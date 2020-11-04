See More Speed Reads
GOP Sen. Susan Collins wins re-election in Maine

1:21 p.m.
Susan Collins.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Republican Susan Collins has won a fifth term representing Maine in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, called Collins to concede the race Wednesday morning, Collins announced to supporters soon after. With 75 percent of votes reported, Collins had brought in close to 50 percent of the vote to Gideon's 43.4 percent, The New York Times reported at the time Collins announced victory.

Gideon was among several Democratic Senate challengers predicted to oust Republican incumbents, and raised nearly $40 million to do so in the last fundraising quarter before the election. But like other record-breaking fundraisers, Gideon didn't come close to beating the office-holder. Collins was particularly targeted for her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump campaign vows to request recount in Wisconsin

1:30 p.m.
trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wisconsin isn't yet called, but President Trump's team is ready to go on the offensive.

Trump's campaign team vowed to make an official request for a Wisconsin recount "immediately," The Wall Street Journal reports. With all the votes counted, Wisconsin officials said on Wednesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had pulled ahead in the battleground state Trump won in 2016. Biden leads 49.4 percent to Trump's 48.8 percent, or by about 20,000 votes, a margin slim enough to qualify for a recount, if the narrow lead holds through the certification process.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said, citing without evidence the notion that "irregularities" in some Wisconsin counties call "the validity" of the count into question.

A candidate trailing by less than 1 percent of the winner can request a recount, and Trump's campaign would have to pay about $3 million to cover the costs associated with a recount unless the margin is a quarter of a percentage point or less.

When asked about a potential recount earlier on Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said "we are going to win Wisconsin, recount or no recount," reports The Hill.

The Trump campaign must wait until 10 days after Election Day to officially request a recount, Summer Meza

Mitch McConnell: GOP needs to do better in suburbs, with college voters, women

1:08 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was projected to secure another term in the upper chamber on Tuesday and is now waiting to find out if he'll remain majority leader, said Wednesday that he's generally pleased with the Republican Party's performance in the 2020 general election. "We had, overall, I think a better election than most people thought we were gonna have," he told reporters.

But he also acknowledged there is a lot of room for improvement — for starters, he suggested the GOP needs to catch up with the Democratic Party when it comes to online fundraising, heaping praise on the opposition's small donor platform, ActBlue, which brought in a lot of money; McConnell called it a "terrific model."

As for demographics, the senator said he wants to see Republicans "win back the suburbs" and improve with college-educated and women voters. Tim O'Donnell

'Someone may have to pay a price' for USPS's refusal to sweep for ballots, judge says

1:01 p.m.

The United States Postal Service refused to listen to U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, and he isn't happy about it.

After the USPS revealed more than 300,000 ballots had entered postal processing plants but subsequently failed to receive "exit scans," indicating they might have been misplaced within the mail system, Sullivan ordered the Postal Service to perform a final sweep for those ballots. But the USPS said Tuesday night it wouldn't follow Sullivan's order in time to ensure the ballots in 15 critical states were accounted for before polls closed.

In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Department of Justice attorney representing the USPS told Sullivan it was "not operationally possible" to conduct the sweep, but that the USPS plants did try their best to ensure "ballots were expedited as quickly as possible."

But Sullivan wasn't standing for the USPS's "11th hour" decision not to comply, he said. "Someone may have to pay a price for that," Sullivan said, namely Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee who has come under fire for mismanagement ahead of an election expecting an unprecedented number of absentee ballots. "The postmaster's going to have to be deposed or appear before me. I'm not going to forget it," he added.

Sullivan and the DOJ lawyer then set up a 1:30 p.m. EST testimony from Kevin Bray, the head of mail processing for the USPS. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's election night lies are a sign of desperation

12:31 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

It appears that President Donald Trump is going to try to hang on to his office the same way he does just about everything else: By lying.

"This is a fraud on the American public," Trump said early Wednesday morning, while the presidential election hung in the balance but after many Americans had gone to bed. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election."

That's just not true — states were and are counting legally submitted ballots. The process has been slower than many Americans like, of course, but there has been no evidence that anything nefarious is afoot.

Daniel Dale, who tracks Trump's lies for CNN — it's a whole beat — pointed out the obvious: "The bottom line is that the president and some of his prominent supporters are trying to convince you that there is something illegitimate about legitimate votes being counted."

If there was any comfort to be found, it was that a few of the president's high-profile allies refused to get on board with his false assertions of victory and fraud. "All these votes have to be counted that are in now," said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. "I disagree with what he did tonight."

This was always going to be Trump's play. In 2016, when it appeared he would lose the election to Hillary Clinton, Trump spent the final campaign days warning of fraud. After he won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote, he set up a commission to prove that millions of illegal votes had been cast for Clinton — it came up empty.

So Trump's attempt to convince the public that his possible loss is illegitimate is in keeping with his character. It is also not to be believed. Joel Mathis

Gap's attempt to bring the nation together with a red-and-blue hoodie is backfiring spectacularly

12:13 p.m.

It was only a matter of time before a brand made a very bad election tweet, and sure enough, the Gap came through on Wednesday morning. "The one thing we know is that together, we can move forward," the retailer tweeted with an accompanying photo of a Gap hoodie split down the middle with red on one side, and blue on the other:

The artificial message of unity didn't sit well, though. "A Gap hoodie is what will bring this country together," sarcastically tweeted NBC News' Olivia Solon while The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast observed "the brands are at it again."

Editor Silvia Killingsworth had a slightly different takeaway: "Obviously the thing that bothers me most is the A doesn't line up across the zipper," she tweeted. Jeva Lange

Why Trump's improvement among minority voters doesn't yet signal 'a sea change' for conservatives

12:05 p.m.

Exit polls are heavily suggesting President Trump performed better among minority voters in 2020 against Joe Biden than he did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

That has raised the question of whether the Republican Party or the conservative movement at large in the United States could be in for a significant demographic shift. But The New York Times' Ross Douthat thinks that idea may be premature, since the exit polls — which he and others have noted aren't particularly trustworthy anyway — don't actually show a major swing among minority voters.

Exit poll data compiled by Edison Research, for example, shows that Clinton garnered support from 88 percent of Black voters, with Biden only dropping a tick to 87 percent. Based on those data sets, Trump did cut into the margins among minority voters four years later thanks to an increase in support, but that didn't necessarily come at the expense of the Democratic Party, overall (regionally, there were clear shifts).

Ultimately, one common takeaway has been that supposed voting blocs are not monolithic, making it difficult to predict how the political landscape will shape up going forward. Tim O'Donnell

Wisconsin's elections chief says every vote is counted, and Biden is in the lead

12:04 p.m.

Every vote is counted in Wisconsin, its Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe announced Wednesday morning, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a healthy lead.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Wolfe told NBC News that every vote in the state had been counted. Biden was up by more than 20,000 votes in the vital swing state after the votes were counted, suggesting he had wrapped the state's 10 electoral votes. That would leave Biden with a projected 237 of the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win the presidency, though no news source has called the race in his favor.

President Trump has been skeptical of the counts in every swing state so far, especially since Biden's lead grew in Michigan and Wisconsin when more votes were counted. Trump's team is reportedly considering "all legal options" to challenge those votes, but former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who narrowly lost re-election in 2018, is doubtful that would work out. Kathryn Krawczyk

