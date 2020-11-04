Mark Kelly projected to flip Arizona's Republican Senate seat

Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, will win his race for an Arizona Senate seat over incumbent Republican Martha McSally, Fox News and The Associated Press project.

Kelly, along with Democrats in other Senate races, raised record-breaking fundraising dollars to flip Republican Senate seats. But only Kelly and John Hickenlooper in Colorado were projected do so as of early Wednesday.

Arizona had two Republican senators just two years ago, but Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated McSally for the other seat in 2018. McSally was then appointed by the governor to take former Senator John McCain's seat. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also projected to win Arizona, per Fox News and AP, marking the first state Biden flipped from Trump's 2016 haul. Kathryn Krawczyk