election 2020
Facebook employee warned of spike in company's internal 'violence and incitement trends' metric during election week

6:26 p.m.
QAnon supporters.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Facebook's internal monitoring of "violence and incitement trends" showed a 45 percent spike based on hashtags and search terms during the days immediately before and after the presidential election, BuzzFeed News reports. The metric had an average score of around 400 on Oct. 31, rising to nearly 580 as of Thursday morning.

Facebook has faced heavy criticism over the years for not doing more to curb the spread of conspiracies on its platform. The social media website recently cracked down on QAnon groups, and in the aftermath of the election, deleted a fast-growing pro-Trump Facebook group that falsely purported Democrats were trying to steal the election. Around the country, Trump supporters have gathered to protest the election results, and in some cases, cities have potentially thwarted attacks on election officials.

BuzzFeed News is the first to report the existence of the internal "violence and incitement" metric at Facebook. The recent spike was apparently triggered by gains made in "some conspiracy theory and general unhappiness posts/hashtags," according to an assessment by one employee. "The 'probable violence and incitement' metric for Explore has been slowly rising over the last few days," the employee had warned his or her colleagues. "The risky hashtags seem conspiracy-theory-esque."

A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed that the company is keeping tabs on developments, without speaking of the violence and incitement meter directly. "We're staying vigilant in detecting content that could incite violence during this time of heightened uncertainty," she said. "We've readied products and policies in advance of this period so we can take action quickly and according to our plans." Read the whole scoop at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange

see ya
Bannon's lawyer drops him after comments suggesting Fauci should be beheaded

5:38 p.m.
Steve Bannon
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

President Trump's former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who was arrested over the summer for alleged fraud, has lost his lawyer after suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

Lawyer William Burck on Friday "abruptly moved to drop" Bannon as a client after the former Trump strategist suggested violence against Fauci and Wray, The New York Times reports. Burck reportedly did not provide an explanation as to why he was doing so. A judge will have to approve change, the Times notes.

"Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel," a letter to the court reportedly said.

The move came after Bannon said during his online show that Trump should fire Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Wray, director of the FBI, at the start of a second term should he win re-election, and then suggested he would like both to be killed.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England," Bannon said. "I'd put the heads on pikes. Right? I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you're gone."

Twitter has also permanently suspended Bannon's show's account over the remarks, while YouTube removed a video of the comments for violating its policy against "inciting violence," CNN reports.

Bannon was arrested and hit with charges in August for allegedly defrauding donors to an online "Build the Wall" fundraising campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fauci has spoken out about receiving death threats against him and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling 60 Minutes in October that the "very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety" is "sad." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Philadelphia police investigate bomb threat against vote counting center

5:04 p.m.
Philadelphia Convention Center.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

On Friday, Philadelphia police investigated a bomb threat made against the city's Convention Center, where votes are still being tallied, while also revealing additional information pertaining to arrests made on Thursday related to a possible threat against the same location.

In a news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed that police arrested two out-of-state men on Thursday following a tip from the FBI that warned "an individual or a group was traveling to the city from Virginia in a Hummer with the intention of attacking the election location," The Independent reports. The men, who are 61 and 42 years old, had traveled to Philadelphia from Virginia in a silver Hummer that sported stickers related to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Officers stopped the men after noticing that one had a Beretta 9mm pistol and the other had a concealed Beretta .40 caliber handgun, NBC News reports; the men also reportedly had an "AR-15 style weapon" in their truck, with "approximately 160 rounds of ammunition." The men were arrested and charged for allegedly not having a valid Pennsylvania firearms license.

On Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police further conducted evacuations downtown after bomb threats were made in two calls by the same individual. The police confirmed that the threats were against the Philadelphia Convention Center, but after sweeps of the surrounding area by K9 units, no device had been found as of 3 p.m, the Philly Voice reports.

While both incidents potentially targeted the vote counting center, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said of the Virginia duo who'd been arrested Thursday that "we do not have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals." Philadelphia's ballots have emerged as some of the most pivotal of the election, since its Democratic-leaning returns have put Vice President Joe Biden over the edge in the state, which, if he wins, would deliver him the presidency. Jeva Lange

in-house drama
Congress' QAnoner is already picking fights with her Republican colleagues

3:49 p.m.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) made a pretty mild statement about the ongoing presidential vote count and President Trump's attempts to hold on to the White House. Incoming congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene spun it into a show of loyalty to the president.

Crenshaw, a frequent ally of Trump, made clear Friday that, perhaps unlike the president, he would accept Trump's potential election loss. But he also called for "investigations" and "the court process" to happen before there's a final call.

That's where Greene, a QAnon conspiracy-supporting, newly elected House Republican, came in. She declared in a response to Crenshaw that "Republicans can't back down," and that Crenshaw's "loser mindset is how the Democrats win."

"You're a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," Crenshaw shot back.

Greene was elected to Congress on Tuesday and has been sharing nonstop misinformation and conspiracies ever since, retweeting every pro-Trump talking point out there and getting repeatedly censored in the process. Kathryn Krawczyk

johnny b gone
Johnny Depp leaves the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case

3:23 p.m.
Johnny Depp
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Johnny Depp's Grindelwald won't return after all.

Depp revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he's leaving the Fantastic Beasts film series after Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said.

Depp appeared as the villain Grindelwald in the first two Harry Potter spin-off films, but his casting drew criticism in light of the domestic abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he has denied. Earlier this week, he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that referred to him as a "wife beater" in reference to the allegations.

Warner Bros. confirmed the news, saying that the third Fantastic Beasts movie is now in production and that the "role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast," per Variety. The studio added it thanks Depp "for his work on the films to date." Though Depp may be gone from the films, given the firestorm that has erupted over anti-trans tweets by J.K. Rowling, don't expect Fantastic Beasts related controversy to end here. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Trump abruptly changes tone: 'I will never give up fighting for you and our nation'

2:31 p.m.

President Trump appeared to temper his tone on Friday afternoon, issuing a statement that stood in sharp contrast to his rambling rant on Thursday night and his flurries of all-caps tweets baselessly alleging election fraud on Twitter. Though the statement still insinuated the existence of "illegal ballots" — something both election officials and the president's own campaign aides have failed to identify any evidence of — it lacked the defiance of his earlier addresses, and possibly even left room for his acceptance of a narrowing path to victory.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election," Trump said, adding that "from the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted. … We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

Notably absent from the statement was the president's further false insistence that he is winning the election, or ahead in states that had not been called yet. Read the full statement below. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states

2:21 p.m.
Boat parade!
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Trump was really counting on America's boat owners, and it seems they let him sink.

Trump's campaign was driven — err, sailed — by his supporters' boat parades around the country, with the president even zinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden for not having enough boat folks in his camp. But Trump only managed to anchor one of the top boat-owning states in the country, even after winning three of them in 2016.

Florida is home to the most registered boats per capita, followed by Minnesota, Michigan, California, and Wisconsin, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Those states are responsible for a third of all boats in the U.S. — about 5 million, the NMMA says. But all the boat parades in the Great Lakes couldn't convince Michigan and Wisconsin to go for Trump again this year, as Trump managed to only narrowly shore up a win in Florida this election around. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Romney rebukes Trump for 'recklessly' claiming the election was stolen

1:52 p.m.
Mitt Romney
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the latest Republican to push back against President Trump's baseless assertion that the 2020 election is being stolen as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on the cusp of a potential victory.

In a Friday statement, Romney said Trump is "wrong" to claim he is being cheated out of a 2020 election victory, as he did in a White House speech on Thursday while baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud occurred.

"The president is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies — doing these things is consistent with our election process," Romney said. "He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions."

Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, had previously urged Americans to "have faith in democracy" and called for "counting every vote." Another Republican senator, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), also called Trump's remarks from the White House "very hard to watch," adding that "the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump with 2020 debate prep, also said Thursday he hasn't seen any evidence to back up Trump's claims and said of the president's remarks, "all it does is inflame without informing." Brendan Morrow

