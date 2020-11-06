Pennsylvania's Republican senator shoots down Trump's claims of voter fraud

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is pushing back against President Trump's baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the election, calling his recent White House address "hard to watch."

Toomey spoke with Today on Friday morning about Trump's Thursday night speech from the White House, in which the president claimed without evidence that he is being cheated out of a re-election victory and baselessly alleged widespread voter fraud had occurred. Toomey's state of Pennsylvania is among the key battlegrounds where votes continue to be counted.

"I saw the president's speech last night, and it was very hard to watch," Toomey said. "The president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I'm not aware of any significant wrongdoing here."

Toomey explained there's nothing unusual about it taking time to complete the vote count in Pennsylvania, considering there was a "massive" number of mail-in ballots that officials weren't allowed to begin counting until Election Day. He added that while there are always "small" irregularities in elections, "Is there any evidence that I'm aware of that there is significant, large-scale fraud or maleficence anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not." Brendan Morrow