See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Edit

Democrats out-voted Republicans by mail by nearly 3 to 1 in Pennsylvania

9:18 p.m.

With 20 Electoral College votes, Pennsylvania is one of the most coveted prizes of election night — particularly for Democrat Joe Biden, whose hope appears to be flagging in swing states like Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina if The New York Times' Election Needles are to be believed. Polls closed in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. ET, and while results aren't expected Tuesday night, a few early signs might get Democrats encouraged.

Democrats, for example, mailed in nearly three times as many ballots as Republicans, Politico notes, with 1,658,804 cast by registered Democrats compared to 599,494 cast by registered Republicans. Meanwhile, in Montgomery County, the state's third most-populous county, which Clinton won by 58 percent, early numbers had Biden up an eye-popping 89.4 percent with 16 percent of estimated votes reported. "Those are Philadelphia-level numbers," tweeted Ben Forstate, an expert on the state's political landscape, but he added that "I don't expect that margin to hold." Republicans are expected to tighten things dramatically when ballots cast on Election Day are counted.

A similarly enormous margin also appeared in the state's Delaware County (another such large margin in the state's Lehigh County, however, appeared to be a reporting error):

Pennsylvania has backed a Democrat in seven of the last 12 elections, going to Trump in 2016. "Pennsylvania results are only trickling in, but Democrats are encouraged by the early voting tilt," The New York Times reported at of 9 p.m. ET, with Biden up 66 percent with only 15 percent reporting. "Registered Democrats cast over one million more early votes than Republicans."

But be prepared for "jarring" movement and "slow and inconsistent" reporting, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki warned, with counting methods varying from county to county in the state. Jeva Lange

2020 election
Edit

Lindsey Graham projected to beat Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

10:07 p.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is projected to win re-election over Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, Fox News and The Associated Press report.

While President Trump was expected to win South Carolina easily, Graham faced a tougher fight as Harrison brought in massive fundraising hauls throughout the campaign. Still, with 39 percent of precincts reporting, Graham is ahead with 55 percent of the vote to Harrison's 43 percent, per AP.

Harrison's projected loss forces Democrats to look elsewhere as they aim to flip the Senate. So far, they're projected to gain one seat in Colorado's John Hickenlooper. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, becomes youngest congressman-elect

10:03 p.m.
Madison Cawthorn.
Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican, won his U.S. House race in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, The Associated Press and several TV networks project, making him the youngest candidate member-elected of Congress. Cawthorn defeated Democrat Moe Davis, 62, who drew on his Air Force background and Cawthorn's controversial Nazi-related social media posts to make a run in the conservative district, previously held by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R). Cawthorn, who is partially paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, had a prominent speaking slot at the Republican National convention.

Once sworn in next year, Cawthorn will take the youngest-member title from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who is now 31. He will also be the first member of Congress born in the 1990s. Responding to his projected victory, Cawthorn tweeted: "Cry more, lib." Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

The New York Times and Fox News election needles are completely at odds

9:39 p.m.

Needle, needle, on the wall, who's the fairest candidate of all?

Turns out, it totally depends on which needle you're asking. The New York Times rolled out its infamous election needle again on Tuesday night, with a competing needle available for election watchers on Fox News. But depending on which you were looking at, you'd have a very different impression of how the night is going for your preferred candidate:

Let's, uhh, take a closer look at that:

Nate Cohn, of The New York Times, offered some insight into why his publication's needles specifically might be skewing so much toward Trump. "[A]ll three states are in the same model," he explained, asking rhetorically if the results in Florida might "bias us a bit in [North Carolina and Georgia], especially in Latino areas? I think that's at least possible in [Georgia] burbs."

Alexander Panetta of The Washington Post added his two cents, too: "Based on my comparison of counties [in North Carolina] in 2016 to counties in 2020 the Fox one makes more sense," he tweeted. "Except — it means SFA unless you know A) what the mail votes vs. in person are and B) how the votes by different methods break down."

Maybe for 2024, we can get additional needles that project the odds of the needles being right? Jeva Lange

2020 election
Edit

Biden projected to win Colorado as GOP Senate seat flips

9:33 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win Colorado's nine electoral votes, NBC News and Decision Desk HQ project. Biden has 60 percent of the vote with 32 percent of the vote reporting, per NBC News.

Biden was expected to win the state, as it went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Colorado pushes Biden to a projected 131 votes over President Trump's 92, The New York Times reports.

John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor of Colorado and failed 2020 presidential candidate, was also projected to oust Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Co.), Decision Desk HQ and Fox News report. Hickenlooper's projected win marked the first Senate seat Democrats flipped on election night. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Edit

The progressive 'squad' in Congress just got bigger

9:29 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in 2018, the "squad" of freshman lefties — composed of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar — has gotten a great deal of media attention. But the Democratic leadership has been less impressed. "They're four people," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scoffed earlier this year.

However, these women will have some new allies in the next Congress. Thanks to primary victories in deep-blue districts, at least three more new members will be joining them. There is Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who won in Missouri's 1st district, Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who won in New York's 16th district, and Mondaire Jones, a former attorney who won in New York's 17th district. The first two also ousted longtime incumbents.

And while seven or so votes is not that many, it's possibly enough to start swaying close votes — particular given that there are several other Democratic representatives who are fairly close to the squad politically, and many others who are close to them on individual issues. The next House may have a serious left-wing faction for the first time in decades. Ryan Cooper

election 2020
Edit

Democrat John Hickenlooper projected to flip Colorado Senate seat, Cornyn wins in Texas

9:27 p.m.
John Hickenlooper
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated Sen. Cory Gardner (R), the first Democrat to unseat a Republican incumbent, Fox News and Decision Desk project. Hickenlooper ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, and Gardner was seen as among the most vulnerable Senate Republicans.

In Texas, Republicans held on to a contested Senate seat, with Sen. John Cornyn (R) fending off a challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar, according to NBC News and ABC News. To win control of the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three or four seats. Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

Trump projected to win North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Nebraska

9:18 p.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

A new batch of states has been called for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump will win North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Nebraska, The Associated Press and The New York Times projected on Tuesday night.

All of these projections came shortly after polls closed, and they were more states Trump was expected to easily carry. The president earlier in the night was projected to win Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, as expected. Biden, meanwhile, has picked up wins in states he was expected to carry including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York among others.

So far, of the most crucial states experts say could determine the outcome of the presidential election like Florida and North Carolina, none has a projected winner yet. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.