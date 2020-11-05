See More Speed Reads
2020 election
James Baker, who led Bush's 2000 recount fight, says Trump should let votes be counted

5:48 p.m.
James Baker.
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's team may want to revise their search for a "James Baker-like" figure to lead his legal war.

As absentee votes have been counted over the past few days, Trump's re-election chances have turned narrower and narrower, leading his campaign to mount legal fights to stop the count of votes in several swing states. Trump's team was also reportedly looking for someone like Baker, who led former President George W. Bush's successful 2000 presidential election recount in Florida, to lead that effort. But the actual Baker says Trump's current approach is all wrong.

While Trump's campaign may have some legitimate legal concerns with the nationwide count, calling for a full stop of the count isn't the way to handle them, Baker told The New York Times. "We never said don't count the votes," Baker explained of his 2000 effort versus Trump's. "That's a very hard decision to defend in a democracy."

Baker went on to outline the "huge differences" between Bush's Florida fight and what's ahead for Trump. "For one thing, our whole argument was that the votes have been counted" over and over again "and it's time to end the process," Baker said. That's not what he heard from Trump, Baker added. He particularly had a problem with Trump's team trying to throw out drive-through votes cast in his hometown of Houston, even though Baker said he did personally vote for Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Pelosi reportedly declares election a 'big win' for Democrats. Moderate Democrat profanely disagrees.

4:57 p.m.

Democrats gathered on a Thursday call to discuss the results of the 2020 election, and at least one lawmaker reportedly bluntly made her disappointment known.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on a Democratic caucus call on Thursday afternoon reportedly went off on what she described as House Democrats' "failure" in this year's election, ABC News' Ben Siegel reports. Democrats are expected to maintain their House majority, but after the election, the party will "likely have fewer seats in January than it does now," CNBC reports. Still, Pelosi deemed Tuesday a "big win," per CNN's Manu Raju.

Spanberger clearly disagreed, reportedly saying, "We need to be pretty clear ... it was a failure. It was not a success. We lost incredible members of Congress." She also angrily told Democrats that "no one should say 'defund the police' ever again" and "nobody should be talking about socialism," adding that if the party doesn't change course for 2022, "We will get f---ing torn apart," Politico reports.

Pelosi reportedly rejected the idea that the election was a "failure" for Democrats, saying that "we won the House." She also reportedly told Democrats that "we did not win every battle but we won the war" and that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "has a mandate," although a winner in the 2020 presidential race has not been declared.

But the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reportedly also said on the call that "I'm furious" because "something went wrong here across the entire political world," promising to conduct a "post mortem." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Biden urges supporters to remain calm: 'The process is working'

4:38 p.m.

As the presidential vote count nears the end of its second day, former Vice President Joe Biden urged his supporters to remain calm. "The process is working," he emphasized in brief remarks from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden added that he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, "continue to feel very good about where things stand," but that "each ballot must be counted and that's what we're going to see going through now." His remarks stand in sharp contrast to those made by President Trump, who tweeted "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday morning as his path to victory showed signs of narrowing.

"Democracy is sometimes messy," Biden reminded his supporters. "It sometimes requires a little patience." Jeva Lange

election 2020
A Georgia runoff candidate's new ad reminds us that the election cycle is never over

3:48 p.m.

The votes in the 2020 presidential election aren't even fully counted yet, but already candidates are shoring up for the next round. In Georgia, Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) has already released a new ad in preparation for facing incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff.

"Get ready, Georgia," the Democrat warns in the clever ad spot, that nevertheless might be triggering for people who still haven't recovered from our current election cycle. "The negative ads against us are coming."

Oh, we know. Jeva Lange

2020 election
Trump campaign loses another 2 ballot counting battles in Michigan and Pennsylvania

3:42 p.m.
A ballot counting protest in Philadelphia.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is continuing to lose its legal campaigns around the country.

Thursday afternoon marked the end of Republicans' challenge to mail-in votes in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia, where the GOP wanted to invalidate absentee ballots that were "cured" after they were submitted. And in the already-called Michigan, a judge threw out another Trump campaign complaint looking for more oversight over the ballot count there.

In Pennsylvania and much of the country, people who submit ballots early are allowed to fix, or "cure," their ballot if an elections official finds a problem with it — a missing signature or an unsealed envelope, for instance. Republicans filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the legitimacy of those fixed ballots, arguing Pennsylvania's Supreme Court had already decided those ballots can't be counted. But U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Savage was clearly skeptical in a Wednesday hearing, Politico reports.

The Montgomery County case was especially consequential given that it's a heavily Democratic area where votes could tip the whole state of Pennsylvania — and thus the whole presidential race — into Democratic nominee Biden's favor. But the GOP withdrew its case Thursday afternoon in one of several losses to its legal challenges around the country, with no cured ballots coming down with it.

Michigan meanwhile already went in Biden's favor Wednesday night, but the Trump campaign still launched a lawsuit to challenge the count of ballots in the battleground state. Trump's team demanded Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson allow poll watchers to view ballot counting and hand over video of ballot drop boxes around the state. But a Michigan judge determined Thursday that Benson had already allowed "meaningful access" for poll watchers, and that there was no legal basis for the surveillance, the Detroit Free Press reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump aides are reportedly discussing a possible 2024 'resurrection run' if Biden wins

2:47 p.m.

President Trump has not lost the 2020 presidential election, but some aides are apparently already discussing whether he'll try again for four more years in four more years.

Votes are still being counted in several battleground states and no winner has been projected in the 2020 race, though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as of Thursday afternoon leads in the electoral vote count. As Americans await key projections, CNN's Jim Acosta reports there's a "growing pessimism" inside the Trump campaign.

"There are some aides and advisers who are starting to talk about the potential not only that the president is going to lose this election, but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024," Acosta reported. "This possibility has been discussed, I'm told, inside the Trump campaign by some aides and advisers, and that some have even talked about it with the president himself."

Acosta reports it's unclear whether Trump actually would run again but says this talk suggests the campaign feels like it may be "running out of time." He also reports that "there is a growing pessimism" inside the campaign and cites an adviser as saying things are looking "increasingly bleak" for Trump in Georgia.

This comes after The New York Times on Wednesday similarly reported that "in private lately [Trump] has broached the idea of running again in 2024" and for months, he's reportedly suggested, at times jokingly, that he might "promptly announce that he was running again" were he to lose. The Times notes Trump will be 78 by the next election. Biden is 77.

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is also weighing in on the idea of another Trump run, saying on Thursday that should Biden win, "I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024," per the Irish Times. Mulvaney added, "He doesn't like losing." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group over its 'delegitimization of the election process'

2:16 p.m.
Stop the steal.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Facebook has shut down a large pro-Trump group that had become a hotbed for conspiracy theories related to Democrats supposedly trying to steal the election.

The group, called "Stop the Steal," had gained 360,000 members within its first two days of existing, at one point adding new members at a rate of 1,000 every 10 seconds, Reuters reports. Many of the posts on the page promoted debunked or blatantly false claims and misinformation, including that Sharpies supposedly invalidated certain ballots (they didn't), or demanding an entirely new election. "Among the group's administrators were two Breitbart alumni recently hit with warrants in a bust over a half-baked border wall scheme that led to criminal charges against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon," added The Daily Beast. "And running a donation-seeking website associated with the Facebook page was the president of a conservative web services company, who previously registered the website 'transracialism.com' and at least one other domain name related to election uncertainty."

Several states have seen angry Trump supporters swarm vote-counting sites, leading to serious safety concerns for election workers. And President Trump has personally attempted to stoke doubts about the integrity of the election in tweets that have been quickly labeled or censored by Twitter for containing misinformation. Facebook traditionally has been more hesitant to make its own such crackdowns, but in a statement released shortly after banning Stop the Steal, a spokesperson said: "In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events. The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Jeva Lange

2020 election
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Georgia vote counting

1:06 p.m.
Vote counting in Atlanta.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

A judge has quickly dismissed at least one of the Trump campaign's attempts to stop vote counting in still-uncalled states.

President Trump's campaign and Georgia's GOP filed a petition Wednesday challenging vote counts in Savannah's Chatham County, alleging some absentee ballots that arrived too late were being counted. Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass quickly threw out the petition and the campaign's request to stop the count Thursday morning as Georgia continues to work out its close presidential race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Republican election watchers testified Wednesday that they'd seen Chatham County officials counting a stack of 53 ballots they claimed came in after 7 p.m. Election Day, the cutoff for ballots to arrive in the state. But the Republicans showed no proof those ballots actually came in late, leading Bass to invalidate their request. Chatham County still has 17,000 absentee ballots left to count as of Thursday morning, of about 60,000 still uncounted throughout the state; Trump will have to win an estimated one-third of them to hold his lead and capture Georgia.

Meanwhile the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Thursday challenging the legality of absentee ballots there. The campaign and Nevada's Republican Party contend about 10,000 people voted in the state even though they don't live there, writes The Nevada Independent. Nevada did mail ballots to voters out of state, including overseas and military voters and students at distant colleges.

Trump's campaign is also waging lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan challenging the legality of votes there. Vote counting in Philadelphia briefly paused Thursday morning, but resumed after the Trump campaign agreed to a compromise on where they could stand to watch the vote tally. Kathryn Krawczyk

