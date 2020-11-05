Trump adviser says it will take 'an act of God' for Trump to win

-
Trump adviser says it will take 'an act of God' for Trump to win10:19 p.m.
-
Pence, absent from Trump's press conference, tweets his support from afar9:03 p.m.
-
Trump's fraud campaign is incompetent, hilarious, and terrifying8:19 p.m.
-
Biden responds to Trump: 'No one is going to take our democracy away from us'8:00 p.m.
-
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'7:38 p.m.
-
Anderson Cooper: Trump is an 'obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun'7:38 p.m.
-
CNN fact-checker calls Trump's White House address the 'most dishonest speech he has ever given'7:33 p.m.
-
Trump signals defeat7:30 p.m.
10:19 p.m.
9:03 p.m.
Opinion
8:19 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'
7:38 p.m.
7:38 p.m.
CNN fact-checker calls Trump's White House address the 'most dishonest speech he has ever given'
7:33 p.m.
Opinion
7:30 p.m.