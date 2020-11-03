Lindsey Graham projected to beat Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

-
Lindsey Graham projected to beat Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison10:07 p.m.
-
Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, becomes youngest congressman-elect10:03 p.m.
-
The New York Times and Fox News election needles are completely at odds9:39 p.m.
-
Biden projected to win Colorado as GOP Senate seat flips9:33 p.m.
-
The progressive 'squad' in Congress just got bigger9:29 p.m.
-
Democrat John Hickenlooper projected to flip Colorado Senate seat, Cornyn wins in Texas9:27 p.m.
-
Trump projected to win North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Nebraska9:18 p.m.
-
Democrats out-voted Republicans by mail by nearly 3 to 1 in Pennsylvania9:18 p.m.
