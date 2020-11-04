See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Chris Christie calls out Trump for premature victory claim: 'He has undercut his own credibility'

7:50 a.m.

Chris Christie isn't happy with President Trump's premature claim of victory in the 2020 election.

The former New Jersey governor on Wednesday criticized Trump after he prematurely claimed victory in the presidential race while baselessly alleging a "major fraud on our nation" as votes in key states continued to be counted and no candidate had collected 270 electoral votes.

"There's just no basis to make that argument tonight," Christie told ABC News. "There just isn't. All these votes have to be counted that are in now."

Christie went on to say that "I disagree with what" Trump did, adding that the president must "let the process play itself out" before claiming it to be "flawed" as he did in his speech.

"I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw," Christie said. "So I think it's a bad strategic decision, it's a bad political decision, and it's not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make tonight who holds the position he holds."

Christie, who recently helped Trump with 2020 debate prep, was among the Republicans calling out Trump's premature victory speech. Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum said he was "distressed" by Trump's remarks, while former National Security Adviser John Bolton said the comments were a "disgrace" and "some of the most irresponsible comments that a president of the United States has ever made." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Trump's lead get sliced in half in Michigan before a stunned CNN team's sleep-deprived eyes

8:32 a.m.

Hang onto your coffee mugs! Early Wednesday morning, Vice President Joe Biden cut President Trump's lead in Michigan nearly in half, leaving the bleary crew covering the election at CNN rubbing the sleep from their eyes to try to grasp what was going on.

Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly were routinely discussing Michigan's vote tally when their electoral map updated in real time to show Trump's roughly 60,000-vote lead sliced to 26,000, Mediaite reports. "Look," Mattingly said, momentarily stunned by the numbers, toggling with the map to confirm he was reading it right. "Donald Trump just took the lead. Donald Trump now ahead — didn't take the lead, sorry, it's been a long night. The lead narrowed. The lead narrowed."

Cuomo jumped in to clarify. "A little headline for you, since a lot of numbers come at once. We just had a change in the state of play in Michigan." According to both CNN and Fox News, that's major — because if Biden manages to beat Trump in Wisconsin as well as the Wolverine State, then he'll be "the next president." Watch the full clip at Mediaite. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Biden's and Trump's most likely remaining paths to victory

6:45 a.m.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both said early Wednesday they believe they won the necessary Electoral College votes to claim the presidency. Time will tell, but neither candidate is yet projected to have won 270+ electoral votes — and both have plausible paths to victory.

As of Wednesday morning, the states that have not been assigned to either candidate are Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Trump is leading in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — though Michigan and Pennsylvania still have a large number of votes left to count. Biden is currently leading in Nevada and Wisconsin. Biden flipped Arizona, according to Associated Press and Fox News projections.


Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

For Trump to win, his best shots are:

  • Winning Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), and Nevada (6), while losing Wisconsin (10) and Michigan (16). This would give Trump 274 electoral votes.
  • Winning Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), and Michigan (16), while losing Nevada (6) and Wisconsin (10). This would give Trump 284 electoral votes.
  • Winning North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10), and Michigan (16), while losing Nevada (6) and Georgia (16). This would give Trump 278 electoral votes.

For Biden to win, his best paths are:

  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), and Nevada (6), while losing Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 270 electoral votes.
  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), Nevada (6), and Georgia (16), while losing Pennsylvania (20) and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 286 electoral votes.
  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), and Pennsylvania (20), while losing Georgia, (16), Nevada (6), and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 290 electoral votes.

Several of those states allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to arrive for several days, and Pennsylvania is expected to be the last state to count the bulk of its votes. If it comes down to the Keystone State, we may not know who won until Friday or later. Peter Weber

election 2020
Trump can't just ask the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting, GOP election lawyer tells CNN

4:57 a.m.

President Trump early Wednesday said he thinks he won the presidential race, prematurely claimed victory in states that still have millions of votes uncounted, and said he will ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count — or stop the "voting," as he said. Officials in Pennsylvania and other states that won't finish counting votes for hours or days vowed that every ballot will be counted. And legal experts said Trump can't really just petition the Supreme Court to halt the counting of legally cast votes.

Ben Ginsberg, who spent decades as a top Republican Party election lawyer, told CNN's Jake Tapper early Wednesday that even if Trump did have a mechanism to petition an end to the vote counting or toss out votes, that request would "be viewed by any court, including the Supreme Court, as just a massive disenfranchisement that would be frowned upon."

Tapper asked Ginsberg, who was national counsel to George W. Bush's campaign in the Florida recount, if he had seen anything like Trump's statement. "No, not even close," he said. Ginsberg retired over the summer, then started criticizing Trump's constant and baseless claims of voter fraud.

Trump's "unsubstantiated talk about 'rigged' elections caused by absentee ballot 'fraud' and 'cheating' has been around since 2016," Ginsberg wrote in The Washington Post last week. But "this is not about finding fraud and irregularities. It's about suppressing the number of votes not cast for Trump." CBS News estimates that there are five million legally cast votes left to be counted in the five uncalled swing states. Peter Weber

election 2020
Biden campaign calls Trump's premature victory claim 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect'

4:25 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign manager, slammed President Trump after he prematurely declared victory and said he wanted to stop the counting of mail-in ballots.

In a statement, O'Malley Dillon called Trump's remarks "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect." This is "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," she added, and "never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election."

Trump encouraged Republicans to try to "prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day," O'Malley Dillon said, and now he is "saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either." This won't happen, she declared, and "every duly cast vote" will be counted because "that is what our laws — the laws that protect every American's constitutional right to vote — require."

Trump, O'Malley Dillon said, "does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump spent election night at the White House, surrounded by Fox News personalities

4:02 a.m.
Donald Trump on election night at the White House.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump spent election night at the White House, where about 150 guests gathered in the East Room to watch as the results came in.

Trump's adult children were in attendance, in addition to several Fox News personalities, contributors, and frequent guests, including Laura Ingraham, Jeannine Pirro, Newt Gingrich, and Diamond and Silk. Just one person at the party appeared to be wearing a mask, NBC News reports: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump delivered an address to the crowd that was riddled with false claims, including that he has won the election. There are still votes to be counted across the United States, with the winner unknown at this time. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes

3:35 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden has won at least three of Maine's four Electoral College votes, The Associated Press and The New York Times project. Biden won Maine's two statewide electoral votes and the one in the 1st Congressional District. The remaining vote from Maine's 2nd Congressional District has not yet been called. President Trump won one of Maine's electoral votes in 2016 while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the other three. Peter Weber

2020 election
Pennsylvania's governor promises to 'count every vote' after Trump threatens to stop tabulation

3:26 a.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) just put a damper on President Trump's premature victory party.

Even though several critical states hung in the balance, Trump gave what sounded like a victory speech early Wednesday morning. He declared victory in Georgia and North Carolina — states he hadn't won — and then predicted he'd also wrap up Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin as well, even if it meant going to the Supreme Court to stop votes being counted there.

But Wolf made it clear he wasn't just going to hand Trump a win, tweeting early Wednesday that Trump's courtroom threat is a "partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections." "We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that's what we're going to do," Wolf said.

Trump's manifestation of an election win also drew criticism from his own party. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has aided Trump's 2020 campaign, told ABC News Trump had "no basis to make that argument," while former presidential candidate Rick Santorum told CNN he was "distressed" by what Trump said. Kathryn Krawczyk

