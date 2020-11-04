See More Speed Reads
With key states still undecided, Biden says 'we believe we're on track to win this election'

12:56 a.m.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Democrat Joe Biden announced that "we believe we're on track to win this election," stressing to his supporters that "it ain't over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we're feeling good about where we are."

In his brief speech, Biden specifically cited having confidence in the yet-to-be-called but likely decisive states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and alluded to Fox News' controversial early call of Arizona in the Democrat's favor as well. "We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer," Biden said.

The Electoral College map remains up for grabs as of 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with the key states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina still undecided by The New York Times' count.

"Keep the faith, guys," Biden concluded. "We're going to win this." Jeva Lange

Trump projected to win Texas

1:18 a.m.

President Trump will capture Texas' 38 electoral votes, The Associated Press and Politico project.

The state, home to the second largest haul of Electoral College votes in the country, typically goes for Republican candidates. But 2018's close race between Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz (D-Texas), combined with polling pointing toward a possible win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, suggested it could've gone in Democrats' favor. Neither Trump nor Biden spent much time campaigning in the state.

A win in Texas for Biden would've surely shored up an Electoral College victory, but now Biden must count on the Rust Belt and potentially Georgia if he wants to win. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump continues to claim without evidence that Democrats are trying to steal the election from him

1:15 a.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump was being uncharacteristically quiet on Tuesday night, but after Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden and his Democratic opponent delivered televised remarks, Trump jumped on Twitter to make the baseless claim that the election was being stolen from him.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election," he tweeted. "We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!" Although polls can extend their hours under certain circumstances, once they are closed, people cannot vote. Trump appears to be referring to ballots that are mailed in on or before Election Day but arrive in the days after.

Just minutes after the tweet went up, Twitter flagged it with a message saying "some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Votes are still being counted across the United States, and although networks have been projecting wins — like Trump taking Florida's 29 electoral votes and Biden earning California's 55 electoral votes — the election isn't over until states certify their results. Catherine Garcia

Trump projected to win Idaho, Montana

12:59 a.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump is projected to pick up seven electoral votes in Idaho and Montana, The New York Times and The Associated Press report.

Trump was expected to win the typically red northwestern states. Still, there was a chance Montana could go blue, as its Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock has remained popular throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock, a former presidential candidate, abandoned his 2020 run in an attempt to oust incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R). With about half of the votes in Montana reported, Bullock and Daines remained tied in the race. Sen. Jim Risch in Idaho is meanwhile projected for a win over his Democratic challenger. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republicans projected to hold Senate seats in Iowa and Kansas

12:52 a.m.
Joni Ernst.
Steve Pope/Getty Images

Democrats' hopes of flipping the Senate have all but faded.

Barbara Bollier, a Republican turned Democrat who hoped to win Kansas' Senate seat, conceded to Republican Roger Marshall on Tuesday. And Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is projected to retain her seat in a race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, per The Associated Press and The New York Times.

Kansas typically goes red, but after the election of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in 2018, Bollier showed a chance of winning retiring Sen. Pat Roberts' (R) seat. Greenfield had meanwhile raised millions of dollars in her race to unseat Ernst, and polls put both her and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead in the weeks leading up to the election.

Republicans across Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming were also projected for Senate victories shortly after their polls closed Tuesday night, giving the party at least 45 seats toward retaining their majority. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is reportedly 'livid' at Fox News for calling Arizona for Biden

12:50 a.m.

Fox News projects that Democrat Joe Biden has won Arizona, flipping a state President Trump won in 2016 — and every Republican presidential candidate has won since 1996, as Fox News' John Roberts noted. Trump, he added, now "needs a Midwest state to counterbalance the loss." No other news organization has called Arizona yet — Fox News has been aggressive in its projections — and Trump and his campaign is reportedly furious.

Roberts said on Fox News that the Trump campaign is "livid" about the Arizona call and "frankly, there have been public calls for Fox to take back that call." PBS News reports the White House has been calling Fox News privately and trying to get it to reverse the call, too. "We pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!" Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller tweeted. Arizona Republicans are upset, too. Fox News is standing by its call.

If Biden does win Arizona, Biden still has a pathway to victory that doesn't involve Pennsylvania. Peter Weber

Trump projected to win Iowa

12:48 a.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump has been projected to win another key state in the 2020 election.

With about 90 percent of the vote counted, Trump will win the state of Iowa, Fox News and The Associated Press are projecting. Trump previously won Iowa by almost 10 percentage points in 2016. As of now, Trump is ahead of Biden in the state with 52.3 percent of the vote to Biden's 45.7 percent, per The New York Times.

This was the latest battleground state Trump picked up after he previously was projected to win Florida and Ohio, both states he won in the 2016 election and that were seen as key if he hoped to secure a second term. Brendan Morrow

Biden projected to win Minnesota

12:43 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win Minnesota, The Associated Press, CNN, and Fox News are projecting.

Minnesota has 10 electoral votes. With 78 percent of estimated votes reported, Biden has 54.6 percent of the vote and President Trump has 43.4 percent of the vote. Minnesota officials have said the believe most of the state's ballots will be counted by noon on Wednesday.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton narrowly won Minnesota with 46.44 percent of the vote to Trump's 44.92 percent. Catherine Garcia

