Pennsylvania's Republican senator shoots down Trump's claims of voter fraud

Pennsylvania's Republican senator shoots down Trump's claims of voter fraud8:59 a.m.
Trump doesn't have to concede. But it could affect Biden's Secret Service protection.9:35 a.m.
Wisconsin Republicans caught apparently encouraging voter fraud in Pennsylvania9:12 a.m.
Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win the presidency9:05 a.m.
Watergate figure John Dean says Nixon 'would never have attacked democracy' like Trump did8:15 a.m.
Facebook is reportedly making temporary changes to 'cool down angry Americans'8:05 a.m.
Philadelphia police say they thwarted possible attack on Convention Center vote count site7:41 a.m.
Trump replaces GOP federal energy commission chairman who boosted climate change policy6:44 a.m.
