counted after Election Day, telling reporters in North Carolina that his lawyers will immediately begin challenging ballots cast in certain states.

"I don't think it's fair we have to wait for a long period of time after the election," Trump said. "Should've gotten their ballots in a long time before that. Could've gotten their ballots in a month ago. I think it's a ridiculous decision."

Because so many states have expanded early and mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will likely take longer than normal for each state to count every ballot. It's a tight race in several battleground states, like Florida and Ohio, and Trump said he thinks it's "terrible" that absentee votes will be counted in Pennsylvania and North Carolina after the polls close, claiming there's "great danger to it."

Trump also denied an Axios report published earlier Sunday, which says he plans on declaring victory on Tuesday night if he appears to be leading in the results and will claim ballots counted later are illegitimate. Democrats have shared their concerns that Trump will prematurely declare victory if he is ahead on Tuesday night, and their fears were enhanced on Sunday, when Trump surrogate Jason Miller claimed on This Week that if more blue votes come in, it's a Democratic attempt to "steal" back the election.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) called Miller's allegation "garbage," and clarified that "elections are never decided on election night. In Utah (and most states) it takes two weeks to finalize counting and certify results. It really doesn't matter who is ahead on election night, it only matters when every eligible vote is counted and each county canvasses and certifies their vote totals."

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss also tweeted that Americans "did not know the presidential winner for certain before midnight on election nights in 1960, 1968, 1976, 2000, 2004, 2016. No one should pretend there would be anything historically unusual if that happens again in 2020." Catherine Garcia

FBI probe
Edit

FBI investigating incident involving Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

November 1, 2020

The FBI confirmed on Sunday night that it is investigating an incident that occurred Friday in Texas, involving motorists with Trump 2020 flags who allegedly attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off the road.

The bus was on its way from San Antonio to Austin; Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were not on board. People familiar with the incident told CNN about 100 vehicles with Trump flags surrounded the bus while it was on Interstate 35, with the drivers screaming obscenities. A campaign official said at one point, the bus had to slow down to about 20 mph, and several of the motorists tried to run it off the road.

Multiple people told CNN former state senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat running in Texas' 21st Congressional District, was on the bus; her campaign declined to comment. FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee told CNN the FBI's San Antonio office is "aware of the incident and investigating."

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted a video of the incident, along with the words "I LOVE TEXAS!" and at a rally on Sunday in Michigan, he claimed the vehicles were "protecting" the Biden bus. Biden told reporters on Sunday "we've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing." Catherine Garcia

2020 election
Edit

Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes

November 1, 2020

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if he's leading the election, three sources familiar with his private comments told Axios' Jonathan Swan. Trump will reportedly stick to that plan even if there are still uncounted votes in crucial states like Pennsylvania that could alter the shape of the Electoral College in subsequent hours or days.

The "nightmare scenario" that would require careful coverage from networks, as National Journal's Josh Kraushaar sees it, involves Trump sweeping the Sun Belt swing states and leading in Pennsylvania on election night. Many prognosticators expect Trump to be leading the Keystone State on Tuesday, but the final outcome could change as mail-in ballots, which Axios notes the Trump campaign could falsely try to deem illegitimate, are counted after Nov. 3. So, there's a chance that scenario comes to fruition.

But, Kraushaar also said that if Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, picks up just one of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, or Arizona, the Trump team's efforts will probably fall flat, and Axios' report indicates Trump's advisers believe he'll need to have commanding leads in all four, plus Iowa, Texas, and Ohio, to pull it off. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.