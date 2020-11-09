See More Speed Reads
election 2020
GOP operative: Trump voters will turn on congressional Republicans if they publicly concede election

6:01 p.m.

Republican lawmakers are publicly supporting President Trump's election legal efforts as part of a "transactional" move, The Washington Examiner reports.

In private, writes the Examiner, many Republicans concede President-elect Joe Biden won the election and are skeptical that the Trump campaign's claims of widespread voter fraud will amount to anything. But there's reportedly also a sense that if they don't stand by the president now, more vulnerable lawmakers could face repercussions down the line at the voting booth. GOP operative and former Trump adviser Brian Lanza told the Examiner that if congressional Republicans "inject themselves before the conversation ends," Trump's base "is going to turn its" back on them.

"So long as the campaign is pursuing legal remedies, the voters will expect our politicians to hang in there," a Republican strategist told the Examiner. "Trump's never-back-down approach is about 90 percent of his appeal for Republican voters."

The first test will be coming up shortly, when Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, will try to stave off their Democratic challengers in separate January runoffs. That's where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) focus lies, The Washington Post's Robert Costa reports, but in order to achieve it, he reportedly needs to stick by Trump for the time being. Read more at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Georgia's GOP senators, headed for runoffs, call for Republican secretary of state's resignation

5:25 p.m.

As Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, prepare for their respective January runoffs, they're calling for their state's GOP secretary of state to resign.

In a joint statement shared by Loeffler on Monday, the lawmakers said Georgia's election management "has become an embarrassment," placing the blame on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom they accused of failing "to deliver honest and transparent elections."

The statement appears connected to a larger movement within the Republican Party, particularly among President Trump's more staunch allies, that is seeking to expose alleged widespread voter fraud and other illegal activities that have supposedly propelled President-elect Joe Biden's victory; Loeffler and Perdue seemingly believe the same alleged malfeasance forced them into runoffs. There has been no evidence to back up any of those claims, and critics pointed out that Loeffler and Perdue didn't provide specific examples of their complaints.

In a far-from-timid response, Raffensperger quickly dismissed the idea that he would step down before championing Georgia's brief wait times at Election Day polls, as well as its record turnout. He later called the senators' charges of a lack of transparency "laughable" and cast doubt on the idea that illegal voting would have swayed the results. He capped off his statement by clarifying that he wants the GOP to keep the Senate, which requires at least one of the Georgia lawmakers to win in January. "I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that," he said. Tim O'Donnell

whoa indeed
Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

5:16 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has officially found the line for Fox News — and crossed it.

On Monday, McEnany continued to peddle the Trump administration's baseless claims that Democrats stole the election, alleging that the party is "welcoming fraud and … welcoming illegal voting." Though Fox News let McEnany run on for some time before cutting in, anchor Neil Cavuto did eventually interrupt. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think we have to be very clear," he said after breaking in. "She's charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

Cavuto added that it is an "explosive charge" to say the other side is "effectively rigging and cheating," and that "if she does bring proof of that we'll of course bring you back."

The press conference had been off to a rocky start to begin with, as McEnany clarified that she was speaking in a "personal capacity," evidently in an attempt to sidestep the Hatch Act, which bans political activity from taking place on federal properties like the White House. Later, when asked to provide any evidence whatsoever of her claims, she told a reporter, "look, what we are asking for here is patience."

You can read more about how Fox News has refused to bend to President Trump throughout the election here at The Week. Jeva Lange

congratulations to that man
Mike Pence is already on vacation

4:48 p.m.
Somebody needed a break.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Like many Americans, Vice President Mike Pence needed a vacation after the year that was last week. And so he's making like a man who isn't partially embroiled in a complicated but ultimately doomed legal battle to try to wrench back an election victory from the legitimate winners, and heading to Florida, Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reports.

"According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday," The Associated Press added Monday. Once there, he will presumably knock back a few virgin margaritas while continuing his habit of being conspicuously absent when things are going off-the-rails, a skill he honed while heading the White House coronavirus task force.

"President goes to Palm Beach; I go to Sanibel Island," the vice president has previously said of his preferred vacation spot, which is perhaps best known as being a world-renowned sea shell-collecting destination. "We love going there. Been going there for 30 years."

And ah, wouldn't it just be the perfect place for a retirement home too, one day? Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tests positive for COVID-19

4:03 p.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old tweeted his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, noting that he is feeling well and will continue to work in isolation.

Writes The Associated Press, Ukraine's coronavirus infections began to surge in late summer and the country's health care system has been strained. On Monday, the country reported more than 8,000 new cases and 115 deaths. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Trump adviser leading election legal efforts reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

3:51 p.m.

The adviser to President Trump who was recently tapped to lead his campaign's legal efforts following the 2020 election has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

David Bossie, Trump adviser and president of Citizens United, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Bossie had been brought on by the campaign "to lead its efforts to challenge election outcomes in several states," a move the Times wrote was an "attempt to rectify" the campaign's issue of not having a single person in charge of these efforts.

Bossie is just the latest person tied to Trump to test positive for the coronavirus in recent days after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive on Monday. Carson attended a White House election party that was also attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for the coronavirus as well. As of Friday, the Times reported that at least five White House aides and advisers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC News' Hallie Jackson confirmed the news of Bossie's diagnosis, writing that he has now been "sidelined" from his role with the campaign. CNN's Kaitlan Collins also confirmed it and said that Bossie had "been in the campaign's headquarters and traveling extensively." Brendan Morrow

media gossip
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham didn't disclose he reportedly helped write Biden's presidential acceptance speech when commenting on it

3:48 p.m.
Jon Meacham
DNCC via Getty Images

MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was asked to comment on President-elect Joe Biden's acceptance speech on air over the weekend, which he did — without properly disclosing his role in helping to write it, The New York Times reported Monday.

Meacham is a presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize recipient, the former editor-in-chief of Newsweek, and was reportedly tapped to help write Biden's speeches, including his Democratic National Convention acceptance speech and his presidential acceptance speech, which was delivered Saturday night. While a spokesman for Biden de-emphasized Meacham's involvement in the speechwriting process, Biden's speech did seem to bear some echoes of Meacham's work. For example, Biden has reportedly reached out in the past to discuss Meacham's 2018 book, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels; Biden also spoke of the "soul of America" in his Saturday speech.

Meacham has appeared three times on MSNBC since Saturday, and in none of his appearances did he disclose his involvement in the Biden campaign, Mediaite writes. Before Biden's address on Saturday, Meacham even praised the message he'd reportedly helped craft by saying: "Vice President Biden, I think, represents a kind of tonic for a toxic politics." Afterwards, asked by anchor Brian Williams if the speech was more traditionally presidential, Meacham replied: "Absolutely."

The Times reports that Meacham will no longer be a paid contributor on MSNBC going forward, but may continue to appear as a guest.

Meacham has not made any secret of his preference for Biden, however, having endorsed the candidate in an op-ed over the summer. "To record history doesn't mean you are removed from it," he's previously said. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Susan Collins hedges while congratulating Biden for 'apparent victory'

3:44 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), fresh off her own electoral victory, recognized Joe Biden as president-elect in a statement Monday, though it remains less clear where she stands on the state of the election, as President Trump's campaign sets out to challenge the results in several states.

Collins, who has a reputation as a moderate and sometimes breaks with Trump, congratulated Biden on his "apparent victory," adding that Trump "should be afforded the opportunity" to explore his legal options. At the same, she said, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris "should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th," suggesting she believes the transition of power should get underway soon.

The somewhat muddled response ended with a call for patience and an assurance that the U.S. election process would not fail its citizens.

Collins is the fourth sitting Republican senator to acknowledge Biden's victory, following Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Tim O'Donnell

